Australia pick tough and fast Wallabies team designed to run England ragged

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Angus Fontaine
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Dave Rennie
    New Zealand rugby union footballer and coach
  • Cadeyrn Neville
    Rugby player
  • Darcy Swain
    Australian rugby union player (1997-)
  • Quade Cooper
    New Zealand-Australian rugby union player
  • James Slipper
    Australian rugby union player
<span>Photograph: Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images</span>
Photograph: Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images

A golden oldie debutante, a front row firebrand, the return of the Rising Sun triangle, a dirty dozen Brumbies but no Tongan Thor and just one Red. Dave Rennie’s 23-man Wallabies squad for the first Test against England on Saturday is a tough, fast, freewheeling outfit designed to run England ragged, snap Eddie Jones’s eight-game winning streak and reverse England’s 3-0 whitewash of 2016.

Brumbies lock Caderyn Neville has caught the headlines, set to debut at age 33 after being part of national squads since 2012. The 120kg, 2.02-metre tall journeyman who represented Australia in rowing at the Youth Olympics in 2006 and played his first game of rugby at age 21 has been named in the run-on side at last, after being overlooked by four Wallabies coaches across the past decade.

Related: Australia to blood oldest debutant in 23 years in first Test against England

Neville will partner Darcy Swain as the new locking pair in the absence of the injured Izack Rodda and France-based Rory Arnold. Swain will call the lineout, an area England will fiercely contest as they kick long and often for the sidelines. Neville is a ball-in-hand weapon to split England up the middle, as is his back-up on the bench, Matt Philip, a workhorse who carts it up till the cows come home.

Waratah warhorse Michael Hooper will captain Australia in his 119th Test, partnering Melbourne Rebels three-Test sensation Rob Leota, and Brumby barnstormer Rob Valetini in a fast, combative back row designed to combat England at the collision and perhaps trigger the thunderous rolling maul so successful this year for the ACT side coached by Rennie’s new assistant Dan McKellar.

The exciting Valetini, 25, was arguably Super Rugby’s best forward in 2022, and his duel with recalled Sydney-born No 8 Billy Vunipola will be an intriguing contest. Despite crossing the gainline on 125 carries in the 2022 Super season (the most of any player), Queensland’s Harry Wilson has been omitted as Pete Samu’s versatility wins him the gig and a 20th cap as the backup backrower in this first Test.

Up front, as dreaded, Taniela Tupou’s calf injury rules him out, with experienced Brumbies captain Allan Alaalatoa to start in the No 3 jersey. It’s a major blow for Rennie’s set piece in an area England will target, despite the absence of their own anchorman Kyle Sinckler. Angus Bell, just 21 but with 16 caps already, will start at loose-head prop, with Brumbies props Scott Sio and James Slipper to come off the bench. Waratah Dave Porecki, 29, makes his debut as hooker.

Behind the pack, Nic White is Rennie’s halfback again, a sure sign his kicking game will be crucial in a series widely expected to be fought in the air. Jake Gordon’s bigger frame and hot form for the revived NSW has won him the deputy half role over Tate McDermott. They will likely face the wily veteran Danny Care whose relationship at club level with Marcus Smith, Jones is desperate to replicate in this series.

Quade Cooper during training on the Sunshine Coast.
Quade Cooper during training on the Sunshine Coast. Photograph: Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images

In the backs, Rennie has given maverick 33-year-old Quade Cooper the keys to unlock the Wallabies’ attacking mojo. Having masterminded the victories over world champions South Africa in last year’s five-Test winning streak, Cooper’s fast hands and mercurial spirit could dismantle England’s structure. By trusting in his unique vision and 75-Tests of experience, Rennie sends a welcome message to long-suffering Wallabies fans: beating the old enemy is front of mind, World Cup plans come second.

That said, the decision to cut James O’Connor for young maestro Noah Lolesio on the bench shows Rennie wants the Brumbies fly-half to learn under Cooper’s wing ahead of his ascension in 2023. Outside Cooper will be fellow Japanese returnee Samu Kerevi who reignites his blockbusting 10/12 partnership with Len Ikitau as they fight English channel chargers Marcus Smith and Owen Farrell whose alchemy undid Australia last November, with winger Freddie Steward shooting off their hip.

On the wings, Wallabies matchwinner Marika Koriebete faces off with Joe Cokanasiga, England’s young 120kg flier back from knee injuries and three bouts of Covid. At the back Tom Banks has kept the No 15 jersey despite his move to Japan next year, with try-scoring machine Andrew Kellaway on the right wing. The side’s sole Reds player, prodigy Jordan Petaia returns to his utility back role from the bench, primed to fight the aerially-mobile Steward in the air.

“The whole squad has worked hard over the past fortnight for what’s going to be a tough three-Test series against a very good England side,” Rennie told media at Thursday’s announcement. “Earning their first caps is a proud occasion for David, Cadeyrn and their families, with both men taking a unique journey to realise their dream of wearing the Wallabies jersey.

“The honour of representing our country is a massive motivating factor and we’ll be doing everything we can to put in a performance that makes all Australians proud.”

  • Follow Saturday’s game between Australia and England with the Guardian’s liveblog. Kick-off at Optus Stadium in Perth is 5:55pm local/7:55pm AEST/10:55am BST

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Yee, Beaugrand top elites in Montreal triathlon

    MONTREAL — Alex Yee of Britain and Cassandre Beaugrand of France were the cream of the elite field taking part in Saturday's World Triathlon Sprint and Relay Championships in the heart of old Montreal. Yee won the men's race in 21 minutes, 55 seconds, which was three seconds ahead of Hayden Wilde of New Zealand. Leo Bergere of France was third in 21:59. Beaugrand took the women's race in 59 minutes and three seconds, nine seconds better than runner-up Georgia Taylor-Brown of Britain and 12 secon

  • Bulldogs and Cataractes to face off with berth in Memorial Cup final on the line

    SAINT JOHN, N.B. — Special teams figure to play a prominent role when the Hamilton Bulldogs and Shawinigan Cataractes face off Monday night in the Memorial Cup semifinal. The Cataractes scored three power-play goals in a 3-2 win over the Bulldogs in the preliminary round last Thursday, including the winner by Olivier Nadeau with 12:54 remaining in regulation. Shawinigan had seven opportunities with the man advantage in all while Hamilton was 1 for 4. “We have to be more disciplined," said Bulldo

  • Fastest 5 minutes in hockey: How speedy Avs won Stanley Cup

    Playing hockey on fast forward, the Colorado Avalanche blazed their way to the Stanley Cup championship with a mix of speed and high-end skill that needed only a defined focus to get over the top. There was never any denying a team featuring Nathan MacKinnon, Cale Makar, Gabriel Landeskog and Mikko Rantanen has enough talent to win. But after four consecutive early playoff exits, the Avalanche authored a different ending and knocked off the back -to- back defending champion Tampa Bay Lightning b

  • Rattlers use 2nd-half dominance to hand Alliance 6th consecutive loss

    Devonte Bandoo scored a game-high 28 points as the Saskatchewan Rattlers handed the Montreal Alliance their sixth loss in a row with a 98-86 win on Sunday in Saskatoon. For Montreal (3-8), who entered this one after a blowout loss to the Fraser Valley Bandits, a quick start led to an even faster collapse that the team never recovered from. A 10-2 run allowed the Alliance to take a 17-9 lead in the opening frame, six of which came from Nathan Cayo. However, Montreal ended up going scoreless for t

  • License to try again key to the Avalanche's coronation

    Literally worst to first in five short seasons, the Colorado Avalanche matched the best-ever postseason record on the path to winning a Stanley Cup on Sunday night.

  • It's a Dogfight! Saint John, Hamilton meet in Memorial Cup final

    ST. JOHN'S, N.L. — Two teams that skated through distinctly different paths in the playoffs will meet Wednesday in the final of the 2022 Memorial Cup. The host Saint John Sea Dogs, who went 39 days between games after losing in the first round of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League playoffs, will face the Hamilton Bulldogs, who posted a 16-3 post-season record en route to the Ontario Hockey League championship. It is the first Memorial Cup final since 2019, when the Rouyn-Noranda Huskies skate

  • Daly hands Stanley Cup to Avalanche in Bettman's absence

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — NHL Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly presented the Stanley Cup to Colorado Avalanche captain Gabriel Landeskog on Friday night because Commissioner Gary Bettman was sidelined by the coronavirus. Bettman recently tested positive and was unable to produce enough negative results to get back to the series in time. That left Daly to give the traditional end-of-season speech and shake Landeskog’s hand before presenting the trophy. It’s the first time someone other than Bettman handed

  • Hockey Night in Canada: Stanley Cup final on desktop & app

    Want to watch a free live stream of Stanley Cup final games on Hockey Night in Canada? CBC will live stream Hockey Night in Canada on all digital platforms, meaning more Canadians will be able to access the games. On Sunday, the Colorado Avalanche visit the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 6 of the Stanley Cup final series at 8 p.m. ET. Here's your guide on how to watch. The CBC Sports app will continue to provide free live streams of Hockey Night in Canada games, which you can download at the links

  • Kuhl tosses 3-hit shutout, Rockies beat Dodgers 4-0 at Coors

    DENVER (AP) — Chad Kuhl crouched in a tunnel at Coors Field, sharing the moment with his parents on a FaceTime call as his phone kept buzzing with other messages of congratulations. The fact that the best start of his career came against the powerful Los Angeles Dodgers only made the night even more special. Kuhl pitched a three-hitter for his first major league shutout and the Colorado Rockies beat Los Angeles 4-0 on Monday. “We all want to win, but it’s just been one of those personal goals fo

  • Aaron Brown completes sprint double with 200-metre title at track and field nationals

    For all the national championship titles Aaron Brown has won throughout his lengthy sprinting career, these ones in the Township of Langley, B.C., this week felt a little different. On Sunday afternoon in sweltering heat, Brown sprinted past the rest of the field to win the men's 200-metre title in a time of 20.03 seconds. Jerome Blake finished second in a time of 20.32. In the women's 200m final, Natassha McDonald ran a personal best time of 22.67 to win the national title. While it was below t

  • Tim Hortons, Esso withdraw for world juniors in another blow for Hockey Canada

    TORONTO — Tim Hortons and Imperial Oil have joined a growing list of corporations to pull sponsorship dollars in the wake of Hockey Canada's handling of an alleged sexual assault and out-of-court settlement. Tim Hortons said Wednesday it is "suspending support" for the upcoming men's world junior hockey championship this summer in Edmonton as the restaurant chain awaits details on how the national federation intends to take "strong and definitive action" following the "deeply concerning allegati

  • World's best throw this season for Canadian shot putter Sarah Mitton

    LANGLEY, B.C. — A day before unleashing the longest shot put by a woman in the world this year, Sarah Mitton and coach Richard Parkinson posed for a photo. They didn't dare post it, lest they jinx it. Standing in front of a sign that read "Shot put" at McLeod Athletic Park, Mitton held up two fingers. Parkinson curled his hand into a zero. Twenty metres. That was the goal. With her sixth and final throw on Saturday, the 26-year-old from Brooklyn, N.S., sent the shot soaring 20.33 metres at the C

  • Nazem Kadri calls out haters after winning Stanley Cup: 'You can kiss my a--'

    Nazem Kadri had some choice words for his doubters.

  • Phillies' Harper has broken thumb after being hit by pitch

    SAN DIEGO (AP) — Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Bryce Harper has a broken left thumb after being hit by a 97-mph fastball from Blake Snell in the fourth inning Saturday night against the San Diego Padres. The team announced the injury to the reigning NL MVP, who will be out indefinitely. He will undergo further evaluation in the next few days. Harper checked his swing and the pitch from Snell rode inside and high toward his shoulder before hitting him on the outside of the left hand. Harper im

  • García's walk-off homer gives Rangers 3-2 win over Nationals

    ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Give Adolis García a bat late for the Texas Rangers, and there’s a good chance he’ll do something to change the game. Exhibit 13 came Saturday. The Cuban slugger homered leading off the bottom of the ninth inning, giving the Rangers a 3-2 victory over the Washington Nationals. Garcia drilled a 2-2 slider from reliever Kyle Finnegan (2-2) into Washington's bullpen, just to the left of the hitting background in center field. He took several steps with the bat in his hand be

  • Garcia beats Andreescu to win Bad Homburg title

    BAD HOMBURG, Germany — Canada's Bianca Andreescu came up just short of ending her title drought on Saturday. Caroline Garcia won her first title in three years after coming back from a set and a break down to beat Andreescu, the 2019 U.S. Open champion 6-7 (5), 6-4, 6-4 in the Bad Homburg Open final on Saturday. Andreescu was looking for her first title since beating Serena Williams in the 2019 final at Flushing Meadows before injuries forced her to miss the entire 2020 season. “I'm very happy.

  • Toronto Maple Leafs sign defenceman Timothy Liljegren to two-year contract extension

    TORONTO — The Toronto Maple Leafs have signed defenceman Timothy Liljegren to a two-year contract extension with an average annual value of US$1.4 million. The 23-year-old Swede had 23 points (five goals, 18 assists) in 61 regular-season games with the Maple Leafs in 2021-22. He also appeared in two playoff games. Liljegren was selected by Toronto in the first round, 17th overall, of the 2017 NHL draft. He has 24 points (five goals, 19 assists) in 74 career regular-season games with the Maple Le

  • Phils' Harper on IL with broken thumb, no date for return

    SAN DIEGO (AP) — Reigning NL MVP Bryce Harper was placed on the 10-day injured list Sunday with a broken left thumb and the Philadelphia Phillies haven't yet announced a timeline for his return. Former No. 1 overall draft pick Mickey Moniak was recalled from Triple-A to take Harper's roster spot. Harper's thumb was broken when he was hit by a 97 mph pitch from San Diego Padres left-hander Blake Snell on Saturday night. Harper will see a specialist after the team returns to Philadelphia. Beyond t

  • What Sadio Mané’s departure means for the Reds

    The Senegalese football star is joining the German Club, but what’s his new contract and how is Liverpool going to replace him?

  • Real ninjas are back!

    Meet the new ninjas reclaiming their place in Odawara, so this can become home to one of the country’s largest ninja clans again.