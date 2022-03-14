Australia and the Netherlands launch legal action against Russia over MH17 disaster

Sarah Martin Chief political correspondent
·4 min read
<span>Photograph: Piroschka van de Wouw/Reuters</span>
Photograph: Piroschka van de Wouw/Reuters

The two countries will allege Russia breached international aviation law for its role in 2014 downing of the Malaysia Airlines flight over Ukraine


Australia and the Netherlands have launched legal proceedings against Russia through the International Civil Aviation Organization for the downing of Malaysia Airlines flight MH17.

The legal action could compel Russia to take part in stalled negotiations with the two countries, and could also result in it being penalised by the United Nations-linked organisation which is responsible for the administration of international aviation law.

Australia and the Netherlands have been seeking compensation and an apology from the Russian federation for the MH17 disaster that saw 298 people, including 38 Australians, killed when it was shot down over Ukraine in 2014.

Related: ‘We lost joy in living’: grief of MH17 victims’ relatives laid bare in court

However, Russia, which has denied involvement despite the findings of an international investigation, unilaterally withdrew from negotiations with the two countries in October 2020.

Australia’s foreign minister, Marise Payne, and attorney general, Michaelia Cash, announced on Monday that Australia would be launching joint action with the Netherlands under Article 84 of the Convention on International Civil Aviation, and will allege that Russia is in breach of the Chicago Convention that underpins aviation law.

“We have maintained since May 2018 that the Russian Federation is responsible under international law for the downing of Flight MH17,” Payne said in a statement ahead of Monday evening’s announcement in Sydney.

“Today’s joint action by Australia and the Netherlands is a major step forward in both countries’ fight for truth, justice and accountability for this horrific act of violence.”

“The Russian Federation’s refusal to take responsibility for its role in the downing of Flight MH17 is unacceptable and the Australian Government has always said that it will not exclude any legal options in our pursuit of justice.”

Australia and the Netherlands will rely on what it says is the “overwhelming evidence” that the flight was shot down by a Russian Buk-TELAR surface-to-air missile system, which was transported from Russia to an agricultural field in the east of Ukraine on the morning of 17 July 2014.

At the time the area was under the control of Russian-backed separatists.

The two countries will also present evidence that the missile system belonged to the Russian Federation’s 53rd Anti-Aircraft Military Brigade, and was accompanied by a trained Russian military crew.

Only the trained Russian crew of the Buk-TELAR, or someone acting under their instruction, direction or control could have launched the missile system, which was returned to the Russian Federation shortly after the downing of Flight MH17.

The legal action is in addition to the Dutch national prosecution of four suspects for their individual criminal responsibility in the downing of the flight: three Russians, Igor Girkin, Sergey Dubinskiy, Oleg Pulatov, and a Ukrainian, Leonid Kharchenko.

An international investigation found that the men did not “push the button” on the missile system themselves, but had brought the anti-aircraft system to eastern Ukraine and were the link between the Moscow-backed separatist Donetsk People’s Republic and Russia.

In the statement, Payne said the Russian federation needed to be held to account for its breaches of international law, particularly in light of the invasion of Ukraine.

“Russia’s unprovoked and unjustified invasion of Ukraine and the escalation of its aggression underscores the need to continue our enduring efforts to hold Russia to account for its blatant violation of international law and the UN Charter, including threats to Ukraine’s sovereignty and airspace,” Payne said.

“While we cannot take away the grief of those whose loved ones died as a result of Russia’s actions, the Australian Government will pursue every available avenue to ensure Russia is held to account so that this horrific act never happens again.”

Australia and the Netherlands informed the Russian Federation in 2018 that the two countries held Russia responsible under international law for its role in the bringing down of MH17, despite the Kremlin’s repeated denials.

Australia’s then foreign minister, Julie Bishop, at the time called on Russia to “enter into negotiations to open up a dialogue about its conduct and to seek reparations” for the families affected.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Red Wings goalie Alex Nedeljkovic surrenders all-time absurd goal

    Wings netminder Alex Nedeljkovic somehow swatted a wide, bouncing puck through his own legs for one of the absolute weirdest goals you'll ever see.

  • Canada's Para hockey team focused on semis ahead of potential gold-medal rematch vs. U.S.

    Canada's Para ice hockey team waited four years for a Paralympic rematch against the U.S. Star forward Billy Bridges said that, like for many of us, it felt more like 12. "The entire world has gone through something incredible and devastating and horrific. And you know, it certainly gives you perspective once you finally get here of just how slow the days seem to go, but how fast four years can go," Bridges told CBC Sports. The Americans beat Canada in the gold-medal game at the 2018 Paralympics

  • Hockey Night in Canada: Live streams on desktop & app

    Want to watch a free live stream of Hockey Night in Canada games? CBC will live stream Hockey Night in Canada on all digital platforms, meaning more Canadians will be able to access the games. This Saturday, CBC Sports will provide a live stream of Hockey Night in Canada games, beginning with the Seattle Kraken vs. Montreal Canadiens (7 p.m. ET) and Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Edmonton Oilers (10 p.m. ET). Here's your guide on how to watch. The CBC Sports app will continue to provide free live strea

  • Defending champion NYCFC beats CF Montreal 4-1 for 1st win

    NEW YORK (AP) — Santiago Rodriguez delivered a pivotal goal in a 4-1 win for New York City FC over CF Montreal on Saturday. Rodriguez's goal put NYCFC (1-1-1) ahead for good at 2-0 in the 20th minute. NYCFC also got one goal from Alexander Callens, one more from Talles Magno and another one from Thiago. Zachary Brault Guillard scored for Montreal (0-3-0). NYCFC outshot Montreal 13-9, with nine shots on goal to one for Montreal. Sebastian Breza made five saves for Montreal. These teams take to th

  • 5 interesting facts about Sao Paulo FC

    Are you a fan of Sao Paulo FC? Here are few interesting facts about the club.

  • Ristolainen extension another sign of the Flyers' dysfunction

    Chuck Fletcher doubled down on a mistake, signing the underwhelming defender to a five-year extension when the Flyers are clearly in need of a reset.

  • How Scottie Barnes took over vs. Spurs

    The Toronto Raptors were in tough against a stingy Spurs team through 24 minutes, but they really ramped it up in the second half, led by rookie Scottie Barnes. Follow Yahoo Sports Canada for all your Raptors coverage.

  • Drama feels different in Toronto & Vancouver ahead of trade deadline

    Amidst rumours of the Leafs making a move for J.T. Miller, Canucks fans are split on whether their team should re-sign the star forward who turns 29 next week. It's never quiet in Toronto or Vancouver.&nbsp;

  • Nick Nurse breaks down Raptors’ win over Suns, congratulates Popovich on record

    Raptors head coach Nick Nurse was impressed with how his team didn’t crumble in the fourth quarter in a tough game on the road. He spoke about how Fred VanVleet kept Toronto composed, how Gary Trent Jr. benefits from VanVleet’s presence and then congratulated Gregg Popovich on setting the NBA wins record for a head coach. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • The Raptors Development Game

    When it comes to Scottie Barnes, Gary Trent Jr., OG Anunoby, Pascal Siakam, Fred VanVleet and Nick Nurse, what's one thing you would like to see them develop before next season? Imman Adan and Katie Heindl discuss. Listen to the full episode on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast.

  • Flyers invest five more years into underperforming Rasmus Ristolainen

    The Philadelphia Flyers doubled down on a mistake, extending Rasmus Ristolainen by five seasons.

  • Team Newfoundland and Labrador gain experience, make history at Brier

    Team Newfoundland and Labrador may not be taking home any hardware from the Brier, but they're bringing back a lot of experience, some unforgettable memories and a history-making moment. At just 15 years old, Nicholas Codner from Torbay made Brier history by becoming the youngest player to ever compete at the men's national curling championship. "It's been pretty awesome, everyone has been pretty supportive," said Codner, who spoke with CBC News from Lethbridge, Alberta. "I don't think people re

  • Whitecaps COO steps down as investigation into soccer club continues

    A longtime Vancouver Whitecaps executive has resigned from her position, but will co-operate with an investigation into how the soccer club handled sexual misconduct allegations against two former women's team coaches, according to club leadership. Rachel Lewis left her position as chief operating officer "to pursue other opportunities," Whitecaps CEO Axel Schuster said in a written statement. "She was an important member of the club's leadership team since 2003 and we wish her all the best in t

  • Jack Eichel felt like Sabres were 'toying' with him over surgery, captaincy

    Golden Knights star Jack Eichel spoke on his "messy" fallout with the Sabres ahead of his highly-anticipated return to Buffalo.

  • Fred VanVleet on return: 'Happy to be back doing what I love'

    The heart and sole of the Raptors returned to the lineup versus the Spurs after a five-game absence, dropping 26 points and looking like he didn't miss a beat. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Dominik Hasek still wants all Russian NHLers suspended, calls for donations

    Dominik Hasek isn't backing down from his controversial opinion.

  • Gabriel Landeskog sounds off on an awful night for NHL refs

    It wasn’t a banner night for NHL officials across the board Thursday evening.

  • AHL player covered in blood after epic heavyweight fight

    This fight between Kurtis Gabriel and Mathieu Olivier was one for the ages.

  • NHL leaders: Will they or won't they?

    As NHL Twitter comes alive to debate award nominations, Julian asks the Zone Time crew, 'Will they or won't they?' Can Auston Matthews break the 60 goal mark? Will Connor McDavid reach 120 points despite the Oilers struggles? And can the great ageing 8 score 50 goals this season?

  • Maple Leafs pull up to Heritage Classic in full steelworker gear

    Both the Leafs and Sabres rolled into Sunday's outdoor game in Hamilton in style.