Australia radioactive capsule: Missing material more common than you think

Antoinette Radford - BBC News
·3 min read

The world watched as Australia scrambled to find a radioactive capsule in late January.

Many asked how it could have been lost - but radioactive material goes missing more often than you might think.

In 2021, one "orphan source" - self-contained radioactive material - went missing every three days, according to the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

The not-for-profit Nuclear Threat Initiative (NTI) lists lost and found nuclear and radiological material, and its records include a person in Idaho who stumbled across a radioactive gauge lying in the middle of a road.

The organisation also listed a package containing radioactive material falling off the back of a truck onto a nearby lawn in an undisclosed location - the resident who found it then delivered it to its intended recipient later that day.

And, in 2019, a tourist was detected in St Petersburg airport wearing a radioactive watch, according to the list.

Of the nearly 4,000 radioactive sources that have gone missing since the International Atomic Energy Agency started tracking them in 1993, 8% are believed to have been taken for malicious reasons, and 65% were lost accidentally. It is unclear what happened to the rest.

When properly maintained and handled, radioactive material does not pose a significant threat to humans.

But if a person is directly exposed to the radiation without protection, they can fall severely ill - or even die.

For example, four people died after a canister containing radioactive material was stolen from an abandoned hospital in the Brazilian city of Goiânia in 1987.

A group of men took the canister that contained Caesium-137 (Cs-137) - a radioactive material commonly used in medical settings - thinking it may have some value as scrap metal. As they took it apart, they ruptured the Cs-137 capsule, spilling its radioactive contents onto the rest of the metal.

A junkyard owner who bought the contaminated metal then exposed dozens of friends and family to the radiation after he brought them to see it glow blue in the dark. This included a six-year-old who ate the radioactive powder.

Dozens required urgent medical attention and two nearby towns were evacuated once doctors established their sudden illness was caused by radiation exposure.

The incident was described by the IAEA as among "the most serious radiological accidents to have occurred".

A man with severe burns to his hands from encountering radioactive material in Brazil, 1987
A man with severe burns to his hands from encountering radioactive material in Brazil, 1987

In 2020, radioactive waste was also found at the home of a former nuclear energy agency employee in Indonesia.

And in 2013, six men were arrested - apparently unharmed - in Mexico for stealing radioactive material from a cancer treatment machine.

Why is radioactive material so prevalent?

When the Australian nuclear capsule went missing, many questioned why it was there in the first place.

But radioactive materials are commonly used for a variety of purposes.

Medicine relies heavily on radioactive material to treat millions of cancer patients worldwide, for heart scans and to diagnose diseases.

And radioactive material is found in household objects. Americium-241, an isotope that emits gamma and beta rays as it decays, is found in homes around the world in an unassuming device: a fire alarm.

When 66 smoke detectors were lost in southern Ontario, Canada, in 2019, they were listed as missing radioactive material, according to NTI.

The amount of radioactive objects that are successfully transported every year - around 15 million - well outweighs the number that go missing, according to World Nuclear Association's Jonathan Cobb.

Dr Cobb told the BBC that the transport of any radioactive item is "closely regulated", but noted that it did not excuse radioactive capsules being misplaced - including the recently lost capsule in Australia.

"It should not have happened. Let's make that absolutely clear from the start."

Dr Cobb added that, when regulations are followed and nuclear items are properly maintained, they do not pose a significant threat.

And while the amount of attention the missing Australian capsule received was unusual, Dr Cobb said he hoped that more people may recognise what a radioactive capsule looks like - and keep clear.

Latest Stories

  • IOC will decide who competes in Olympics - Paris head

    STORY: Earlier this week, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy urged the governing body to ban them from the sporting extravaganza, stating that allowing Russia to compete at the Games was tantamount to showing that "terror is somehow acceptable".Three-time Olympic champion and President of the Paris 2024 Organizing Committee Estanguet told Reuters that he was "in favor of maintaining this symbol of universality for the Games" when asked about Russian and Belarusian participation.Yet he said the decision rested with the Games' governing body.Poland said on Thursday (February 2) that it would be possible to build a coalition of some 40 countries, including the U.S., Britain and Canada, by Feb. 10 supporting the call to block Russian and Belarusian athletes from the 2024 Olympics.

  • Suspect arrested over Dallas Zoo monkey and leopard crimes

    The theft of two emperor tamarins came after a string of suspicious incidents at the zoo.

  • Bolsonaro ponders election defeat, as crowd chants ‘fraud’

    MIAMI (AP) — Only a few weeks after his supporters stormed the seat of his country's government, former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro on Friday expressed bafflement at how he could have lost October's election, then smiled silently as a crowd of supporters cried, “Fraud!” He did not directly address the Jan. 8 assault on the buildings housing Brazil’s Congress and Supreme Court during his appearance in Miami before a conservative group tied to former U.S. President Donald Trump. Bolsonaro h

  • China says political trust with Russia has deepened after envoy's visit

    China said on Saturday that mutual political trust with Russia has continued to deepen after Vice Foreign Minister Ma Zhaoxu visited the country this week and met with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov. China is willing to work with Russia to implement their strategic partnership and promote further progress in their relationship, the foreign ministry also said in its statement. Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a strategic partnership in Moscow a year ago aimed at countering the influence of the United States and which they said would have no "forbidden" areas of cooperation.

  • Taiwan’s Ex-President On China, Nuclear Power And ‘The Most Stupid Policy In The World’

    An exclusive Q&A with Ma Ying-jeou, the controversial former president from the opposition party to the current government.

  • Iran says IAEA stance on nuclear work "incorrect" - Mizan

    Iran's said on Thursday that the International Atomic Energy Agency's (IAEA) latest position on Tehran's nuclear work was not correct, according to Mizan news agency. The U.N. nuclear watchdog criticised Iran on Wednesday for making an undeclared change to the interconnection between the two clusters of advanced machines enriching uranium to up to 60% purity, close to weapons grade, at its Fordow plant. "The IAEA inspector's interpretation was incorrect but he reported it to the agency ... We immediately provided the explanation to the IAEA on the same day," Iran's nuclear chief Mohammad Eslami said.

  • Belgium considers keeping oldest nuclear power stations running

    The Belgian government is considering keeping its three oldest nuclear power stations running two more years than currently planned, Belgium's Energy ministry said on Friday. The government will ask operator Engie whether it would be possible to keep the plants Tihange 1 and Doel 1 and 2, which were opened in 1975, running until 2027 instead of closing them down in 2025 as planned. "The war in Ukraine and the problems in the French nuclear energy sector have made us look at ways to create more certainty and reduce risks in the energy supply," Energy ministry spokesman Jonas Dutordoir said.

  • Iran blames Israel for Isfahan drone attack, vows revenge: ISNA

    Iran blamed Israel for a drone attack on a military factory near the central city of Isfahan, the semi-official ISNA news agency said on Thursday, vowing revenge for what appeared to be the latest episode in a long-running covert war. The attack came amid tension between Iran and the West over Tehran's nuclear activity and its supply of arms - including long-range "suicide drones" - for Russia's war in Ukraine, as well as months of anti-government demonstrations at home. In a letter to the U.N. chief, Iran's U.N. envoy, Amir Saeid Iravani, said "primary investigation suggested Israel was responsible" for Saturday night's attack, which Tehran had said caused no casualties or serious damage.

  • South Africa in Talks on New Nuclear-Fuel Deal With Westinghouse

    (Bloomberg) -- South Africa is in talks with the US about renewing a nuclear-cooperation agreement that lapsed in December and resulted in the suspension of a license for supplies of the fuel to a key power plant.Most Read from BloombergWhat You Need to Know About the Suspected Chinese Spy Balloon Floating Over the USGeorge Santos Produced Broadway’s Ill-Fated Spider-Man Musical. At Least, He Claims He DidUS Postpones Blinken China Visit in Uproar Over Alleged Spy BalloonThe Fed Delivered a Mess

  • U.S., allies say IAEA report shows Iran inconsistent in meeting nuclear obligations

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -A U.N. watchdog report shows Iran is being inconsistent in meeting its nuclear obligations, the United States, Britain, France and Germany said in a joint statement on Friday. The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) criticized Iran on Wednesday for making an undeclared change to the interconnection between the two clusters of advanced machines enriching uranium to up to 60% purity, close to weapons grade, at its Fordow plant. Iran said the IAEA's position on Tehran's nuclear work was not correct.

  • Donald Trump Jr.'s Solution To Chinese Balloon Is Deservedly Mocked

    The former president's eldest son suggested Montana residents shoot down the balloon themselves — despite that being logistically impossible.

  • Hillary Clinton Mockingly Reveals What Trump Was Doing In Infamous Debate Moment

    The debate might've been even weirder than we thought.

  • Former Brampton fire captain charged in death of wife in Blue Mountains

    A former Brampton fire captain has been charged with second degree murder in connection with the death of his wife in the Blue Mountains. James Schwalm, 38, of Collingwood, was arrested on Thursday, according to the Ontario Provincial Police. The body of his wife, Ashley Schwalm, 40, also of Collingwood, was found inside an SUV after the vehicle crashed on Jan. 26. Bill Dickson, manager of media relations for the OPP, confirmed on Friday that the two were married. The OPP said in a news release

  • 'Significant Tensions' Emerging Within Russian Ranks And 'Playing Out In Public', UK Says

    It comes as Moscows is expected to launch a new offensive to mark one-year since it first invaded Ukraine.

  • Steve-O begs 'Jackass' star Bam Margera to get sober in emotional post: 'You're dying, brother'

    "I wish you could know how much I’ve hated feeling braced for news of your death," Steve-O tells his freind.

  • Shooting down a suspected Chinese spy balloon could be a lot harder than it sounds, former Navy pilot says

    "It's very difficult with what we have, because what we have was not meant to shoot down balloons," a former naval aviator told Insider.

  • Video shows Madonna's daughter Lourdes Leon being turned away from a Marc Jacobs fashion show because she arrived late

    Marc Jacobs' latest runway show was held in New York City on Thursday. A video shows Lourdes Leon being denied entry because she was late.

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene insists she knows nothing about ‘Jewish space lasers’ after blistering AOC speech

    ‘There’s people that think that I said a phrase called Jewish space lasers – a phrase that I never said’

  • Lisa Rinna Owns the Runway in Spaghetti Strap Swimsuit and Leopard Print Coat

    The RHOBH alum took center stage on the Rotate runway at Copenhagen Fashion Week

  • This Royal Has the Most Expensive Engagement Ring—and It’s Not Kate Middleton by a Long Shot

    Kate Middleton’s sapphire engagement ring has a fascinating history. Although fans can easily spot the sparkler in the wild, the duchess hasn’t shared specific details about the accessory—including how much it’s worth. Luckily, U.K. jewelry company Steven Stone conducted a study where experts analyzed royal engagement rings from around the globe and ranked them based on their value. While Princess Catherine made the top ten—along with Queen Elizabeth and Camilla Parker Bowles—she didn’t top the