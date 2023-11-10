Australia offers climate refuge to Tuvalu citizens

Breaking News

Australia has offered refuge to citizens of Tuvalu because of the impacts of climate change, in a landmark pact.

Tuvalu - a series of low-lying atolls in the Pacific - is among the nations most at risk from rising seas.

It is home to 11,200 people and has repeatedly called for greater action to combat climate change.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on Friday said it was a "ground-breaking" agreement.

"It will be regarded as a significant day in which Australia acknowledged that we are part of the Pacific family, and with that comes the responsibility to act," he told reporters.

The new treaty - known as the Falepili Union - is the "most significant" agreement between Australia and a Pacific country ever, he added.

Along with setting up a new migration pathway for residents of the country, the agreement also commits to providing assistance to the nation on climate action and security.

This is a breaking news story - more to follow.