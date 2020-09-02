Australia Records Worst Economic Slump As Pandemic Ends Golden Run

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison removes his face mask as he enters the House of Representatives for Question Time at Parliament House on September 2, 2020 in Canberra, Australia.

Australia fell into its deepest economic slump on record last quarter as coronavirus curbs paralysed business activity, while fresh outbreaks threaten to upend any immediate recovery, piling pressure on the government to keep fiscal taps open.

Data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics on Wednesday showed the country’s $2 trillion economy shrank 7% in the three months to end-June from a 0.3% decline in the March quarter.

The country joins the United States, Japan, UK and Germany in technical recession, defined as two straight quarters of decline, in Australia’s first such downturn since 1991.

“This crisis is like no other,” Treasurer Josh Frydenberg told reporters in Canberra.

“Today’s national accounts confirm the devastating impact on the Australian economy from COVID-19. Our record run of 28 consecutive years of economic growth has now officially come to an end.”

In a clear signal that the fiscal stimulus will keep flowing Frydenberg added, “our commitment to the Australian people is that we have your back. We will be with you through this crisis and... all the way out of this crisis.”

The June quarter decline was also the largest in quarterly gross domestic product (GDP) since records began in 1959.

The contraction, which was deeper than median forecasts of 5.9%, comes as Australia’s second most-populous state of Victoria remains in a lockdown to curb the spread of the coronavirus while international borders are shut too.

Frydenberg said the Victoria’s lockdowns would weigh “heavily” on September quarter GDP.

