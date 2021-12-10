Australia Laser Hair Removal Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report 2021-2028

Dublin, Dec. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Australia Laser Hair Removal Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Laser Type (Diode Laser, Nd:YAG Laser, Alexandrite Laser), By End Use (Beauty Clinics, Dermatology Clinics, Home Use), And Segment Forecasts, 2021-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Australia laser hair removal market size is expected to reach USD 2.23 billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 6.7%

According to Plastic Surgery Statistics Report, in Australia, laser hair removal is considered as one of the top five minimally invasive cosmetic procedures, with around 7,522 procedures performed in 2018. This has led to high demand for laser hair removal devices, which is expected to propel growth of overall market.



In addition, majority of the laser treatments to improve physical appearance are noninvasive, which is leading to high demand for these techniques, as they cause less pain. Key market players are focusing on the development of new products, thus increasing the availability of advanced laser hair removal techniques in the market.



Laser hair removal techniques are constantly undergoing significant improvements, which have made devices more efficient and cost-effective. For instance, with recent advancements, the laser hair removal technique delivers effective results in a minimum number of sessions, unlike repeated numerous sessions that were required earlier. Newly designed devices work effectively on all skin types.



Australia Laser Hair Removal Market Highlights

On the basis of type, the market has been divided into diode, Nd:YAG, and alexandrite lasers

The diode laser segment held the maximum revenue share of 40% in 2020 owing to the high precision offered

In addition, they can selectively target a particular body part and effectively remove the hair without harming the surrounding skin of the area

Moreover, the reasonable time required for the overall procedure according to the body area and volume of hair is augmenting the product demand

Beauty clinics was the largest end-use segment with a revenue share of 54% in 2020 owing to specialty services provided in these settings

Beauty clinics are also anticipated to witness the fastest CAGR during the forecast period

Silk Laser Clinics

Results Laser Clinics

Advanced Clinics Australia

Australian Skin Clinic

