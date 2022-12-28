Australia nearly 300 runs ahead at lunch, Day 3 vs Proteas

  • South Africa's Anrich Nortje, left, celebrates the wicket of Australia's David Warner during the second cricket test between South Africa and Australia at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, Australia, Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022. (AP Photo/Asanka Brendon Ratnayake)
    South Africa's Anrich Nortje, left, celebrates the wicket of Australia's David Warner during the second cricket test between South Africa and Australia at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, Australia, Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022. (AP Photo/Asanka Brendon Ratnayake)
  • South Africa's Lungi Ngidi prepares to bowl during the second cricket test between South Africa and Australia at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, Australia, Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022. (AP Photo/Asanka Brendon Ratnayake)
    South Africa's Lungi Ngidi prepares to bowl during the second cricket test between South Africa and Australia at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, Australia, Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022. (AP Photo/Asanka Brendon Ratnayake)
  • South Africa's captain Dean Elgar reacts during the second cricket test between South Africa and Australia at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, Australia, Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022. (AP Photo/Asanka Brendon Ratnayake)
    South Africa's captain Dean Elgar reacts during the second cricket test between South Africa and Australia at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, Australia, Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022. (AP Photo/Asanka Brendon Ratnayake)
  • Australia's Cameron Green bats during the second cricket test between South Africa and Australia at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, Australia, Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022. (AP Photo/Asanka Brendon Ratnayake)
    Australia's Cameron Green bats during the second cricket test between South Africa and Australia at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, Australia, Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022. (AP Photo/Asanka Brendon Ratnayake)
  • Australia's Alex Carey hits a four during the second cricket test between South Africa and Australia at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, Australia, Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022. (AP Photo/Asanka Brendon Ratnayake)
    Australia's Alex Carey hits a four during the second cricket test between South Africa and Australia at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, Australia, Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022. (AP Photo/Asanka Brendon Ratnayake)
  • Australia's Alex Carey bats during the second cricket test between South Africa and Australia at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, Australia, Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022. (AP Photo/Asanka Brendon Ratnayake)
    Australia's Alex Carey bats during the second cricket test between South Africa and Australia at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, Australia, Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022. (AP Photo/Asanka Brendon Ratnayake)
  • A general view during the second cricket test between South Africa and Australia at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, Australia, Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022. (AP Photo/Asanka Brendon Ratnayake)
    A general view during the second cricket test between South Africa and Australia at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, Australia, Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022. (AP Photo/Asanka Brendon Ratnayake)
  • Australia's David Warner acknowledges the crowd after he got out on 200 runs during the second cricket test between South Africa and Australia at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, Australia, Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022. (AP Photo/Asanka Brendon Ratnayake)
    Australia's David Warner acknowledges the crowd after he got out on 200 runs during the second cricket test between South Africa and Australia at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, Australia, Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022. (AP Photo/Asanka Brendon Ratnayake)
  • South Africa's Anrich Nortje, left, celebrates the wicket of Australia's David Warner during the second cricket test between South Africa and Australia at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, Australia, Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022. (AP Photo/Asanka Brendon Ratnayake)
    South Africa's Anrich Nortje, left, celebrates the wicket of Australia's David Warner during the second cricket test between South Africa and Australia at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, Australia, Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022. (AP Photo/Asanka Brendon Ratnayake)
MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — David Warner’s fairytale innings ended abruptly but half-centuries from Travis Head and Alex Carey helped Australia to extend its lead to 290 runs on Day Three of the second test against South Africa.

Australia had resumed Wednesday on 386-3 in reply to South Africa’s first innings of 189. At lunch, Australia was 479-7, with Carey on 62 and an injured Cameron Green playing a supporting role on 14.

South Africa started strongly Wednesday by taking three wickets in the opening 20 deliveries.

Anders Nortje (3-80), who bowled with fearsome pace and claimed the key wicket of Steve Smith for 85 Tuesday, breathed new life into the game Wednesday with a double breakthrough in the third over of the day.

Nortje bowled Head (51) and Warner (200) in successive deliveries.

Warner, who had retired with leg cramps Tuesday, returned at the fall of the fourth wicket but lasted only one delivery, playing all around a full toss which crashed onto his stumps via his back pad.

In the following over, Kagiso Rabada dismissed Pat Cummins caught behind for four.

Nathan Lyon scored a brisk 25 off 17 deliveries before he was out hooking at 440-7.

Green, who had retired hurt with a broken finger Tuesday, returned to the crease and looked comfortable against the short ball, while Carey took on the attacking role, hitting nine boundaries.

Australia’s bowling attack for South Africa’s second innings will be depleted due to the absence of in-form seamer Green, who claimed a career-best 5-27 in South Africa’s first innings.

Green has been ruled out for the third test in Sydney beginning Jan. 4.

Opener Warner dominated day two by scoring his 25th test century, reaching 200 in 37 degrees Celsius (99 Fahrenheit) heat.

Warner, who had not scored a century since January 2020, returned to form in typically aggressive style, becoming the second player in test cricket to reach 200 in his 100th test match and fending off speculation over his place in Australia’s team.

Smith and Warner shared a third-wicket partnership of 239 runs, as Australia took control of the match in stifling conditions.

Australia’s pace spearhead Mitchell Starc, who injured a finger tendon on his bowling hand while fielding Monday, is expected to bowl in South Africa’s second innings.

More AP cricket: https://apnews.com/hub/cricket and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

    It's hard to believe we are almost at the end of the year. There are so many important festivals and celebrations happening at this time, I wanted to share some of that joy. The first night of Hanukkah was earlier this week. There are eight days in the Festival of Lights. This important holiday is enjoyed with food, games and the lighting of a candle every night on a menorah. And I can't forget the famous Happy Hanukkah song by Adam Sandler from Saturday Night Live circa 1994. The longest day in