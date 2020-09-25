What Australia needs to do to avoid a third Covid wave

As Victoria reaches the end of its second wave of the coronavirus, the focus is now on ensuring a third wave doesn’t hit as Australia heads into summer.

Guardian Australia spoke to leading epidemiologists about the lessons learned from other countries, particularly in Europe, that are experiencing a resurgence in cases.

What does Australia need to do to avoid a third wave?

Don’t open up too early

Israel was praised for its swift response to the first wave of the pandemic. But when it eased restrictions in May, the virus began to spread again.

“They eased restrictions very quickly and then they had a couple of big outbreaks in schools, high schools, one in Jerusalem and one in Tel Aviv, and then it spread like crazy,” says Prof Michael Tool, an epidemiologist from Melbourne’s Burnet Institute.

That could happen in Melbourne if restrictions are lifted too early, says Prof Marylouise McLaws, an infectious disease specialist from the University of New South Wales and advisor to the World Health Organisation.

“We’re only at risk [of a third wave] if the authorities in Victoria are pressured into lifting restrictions,” McLaws says. “They are still at a critical phase.”

Melbourne has been under stage four restrictions for eight weeks, and was under stay-at-home orders for three weeks before that. Premier Daniel Andrews has indicated he may bring forward some planned easing of restrictions on Sunday, in response to the daily case numbers falling more rapidly than anticipated.

The city is currently averaging just over 25 cases per day, and restrictions will not be significantly eased until that average drops to five or fewer.

We do not want to become like Boris Johnson Prof Marylouise McLaws

McLaws says that the tipping point to overwhelm contact tracing and risk exponential cases is 100 cases in total in a fortnight. New South Wales reached that point on 21 July and has taken two months to return to an average of below five local cases per day, she says.

Prof Catherine Bennett, the chair of epidemiology at Deakin University, says that Victorian authorities ought to be able to cope with eased restrictions under the current caseload, because most new cases are connected to outbreaks.

“These are the cases persisting despite lockdown because they are in essential workers, they are in aged care, healthcare, police,” she says. “More stage four forever is not going to get rid of them, there’s got to be other ways to shut them down.”

Don’t lock down too late

The United Kingdom and most European countries are a lesson in moving too late.

Bars and restaurants will be closed in Paris from this weekend, after the city recorded a record 16,096 cases in one day. That’s too late to bring it under control, says McLaws.

“It’s interesting and instructive to compare us to Europe.

“It’s a lesson in what not to do … They have been pushed by economics rather than by health, where our leaders have been pushed by health protection first and foremost.”

Europe does not have the advantage of geographic isolation that Australia has, so the ability to get numbers to a very low level is limited. Still, McLaws says the UK’s decision to institute a traffic light system for overseas travel was “a fairly management-light perspective”. And the lack of testing in the UK, she adds, meant they did not have the data to catch outbreaks early.

“We do not want to become like Boris Johnson and throw our hands up and go, ‘well we might think about putting in a couple of hours curfew in the local pubs’,” she says. “We don’t want to become inert or quite frankly lazy in our approach to trying to look after our local residents.”

Make it a habit to wear a face mask

The best lesson for Australians to adopt from overseas is the habitual wearing of face masks. That may be one of the reasons that South Korea, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Vietnam and mainland China have been able to keep the virus under greater control than western nations, says McLaws.

View photos South Koreans wear masks on the subway to protect themselves against the spread of coronavirus. Photograph: Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images More

