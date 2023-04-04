Australia OTT and Pay TV Market Forecasts Report 2022-2023 & 2028 with Commentary on the Main Players and Developments
Dublin, April 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Australia OTT and Pay TV Forecasts to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This PDF and excel report covers the converging pay TV and OTT TV episode and movie sectors.
OTT TV & Video Insight: Commentary on the main players and developments
Chart: OTT TV & video revenues by AVOD, TVOD, DTO and SVOD for 2022, 2023 and 2028
Chart: Gross SVOD subscriptions versus SVOD subscribers for 2022, 2023 and 2028
Chart: SVOD subscribers by operator for 2022, 2023 and 2028
Excel forecasts: OTT TV & Video Forecasts for every year from 2015 to 2028
SVOD forecasts for Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, Apple TV+, Stan, Binge, Foxtel Now; HBO; Paramount+; Britbox
AVOD forecasts for Netflix, Disney+, Paramount+, YouTube; Facebook, Ten Play; 7Plus; Samsung TV Plus
Pay TV Insight: Commentary on the main players and developments
Chart: Breakdown of TV households by platform (digital cable, analog cable, IPTV, pay satellite TV, free-to-air satellite TV, analog terrestrial, free-to-air DTT and pay DTT) for 2022, 2023 and 2028
Chart: Pay TV revenues by platform (digital cable, analog cable, IPTV, pay satellite TV and pay DTT) for 2022, 2023 and 2028
Chart: Pay TV subscribers by operator (digital cable, analog cable, IPTV, pay satellite TV and pay DTT) for 2022, 2023 and 2028
Excel forecasts: Pay TV Forecasts for every year from 2015 to 2028
Forecasts for Foxtel
Companies Mentioned
7Plus
Amazon Prime Video
Apple TV+
Binge
Britbox
Disney+
Foxtel Now
HBO
Netflix
Paramount+
Samsung TV Plus
Stan
Ten Play
YouTube
Key Topics Covered
Population (000)
Total households (000)
TV households (000)
Fixed broadband households (000)
Smartphone subscribers (000)
Tablet subscribers (000)
TV HH/Total HH
Fixed broadband HH/Total HH
Smartphone subs/Population
Tablet subs/Population
OTT TV & video fixed bb hh (000)
OTT TV & video HH/Fixed band HH
OTT TV & video HH/TV HH
OTT TV & video smartphone subs (000)
OTT TV & video HH/smartphone subs
Gross OTT TV & video total (000)
Gross SVOD subscriptions (000)
SVOD subs/TVHH
SVOD subs/Fixed broadband HH
SVOD subs/Smartphone users
Net SVOD homes (000)
SVOD homes/TVHH
SVOD homes/Fixed broadband HH
SVOD subscriptions/SVOD homes
TV rental transactions (000)
Movie rental transactions (000)
Total rental transactions (000)
TV download-to-own trans (000)
Movie download-to-own trans (000)
Total download-to-own trans (000)
Online advertising total (US$ mil.)
AVOD (US$ mil.)
Online TV rental revenues (US$ mil.)
Online movie rental revs (US$ mil.)
Online rental revenues (US$ mil.)
Download-to-own TV revs (US$ mil.)
DTO movie revs (US$ mil.)
DTO video revenues (US$ mil.)
SVOD revenues (US$ mil.)
OTT TV & video revenues (US$ mil.)
SVOD subscribers by operator (000)
Share of SVOD subscribers by operator (%)
SVOD revenues by an operator (US$ mil.)
Share of SVOD revenues by an operator (%)
SVOD ARPU by an operator ($)
