Australia restricts India to 240 all out in Cricket World Cup final as Kohli makes 54

AHMEDEBAD, India (AP) — Australia appeared in command of the Cricket World Cup final on Sunday after restricting India to 240 all out, with a disciplined bowling performance by the five-time champions quietening the heavily pro-Indian crowd inside the 132,000-capacity Narendra Modi Stadium.

Virat Kohli (54) and KL Rahul (66) struck half-centuries for India after the tournament host was put into bat in a bold decision by Australia captain Pat Cummins.

A slow wicket, some reverse swing and the falling of early wickets — India was reduced to 81-3 in the 11th over — made for tough batting conditions, so Australia still had work to do to earn a record-extending sixth 50-over world title.

The score was similar to the 2019 final, which went to a super over after New Zealand then England made 241.

India, which has won all 10 of its games at this World Cup, is seeking a third world title in this format.

___

AP cricket: https://apnews.com/hub/cricket

Chetan Narula, The Associated Press