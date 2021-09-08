Australia media can be sued for social media comments, court rules

The ruling means Australian media outlets may decide to limit reader comments

Australian news outlets can be held liable for defamatory comments posted by readers on their social media posts, the nation's top court has found.

The landmark ruling could have wide implications for how Australian publishers use social media.

It comes after a former teenage prisoner sued publishers over Facebook comments posted below articles about his mistreatment in detention.

News Corp Australia and Nine Entertainment could face damages.

What was the case about?

In 2016, the cruel treatment of 17-year-old Dylan Voller in youth detention was exposed in a TV report.

Shocking images of him being being shackled to a chair in a spit hood sparked national outcry.

It led to a public inquiry into the mistreatment of inmates in the Northern Territory's juvenile detention system.

There was extensive media coverage, which included articles shared to Facebook by publishers.

Many users made comments on those Facebook posts about Mr Voller, who was released from detention in early 2017.

Later that year, Mr Voller sued the Sydney Morning Herald - now owned by Nine Entertainment - and News Corp's The Australian and Sky News Australia for allowing comments which he said were defamatory.

What did the courts hear?

Over a four-year legal battle, the media companies argued they were not liable because they couldn't be considered publishers of their readers' comments.

They argued that to be a publisher, they would have needed to know in advance of their readers' allegations and intentions to express them.

But this was rejected by the Supreme Court of New South Wales in 2019.

The publishers then appealed to the High Court of Australia, which on Wednesday upheld the previous judgement.

The ruling said in creating a public Facebook page and posting news content there, the outlets had "facilitated, encouraged and thereby assisted the publication" of user comments.

The media firms "were therefore publishers" of those comments, the ruling by a majority of judges said.

Mr Voller's case will now return to a lower court to assess whether the comments were defamatory.

Why does this matter?

Mr Voller's legal team called it a "historic step" for protecting individuals from "unmitigated social media mob attacks".

"This decision put responsibility where it should be; on media companies with huge resources, to monitor public comments in circumstances where they know there is a strong likelihood of an individual being defamed," said his lawyers.

But media outlets expressed alarm over the scope of the new precedent, in a nation with already restrictive defamation laws.

"We are obviously disappointed with the outcome... as it will have ramifications for what we can post on social media in the future," a Nine spokesperson said.

That will have an impact on their audiences, analysts say.

Some media groups, including the ABC national broadcaster, have already tested out a Facebook function that automatically switches off comments on posts.

Legal experts say the ruling also raises wider issues around freedom of speech.

News Corp Australia executive chairman Michael Miller said the decision was "significant for anyone who maintains a public social media page".

Reporting by the BBC's Frances Mao