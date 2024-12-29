Australia lose openers but stretch lead to 158 runs at lunch, day 4 of 4th test against India

Australia's Sam Konstas plays a shot during play on the day four of the fourth cricket test between Australia and India at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne, Australia, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2024. (AP Photo/Asanka Brendon Ratnayake)

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Australia claimed a lead of 105 runs on the first innings and stretched its advantage to 158 at lunch Sunday on day four of the fourth cricket test against India.

After bowling India out for 369 in reply to the home side’s 474 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, Australia was 53-2 in its second innings at lunch Sunday on a pitch that continued to offer sideways movement for India’s crafty seamers Jasprit Bumrah (1-18 off eight overs) and Mohammed Siraj (1-10 off seven).

Resuming on 358-9, India added 11 runs in 3.3 overs before Nitish Kumar Reddy (114) holed out to long-off off the bowling of spinner Nathan Lyon (3-96).

The 21-year-old Reddy added nine runs to his overnight score of 105 before he was the tenth wicket to fall. India was bowled out for 369, trailing Australia by 105 runs on the first innings.

Reddy, whose innings included 11 fours and one six, had celebrated with gusto in front of an adoring crowd of over 83,000 Saturday after reaching his century in a tense finale to the day’s play with nine wickets down.

Left-arm quick Mitchell Starc sent down 25 wicketless overs for 89 runs and is carrying what appears a rib complaint, which may place strain on Australia’s attack during India’s second innings.

Pace bowlers Pat Cummins (3-89) and Scott Boland (3-57) took three wickets each in India’s first innings.

Australia’s opening batter Sam Konstas, whose debut innings of 60 included six fours and two sixes in an audacious display of shot-making, fell for eight. The 19-year-old had no answer to a probing delivery from Bumrah which crashed into the stumps via a gap between bat and pad with the hosts at 20-1.

Dropped on two at leg gully off Bumrah’s bowling, opener Usman Khawaja continued to struggle and was bowled by an inswinger from Siraj for 21 to reduce Australia to 43-2.

Marnus Labuschagne was hit several times on the thigh and groin as he scrapped his way to an unbeaten 20 off 46 deliveries and Steve Smith was two not out off 21 balls. Australia’s 53 came off 25 overs in what was hardly a free-flowing opening session of play for the batting side.

The five-match series is level at 1-1. The fifth and final Australia-India test is scheduled to start on Jan. 3 at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

