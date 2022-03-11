Australia to join US and UK in banning Russian oil imports

Peter Hannam
·4 min read
<span>Photograph: Diego Fedele/AAP</span>
Photograph: Diego Fedele/AAP

The government says the ban, which won’t take effect until shipments already on their way arrive, won’t risk fuel security


Australia has joined major allies including the US and the UK and banned imports of Russian oil, but only after shipments already ordered and paid for arrive.

While Australia is not a major importer of Russian energy products, the coordinated efforts “will collectively curtail Russia’s revenue and ability to finance Russian President Vladimir Putin’s unjustified war against Ukraine”, a spokesperson for the foreign minister, Marise Payne, said on Friday afternoon.

With petrol prices soaring past $2 a litre in major cities, the government was keen to stress the decision did not risk Australia’s fuel security.

Related: ‘My parents are in bomb shelters’: Ukrainian embassy head urges Australia to expel Russian ambassador

“Australia has diverse and resilient oil supply chains, and adequate fuel supplies,” the spokesperson said, adding the government was “closely monitoring global oil and energy markets and are working with our allies and the International Energy Agency to ensure ongoing supply security”.

The government, though, will not impose the ban – which covers crude, refined petroleum products, gas and coal – for 45 days. That delay would allow the two main local refiners Viva Energy and Ampol to take deliveries of Russian crude that had already been ordered and paid for.

Both Viva Energy and Ampol said earlier this week they had purchased two Russian-origin crude cargoes prior to the conflict. The shipments were due to arrive in Australia over the next two months.

The companies, though, declined to say whether the cargoes were being shared, or there were four in total. Guardian Australia also sought a response about the ban on imports.

Viva Energy said it was “appalled by events unfolding in the Ukraine and extends its sympathies to the innocent people affected by this terrible conflict”, and that it had stopping buying Russian crude.

“Viva Energy has explored options to dispose of these cargoes, but there are no credible purchasers in the current market and without these supplies the company faces gaps in its refining program and potential fuel shortages,” a Viva spokesperson said prior to the government’s announcement. “These cargoes have been purchased from international oil companies, rather than from Russian entities.”

Ampol, too, said it condemned Russia’s actions in Ukraine, supported international efforts “against Russia in support of Ukraine and its people”. It too had ceased buying Russian crude oil or products since the conflict began, and “will not enter into any further contracts”.

Ampol said it had two Russian cargoes “in our current planned supply chains” that would be “discharged” by the end of April. The firm’s Lytton refinery in Brisbane typically sourced crude from south-east Asia, Africa, North America and the Middle East, the company said in a statement.

The government spokesperson said Australia strongly supported earlier announcements by US president Joe Biden and UK prime minister Boris Johnson that the United States and United Kingdom would impose a ban. “We will continue to coordinate closely with these and other partners to impose the highest economic costs on Russia for its actions, including by continuing to review our sanctions and expand them where appropriate,” the spokesperson said.

According to government statistics, Australia last year imported 147 megalitres of crude from Russia, or just 1.2% of total oil imports at a cost of $73.9 million.

The Morrison government had baulked at formally banning Russian imports, with energy minister Angus Taylor earlier this week saying they were “practically banned”.

The Greens had been calling for a ban since soon after the invasion.

“With a humanitarian catastrophe unfolding before our eyes, the last thing Australia should be doing is fuelling Putin’s war machine,” Greens leader Adam Bandt said.

“Boycotting Russian oil is a small but practical way that Australia can help, and ensures that Australia isn’t doing business with a dictator who invades his neighbours,” he said.

Australian taxpayers are already supporting the refiners, with the government last year saying it would pay $2 billion over a decade to ensure refinery capacity remained in the country to ensure some local supplies.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Ukraine war: Britons to be asked to welcome Ukrainian refugees into their homes

    Britons will be able to open their homes to Ukrainians fleeing the Russian invasion under a new scheme. Defending the government amid criticism of its response to the refugee crisis, Boris Johnson told Sky News' Beth Rigby Interviews programme the UK would be "generous" to those fleeing Ukraine, and details of this second visa scheme - where individuals, charities, businesses and community groups will be able to offer rooms to those escaping the conflict - would be announced next week. The prime minister said: "On Monday, you'll get from the levelling up secretary, you'll get the programme that will allow people to come in, so (if) people want to welcome (refugees) into their own homes, they can do so."

  • Florida Republican ridiculed for saying she supports Ukraine ‘no fly zone’ even though she ‘doesn’t know what it’ll mean’

    Maria Elvira Salazar sits on the House committee on foreign affairs

  • Republican senators say Madison Cawthorn is an outlier after he called Zelenskyy a 'thug' and the Ukrainian government 'incredibly evil'

    "When you see a member of Congress say things like this... they are outliers in the largest sense possible on our side," said Sen. Lindsey Graham.

  • Fred VanVleet on return: 'Happy to be back doing what I love'

    The heart and sole of the Raptors returned to the lineup versus the Spurs after a five-game absence, dropping 26 points and looking like he didn't miss a beat. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Team Sonnet dominates Team Scotiabank to win championship at PWHPA Dream Gap Tour women's hockey showcase

    Team Sonnet (Toronto) exploded for a seven-goal third period against Team Scotiabank (Calgary) to claim a 10-2 victory in the championship game at the Professional Women's Hockey Players Association (PWHPA) Dream Gap Tour showcase hosted by the Washington Capitals. Madison Field of Oakville, Ont., scored a hat trick, while Jessie Eldridge and Victoria Bach each scored twice to help lift the Toronto club to its first title of the season on Sunday at the MedStar Capitals Iceplex in Arlington, Va.

  • Ristolainen extension another sign of the Flyers' dysfunction

    Chuck Fletcher doubled down on a mistake, signing the underwhelming defender to a five-year extension when the Flyers are clearly in need of a reset.

  • CBC Sports panel: Breaking the bias in women's sports

    Figure skater Maddie Schizas delivered multiple personal-best performances in her Olympic debut last month to help Canada place fourth in the team event. But how much will Canadians see of the 19-year-old and other women in sport before the 2026 Winter Games? "Every four years [at the Olympics] is not enough to see women's sports in the spotlight," said the reigning Canadian women's champion from Oakville, Ont., who also placed 19th in the women's program in Beijing. On Tuesday, Schizas took a b

  • 5 interesting facts about Sao Paulo FC

    Are you a fan of Sao Paulo FC? Here are few interesting facts about the club.

  • Alex Ovechkin gets away with blatant penalty, Capitals tie game with 1 second left

    Some poor officiating earned the Washington Capitals an extra point in the standings.

  • Flames-Avalanche is the West Final we deserve

    In a showcase of the conference's division leaders, the Avalanche and Flames put on quite the performance on Saturday night.

  • How Scottie Barnes took over vs. Spurs

    The Toronto Raptors were in tough against a stingy Spurs team through 24 minutes, but they really ramped it up in the second half, led by rookie Scottie Barnes. Follow Yahoo Sports Canada for all your Raptors coverage.

  • Whitecaps COO steps down as investigation into soccer club continues

    A longtime Vancouver Whitecaps executive has resigned from her position, but will co-operate with an investigation into how the soccer club handled sexual misconduct allegations against two former women's team coaches, according to club leadership. Rachel Lewis left her position as chief operating officer "to pursue other opportunities," Whitecaps CEO Axel Schuster said in a written statement. "She was an important member of the club's leadership team since 2003 and we wish her all the best in t

  • Jack Eichel felt like Sabres were 'toying' with him over surgery, captaincy

    Golden Knights star Jack Eichel spoke on his "messy" fallout with the Sabres ahead of his highly-anticipated return to Buffalo.

  • NHL leaders: Will they or won't they?

    As NHL Twitter comes alive to debate award nominations, Julian asks the Zone Time crew, 'Will they or won't they?' Can Auston Matthews break the 60 goal mark? Will Connor McDavid reach 120 points despite the Oilers struggles? And can the great ageing 8 score 50 goals this season?

  • Wings put alternate captain Danny DeKeyser on waivers for his birthday

    Veteran Red Wings defenseman Danny DeKeyser was gifted a not-so-special birthday present from the only franchise he's ever known.

  • FIFA lets foreign players, coaches leave Russian clubs until June

    FIFA intervened to allow foreign players and coaches based in Russia to leave their clubs on Monday, although only for the rest of the season. Clubs in other countries will be allowed to sign up to two players who had been at clubs in Russia or Ukraine outside of the normal transfer window periods. Ukraine's league has been suspended since war engulfed the country, and its players are also allowed to temporarily leave until June 30. FIFPRO and the organization representing the world's soccer lea

  • Michael Bunting is more than just Matthews & Marner

    Michael Bunting may not win the Calder Trophy this season but in scoring 20 goals for the Leafs on a league-minimum contract, the Scarborough native has proven that his on-ice success is a product of more than just playing on a line with Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner.&nbsp;

  • Leafs fans ready to do to Campbell what they did to Andersen

    It's right to question Jack Campbell's viability as a starter, but to pretend as though the Maple Leafs have no other issues is foolish.

  • Stingers lose 2nd straight to Cangrejeros at FIBA Basketball Champions League Americas

    The Edmonton Stingers' last two games away from home haven't gone to plan, losing by a combined 59 points to Puerto Rico's Cangrejeros. After falling 89-68 to the Cangrejeros in December, the Stingers followed it up with an even more lopsided defeat on Sunday night in Nicaragua, dropping the game 93-55 to their counterpart in Group A of the FIBA Basketball Champions League Americas (BCLA) competition. While the logo on the Edmonton jersey was the same for both losses, the names on the back were

  • Chris Boucher on his relationship with Goran Dragic, getting booed

    Raptors fans let Goran Dragic have it in his return to Toronto last week and Chris Boucher touches on the game and what his encounters with Dragic were like. Listen to ‘Hustle Play’ wherever you get your podcasts and watch the full episode on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.