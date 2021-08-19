Australia’s July unemployment rate falls to 4.6% due to labour market dropout

Photograph: James Ross/EPA

Australia’s unemployment rate has fallen to 4.6% in July, down from 4.9%, defying expectations the economy would lose jobs due to the greater Sydney lockdown.

In July the Australian economy added 2,200 jobs and the number of unemployed people fell by 39,900, but the Australian Bureau of Statistics has warned the falling unemployment rate is not a sign of a strong jobs market.

Most of the improvement in unemployment was driven by a decrease in the participation rate from 62.2% to 62%, as people dropped out of the labour market.

Figures released by the ABS on Thursday reveal that 3m fewer hours were worked in July, down to 1,778m, and underemployment increased by 0.4 percentage points to 8.3%.

Greater Sydney has been in lockdown since late June, while Victoria’s shorter lockdown in mid-July and sixth lockdown in August have fuelled growing concerns that Australia’s economy will shrink in the final two quarters of 2021.

Bjorn Jarvis, head of labour statistics at the ABS, said July saw “big falls in New South Wales in both employment (-36,000) and unemployment (-27,000), with the labour force reducing by around 64,000 people”.

“In addition, hours worked in NSW fell by 7%. These changes offset increases in employment and hours in Victoria.”

Victoria recorded a 9.7% increase in the number of hours worked in July, following the 8.4% fall in June.

NSW’s July 2021 jobs slump is now larger than during Victoria’s second wave lockdown in July 2020, when the latter lost 19,000 jobs in a month.

Jarvis said it may seem “counterintuitive” that unemployment had fallen but this “reflects the limited ability for people to actively look for work and be available for work during lockdowns”.

“The fall in the national unemployment rate in July should not necessarily be viewed as a sign of strengthening in the labour market – it’s another indication of the extent of reduced capacity for people to be active in the labour market, in the states with the largest populations,” he said.

The number of unemployed people is 84,300 lower than in March 2020, at the outset of the pandemic. Youth unemployment was steady at 10.2%, 1.4% lower than in March 2020.

The ABS also released estimates for average weekly ordinary time earnings for full-time adults, showing a 1.4% increase to $1,737.10 in the year to May 2021, a time when no state was in lockdown.

But average weekly earnings for “all employees” – including casuals and part-time workers – grew by just 0.1% to $1,305.80 in the same period.