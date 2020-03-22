Australia’s NSW State to Shut Down Non-Essential Services

(Bloomberg) -- Australia’s most populous state, New South Wales, plans to close non-essential services over the next 48 hours to help slow the spread of the coronavirus.

The state “will proceed to a more comprehensive shutdown of non-essential services,” New South Wales Premier Gladys Berejiklian said in a statement Sunday. She will inform the National Cabinet of the measures tonight.

Supermarkets, petrol stations, pharmacies, convenience stores, freight and logistics, and home delivery will stay open, Berejiklian said. Schools will open on Monday, when she’ll say more about the issue, according to the statement.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Australia’s states and territories are effectively shutting themselves off. Anyone entering South Australia after 4 p.m. on Tuesday must isolate themselves for 14 days, Premier Steven Marshall said Sunday. That followed similar measures announced in Tasmania and the Northern Territory.

For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.