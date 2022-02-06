Australia pulls out of curling mixed doubles competition ahead of meeting with Canada

·1 min read
In this article:
  • Rachel Homan
    Canadian female curler
  • John Morris
    Canadian curler
  • Tahli Gill
    Australian female curler

BEIJING — Australia’s Olympic mixed doubles curling team has pulled out of the Beijing Games after team member Tahli Gill returned a series of positive COVID-19 tests.

The Australians were scheduled to face Switzerland on Sunday before taking on Canada's John Morris and Rachel Homan.

The Australian Olympic Committee said it was trying to make arrangements to have Gill and Dean Hewitt fly home rather than having Gill remain in an isolation hotel. They will miss their final two games and finish 0-7 in round robin play.

Morris and Homan were scheduled to face the Czech Republic on Sunday afternoon before taking on Australia in the evening. The Canadian tandem entered Sunday's action with a 4-2 record.

Gill contracted COVID-19 prior to the games. Ongoing testing alternated between negative and positive. She had been allowed to compete under the close contact arrangements after discussions with the IOC and Games organizers.

Attempts to return Gill to competition were rebuffed by the IOC and health authorities, Australian Olympic team head Geoff Lipshut said.

“We made the case that Tahli was at the end of the infection cycle but further positive results early this morning ended our hopes. Rather than remain in isolation, we now have the option of returning Tahli and Dean home,” Lipshut said.

--With files from The Associated Press.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 6, 2022.

The Canadian Press

