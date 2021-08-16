Australia protein supplement market was valued at USD90.69 million in 2020 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.19% during the forecast period 2021-2026 to reach around USD121.09 million by 2026

The Australia protein supplement market is driven by the growing awareness among the masses to be healthy and to stay in shape, along with increasing body immunity across the world, which has led to a substantial increase in demand for protein in urban areas.

This increase in the number of muscle and fitness enthusiasts has contributed to a growing demand for protein sports drinks, specialty nutritious beverages, nutritious snack bars, and other items.



Moreover, growing women’s demand for healthy products which are fat-free, to maintain their weight is another major factor that drives the demand for protein supplement in Australia. Furthermore, increasing disposable income, growing focus on leading active and balanced lifestyle in Australia drives the protein Supplement market.

Various socio-economic factors, including urbanization, and the aging of the population, are expected to have a positive effect on demand for the product. In addition, increasing concerns about obesity, preference for vegan protein sources due to rising veganism, and spending on health-related goods are expected to increase demand for goods in the immediate future.



The Australia protein supplement market is segmented based on product type, raw material, distribution channel, application, and region. Based on product type, the market is further fragmented into protein powder, protein bar, ready-to-drink and others (cookies, pastry etc.). Out of which, powdered protein supplement hold a maximum market share of around 55.00% in 2020, as protein powder is very popular among people.



Based on raw material, the market is divided into whey, casein, and dairy alternative. Out of which, dairy alternative is the fastest growing segment with CAGR around 5.83% during the forecast period. The demand for dairy alternative protein supplement has increased in recent years. The increasing acceptance of veganism has contributed to a change in customer preference from animal protein to plant protein. There is a wide variety of plant proteins available to support the selling of plant protein supplement worldwide, which involves protein derived from soya, peas, and tree nuts. The high nutrient content of protein supplement from plants has contributed to an increase in demand.



Based on the distribution channel, the market is segmented into supermarkets/hypermarkets, departmental store, online and others (departmental store, pharmacies, direct selling, etc.). Online stores are the fastest-growing segment with a CAGR of around 6.00% in the forecast period. A growing number of internet users, ease of access, availability on a 24/7 basis, and several choices to choose from are factors driving online sales. In addition, discussion platforms, promotions, and product offer, and the introduction of various promotional strategies will fuel online sales over the forecast period.

Vitaco Health Group Limited, Glanbia plc, Freedom Foods Group Trading Pty Ltd, Aminoactive Pty. Ltd, Iovate Health Sciences International Inc., MusclePharm Corporation, Genetix Nutrition, Body Science International are the companies operating in the Australia protein supplement market.



