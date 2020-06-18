Australia loses 227,000 more jobs, taking unemployment to 7.1%

Photograph: Lukas Coch/EPA

Australia lost a further 227,000 jobs between April and May, resulting in a total loss of 835,000 jobs in seasonally adjusted terms since March and a 0.7% jump in unemployment to 7.1%.

The Australian Bureau of Statistics released the statistics on Thursday, revealing that 85,700 more people are unemployed and the proportion of people aged 15 years and over in jobs has shrunk from 62.5% to about 58.7% in two months.

The numbers suggest Australia is on track to reach unemployment of 8% as the government debates how to rebalance its policies between the 3 million people receiving wage subsidies, excluded from unemployment figures, and the 1.7 million Australians on jobseeker unemployment benefits.

The results follow a jump in nationwide unemployment from 5.3% to 6.2% in April – since revised to 6.4% – with the loss of 594,300 jobs.

Australia’s economy shrank by 0.3% in the March quarter, guaranteeing an end to its record 29-year run of economic growth when combined with an anticipated even worse negative result in the June quarter, as it suffers the largest contraction since the Great Depression.

The ABS said the jump in unemployment was reduced by people leaving the labour market, with a 0.7% fall in the participation rate to 62.9% – the first time below 63% since January 2001.

Monthly hours worked fell 0.7% in May, to be down 10.2% since March. Bjorn Jarvis, the head of labour statistics at the ABS, said it believed 2.3 million – or one in every five employed people – had either lost their job (700,000) or had fewer hours of work than usual (1.55 million).

The underemployment rate decreased by 0.7% in May to 13.1%, but remained 4.3 points above March.



The underutilisation rate, which combines the unemployment and underemployment rates, rose to a new record high of 20.2%.





Jarvis said women “continue to be more adversely affected by the labour market deterioration than men” while younger workers have been “particularly impacted”.

The largest increases in unemployment were 2.0 points in Western Australia (up to 8.1%), 1.8 points in Northern Territory (up to 7.4%), 0.9 points in Victoria (up to 6.9%), and 0.9 points in Queensland (up to 7.9%).

Earlier in June the Treasury secretary, Steven Kennedy, told the Senate’s Covid-19 committee it had updated its forecast to suggest Australia is on track for 8% unemployment in the September quarter, down from expected peaks of up to 10%.

Before the release, Scott Morrison braced Australians for bad news by conceding that the economy is “in a recession”.

“And when you’re in recession, these are the sort of very heartbreaking numbers that we have to deal with,” he told 2GB Radio. “And we’ve still got a long way to go.”

Morrison said the government had “cushioned the blow” through programs including the $70bn jobkeeper wage subsidy and the decision to double the jobseeker unemployment benefit through the coronavirus supplement. But he said government “can’t stop the blow”.

Kennedy has warned the government to focus on jobs creation and not public debt, while the Reserve Bank governor, Philip Lowe, has said the jobkeeper program may need to continue beyond September to prevent the economy going off a cliff.

But Morrison has signalled a shift from jobkeeper to jobseeker, suggesting in parliament that by September businesses will “form views about those employees who they will be able to keep on longer term and those who they will not”.

“And, where there are not jobs for people, it is important that they become engaged with employment service programs and other forms of income support,” he said.

“The purpose of that is to get them back into new jobs – to have them trained for new jobs.”

The government is under internal pressure to continue jobkeeper or replace it with packages for the hardest-hit industries, while some Coalition MPs also oppose returning jobseeker to its pre-Covid level of $40 a day.