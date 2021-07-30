Australia at the Olympics on Saturday: day 8 schedule of who and when to watch in Tokyo today

Photograph: Ben Stansall/AFP/Getty Images

Here is our full guide to all the Australians in action on day eight of the Olympics. Check our schedule for Saturday to see what time each event is on, so you know exactly when to tune in to watch today. All times are AEST.

Use the table of contents to quickly find the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 events you’re looking for.

Golf

8:30am – men’s individual (Marc Leishman, Cameron Smith)

Athletics

All day from 10am – women’s 400m hurdles round one (Sarah Carli); women’s discus throw qualifying round (Dani Stevens); men’s pole vault qualifying round (Kurtis Marschall); men’s 800m round one (Charlie Hunter, Jeffrey Riseley, Peter Bol); women’s 100m hurdles qualifying round (Liz Clay); men’s 100m preliminary round; men’s long jump qualifying round (Henry Frayne); women’s 100m semi-finals; men’s 100m round one (Rohan Browning); men’s discus throw final (Matthew Denny); women’s 800m semi-finals; mixed 4x400m relay final; women’s 100m final

Triathlon

8:30am – mixed relay (Australia – two men and two women from Ashleigh Gentle, Jez Hedgeland, Emma Jeffcoat, Jake Birtwhistle, Matt Hauser and Aaron Royle)

Archery

10:22am – men’s individual eliminations and finals, third round (Taylor Worth v Mete Gazoz)

Equestrian

10:46am – eventing dressage team and individual (Andrew Hoy)

Swimming

11:30am – men’s 100m butterfly final (Matthew Temple); 11:37am – women’s 200m backstroke final (Kaylee McKeown, Emily Seebohm); 11:46am – women’s 800m freestyle final (Kiah Melverton, Ariarne Titmus); 12:37pm – women’s 50m freestyle semi-finals (Emma McKeon, Cate Campbell); 12:43pm – mixed 4x100m medley relay final (Australia)

Cycling BMX freestyle

11:10am – women’s (Natalya Diehm); 12:10pm – men’s (Logan Martin)

Water polo

1:30pm – men’s preliminaries, Group A (Australia v Spain)

Hockey

12:45pm – women’s Pool B (Australia v Argentina)

Shooting

10am – mixed team trap qualification and finals (Thomas Grice and Penny Smith, James Willett and Laetisha Scanlan); 1pm – women’s 50m rifle 3 positions (Katrina Kowplos)

Gymnastics

4pm – trampoline men’s qualification and final (Dominic Clarke)

Rugby sevens

11am – Women’s placing 5-8 (Australia v ROC)

Sailing

From 1:05pm – finn men race 7-8 (Jake Lilley); skiff 49er men race 10-12 (Sam Phillips, Will Phillips); skiff 49er FX women race 10-12 (Tess Lloyd, Jaime Ryan); foiling nacra 17 mixed race 7-9 (Jason Waterhouse, Lisa Darmanin); RS:X women and RS:X men medal races

Diving

4pm – women’s 3m semi-final (Anabelle Smith and Esther Qin)

Tennis

4pm (second up on Court 1) – mixed doubles bronze match (Ash Barty and John Peers v Novak Djokovic and Nina Stojanovic)

Basketball

6:20pm – men’s Group B (Australia v Germany)

Boxing

7:37pm – men’s light (Harry Garside v Jonas Jonas)