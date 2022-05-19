Australia’s jobless rate at 50-year low of 3.9% but fewer positions added in April than predicted

Peter Hannam Economics correspondent
·5 min read
<span>Photograph: Lukas Coch/AAP</span>
Photograph: Lukas Coch/AAP

The labour force figures are the final piece of economic data before the federal election and will be welcomed by the Coalition


Australia’s jobless rate remained steady at 3.9% in April, hovering at near half-century lows, as the economy added a small number of new jobs and employees worked longer hours.

The nation’s unemployment rate last month was a seasonally adjusted 3.9%, the Australian Bureau of Statistics reported on Thursday, compared to 3.9% for March which was revised down from 4%.

The economy added about 4,000 jobs in a month disrupted by Easter. Some economists had predicted staff roles would have expanded by a net 30,000 with the jobless rate dropping to 3.8%.

The “3.9% is the lowest the unemployment rate has been in the monthly survey,” Bjorn Jarvis, head of labour statistics at the ABS, said. “The last time the unemployment rate was lower than this was in August 1974, when the survey was quarterly.”

In April, hours worked increased 1.3%, or 23m hours, to 1.833bn hours, while the participation rate that gauges the share of those of working age in the workforce or seeking jobs eased back o.1 percentage points to 66.3%.

The labour market figures are the last major data to drop before the federal election on Saturday. The Coalition had hoped to be campaigning on a strong economy but unexpectedly high inflation prompted the Reserve Bank of Australia to lift its key interest rate for the first time in 11 years and Wednesday’s weak wage growth numbers complicated their pitch.

Related: Australian wages in real terms are essentially no different from where they were in 2013 | Greg Jericho

The rising cost of living – including petrol prices creeping back above $2 a litre in cities despite the temporary halving of the fuel excise – has also taken some of the edge off a jobless figure not seen in Australia since the early 1970s.

Declining unemployment rates have been common across most rich economies as soaring debt levels during the Covid pandemic fuelled rapid rebounds. The UK, US and New Zealand have jobless rates in the 3%-range, while Germany and Japan have 2%-plus.

Prior to today’s numbers being released, NAB said with job vacancies and job ads still high, further gains were imminent. “We see unemployment reaching around 3.5% by around the middle of the year,” it said.

Among the states, WA’s jobless rate dived to 2.9%, down from 3.4% in March, overtaking the ACT as the best performing region. Canberra’s rate of 3.1% unemployed was down from March’s 3.4%.

NSW, the most populous state, was another big mover, with its jobless rate down to 3.5% (from 3.9%), while Victoria went the other way to 4.2% (from 4.0%). Queensland and SA both landed at 4.5%, while Tasmania improved sharply from 4.5% to 3.8%, while the NT was unchanged 4.1%.

Nature and Covid, played different roles. The flood crisis in Queensland and NSW eased during April, so that the number of people working fewer hours because of disruptions sank from more than half a million to about 70,000.

On the other hand, the rising numbers of Covid-19 cases in April meant those working reduced hours due to illness continued to be high, the ABS’s Jarvis said.

“Around 740,000 people worked reduced hours in April because of illness, almost double what we usually saw in April before the pandemic,” he said. “Of these people, around 340,000 worked no hours, which was around triple what we would usually see.”

Catherine Birch, a senior ANZ economist, noted the April figure was almost 3.8% on rounding, with a decline in the participation rate key to nudging that number lower.

“[It was also] a real positive to see underemployment continue to fall, with the part-time employment ratio dropping to 30.3%, the lowest outside of lockdown periods since 2013,” Birch said.

“Given the disappointing wages data yesterday and the fact unemployment came in in line with market expectations today, a 25 basis-point cash rate hike [by the RBA] in June is looking more likely than 40-50bp.”

The “super low” WA jobless rate would be familiar to many in that state as companies struggle to find and keep staff. April’s drop, though, was more to do with a lower participation rate than employers generating extra jobs, she said, adding that the lowering of border controls may keep a lid on wage gains even in the tight market.

Birch said the number of those working reduced hours due to illness was almost back to the January peak during the first Omicron wave, although that number was likely to fluctuate making it challenging to forecast its impact.

ACTU secretary Sally McManus said the low jobless rate had “done nothing” to stop the cut in real wages as salary increases failed to keep pace with prices.

“Australians are sick of waiting for wage growth that Prime Minister Scott Morrison keeps telling them would follow when unemployment was low,” McManus said. “Well, unemployment has been low for six months now and in every one of those months, workers’ wages have gone backwards in real terms.”

“We also have nearly 1 in 3 workers in insecure work,” she said. It’s hard to bargain for the pay increase when you don’t even know if you’ll get any hours tomorrow.”

Andrew McKellar, chief executive Australian Chamber of Commerce and Industry, though, said the low jobless rate meant the next federal government “must pull all the levers it can to address chronic skills shortages”.

“Businesses are facing acute labour constraints,” McKellar said. “The fall in the unemployment figures has coincided with the most severe workforce shortages in 48 years with job vacancy rates the highest since records began.”

“We must remove the barriers that prevent people, particularly aged pensioners and parents, from fully contributing to the economy,” he said, adding more subsidies were needed to support training for job seekers.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Japan's trade gap widens as import costs surge on supply pressures

    Japan's exports extended double-digit gains for a third straight month in April, but surging global commodity costs inflated the country's import bill to a record, adding to worries about the rising cost of living. Shoring up the prospects of a private demand-led recovery, however, was a gauge of capital expenditure that posted its first monthly gain in three months. Japan's exports rose 12.5% in April from a year earlier, Ministry of Finance data showed, led by U.S.-bound shipments of cars, slightly missing a 13.8% increase expected by economists in a Reuters poll.

  • Who is under more pressure to win the Battle of Alberta?

    It's been 31 years since Edmonton and Calgary squared off on postseason ice and both teams find themselves under enormous pressure. The Flames could be on their last run with Johnny Gaudreau while the Oilers cannot afford to keep failing in the pursuit of a Stanley Cup with Connor McDavid at the helm.

  • Johnny Gaudreau tees up 'Battle Of Alberta' with dramatic Game 7 OT winner

    It took everything they had, but the Flames eventually found a way to squeak by the pesky Stars and their breakout netminder in Game 7.

  • Five things to know about the National Hockey League playoffs

    Here are five things to know as we head into Tuesday's post-season action: BATTLE OF FLORIDA The two-time defending Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay Lightning and the Presidents' Trophy-winning Florida Panthers are meeting in the playoffs for the second consecutive season, with Game 1 starting Tuesday on Florida’s home ice. The NHL started awarding the Presidents’ Trophy in 1986 to the club with the best regular-season record, and this marks the ninth time that the winner of that trophy has faced

  • George Springer's triple lifts Blue Jays to 3-0 win over Mariners

    TORONTO — The Toronto Blue Jays have built their lineup around power hitting. But sometimes a softly hit blooper works too. George Springer had a bases-clearing triple and the Toronto Blue Jays held on for a 3-0 win over the Seattle Mariners on Tuesday. Springer's game-winning hit in the second inning had an exit velocity of just 71.5 m.p.h., a virtual marshmallow, but it dropped under the glove of Mariners right-fielder Steven Souza Jr. as he dove for the catch, allowing Springer to reach third

  • Nashville tops Montreal 2-1, ups home unbeaten streak to 23

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Hany Mukhtar scored the deciding goal to spark Nashville to a 2-1 victory over CF Montreal on Wednesday, upping Nashville's home unbeaten streak to 23 straight. Nashville's run ties the LA Galaxy (2014-15) for the third longest streak in MLS history. The Houston Dynamo (2011-13) hold the record with 30. Real Salt Lake had a 29-match run in 2009-11. Mukhtar’s game-winner came in the 51st minute, putting Nashville (5-4-3) on top 2-0. C.J. Sapong assisted on the goal. Alex M

  • Hockey Night in Canada: Stanley Cup playoffs on desktop & app

    Want to watch a free live stream of Stanley Cup playoff games on Hockey Night in Canada? CBC will live stream Hockey Night in Canada on all digital platforms, meaning more Canadians will be able to access the games. On Wednesday, the Calgary Flames host the Edmonton Oilers in Game 1 of their second-round series at 9:30 p.m. ET. Here's your guide on how to watch. The CBC Sports app will continue to provide free live streams of Hockey Night in Canada games, which you can download at the links belo

  • Rangers, Flames win Game 7s in OT, advance to 2nd round

    NEW YORK (AP) — Artemi Panarin scored a power-play goal 4:46 into overtime and the New York Rangers beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 4-3 Sunday night to advance to the second round of the Stanley Cup playoffs. Mika Zibanejad had a goal and two assists, and Chris Kreider and K’Andre Miller also scored for New York, which got its third straight comeback win after trailing 3-1 in the series. Andrew Copp had two assists and Igor Shesterkin stopped 42 shots. The Rangers are the first team in NHL playoff

  • Support cast guides Avs in Game 1 win, stars spark Lightning

    Sometimes, your top players aren’t at their peak and you still win. Exhibit A: Colorado defenseman and Norris Trophy finalist Cale Makar. Sometimes, your top players are your top players and you win handily. Exhibits B and C: Tampa Bay forward Nikita Kucherov along with goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy. With a little help from his friends, Makar and the Avalanche lead St. Louis 1-0 in their second-round series. With a combined effort, the the two-time defending Stanley Cup champion Lightning took a

  • Should the Leafs replace Sheldon Keefe with Barry Trotz?

    Arguably the best coach in the NHL is a free agent. Justin Cuthbert and Julian McKenzie discuss if Barry Trotz could help the Maple Leafs get over the hump.

  • Swelling around Kuemper's eye subsides, prepares for Blues

    DENVER (AP) — The swelling around Colorado Avalanche goalie Darcy Kuemper's right eye has subsided a week after catching a stick blade through his mask. ' “I can see now,” he said with a laugh Sunday after practice. This remains clear to him, too: The incident could’ve been far more serious. “I got pretty lucky," Kuemper said, “that it wasn’t worse.” The stick of Nashville center Ryan Johansen slipped through the protective bars on Kuemper's mask and caught him around the eyelid during Game 3 on

  • How Blue Jays’ Bichette is improving his defence, despite unflattering metrics

    Despite a tough defensive adjustment to the big leagues, Bo Bichette is getting more comfortable as a shortstop.

  • 'Learning moment:' Embarrassing loss to Flames was catalyst for Oilers' playoff push

    EDMONTON — It was not the Edmonton Oilers’ finest hour, but a big loss to their Battle of Alberta archrivals might have been instrumental to their playoff push. The Calgary Flames pumped nine goals past the Oilers, in what could have been Edmonton’s most embarrassing outing of the season, when the teams last met on March 26. Yet the Oilers went on a 13-2-1 tear after that game to close the regular season, and then rallied to beat the Kings in seven games in the first round of the playoffs. The C

  • Which Maple Leafs should be part of next season's playoff tilt?

    Following another first-round playoff exit, the Toronto Maple Leafs have some tough decisions to make but there should be no hesitancy in giving the team's core stars another shot next season.

  • Olympic champion Kelsey Mitchell takes silver at Nations Cup track cycling

    MILTON, Ont. — Canadian cyclist Kelsey Mitchell had a specific gameplan for the women's sprint final against Germany's Emma Hinze on Friday night at the Tissot UCI Track Nations Cup. "I wanted to make it hurt," she said. "I wanted to make it hurt for her and me." Mission accomplished on that front. It just didn't pay off with a gold medal. The painful grind from a blistering final two laps was evident as the rivals pushed each other in the best-of-three final on the Mattamy National Cycling Cent

  • CF Montréal looks to keep unbeaten streak rolling against Nashville

    MONTREAL — CF Montréal is playing some of the best soccer in the club’s history, winning three straight games as part of a nine-game unbeaten streak in all competitions. After a convincing 2-0 win on the road against Charlotte FC, the club is also at the top of the competitive Eastern Conference. “We try and not look at the standing at this point in the season,” said midfielder Victor Wanyama. “The big thing is that we stay focused on our tasks. Hopefully we can continue and get these good resul

  • 'Part of a great family': program teaches Muslim kids how to play hockey

    Two months ago, most of the kids in the "Try Hockey" program had never even tried on a pair of skates. Now, they're hockey players. Twenty boys and girls from ages seven to 10 spent the 10-week program learning everything from holding a stick to skating drills. Many of them loved it so much they say they'll sign up for minor hockey programs in the fall. Some of the kids are newcomers and others grew up in the community. Dana Eldlk is one of the players. Before she laced up her skates for the fir

  • Maple Leafs lose to Lightning in latest Game 7 heartbreaker

    The Maple Leafs once again came up empty in the first round.

  • Oilers' Draisaitl take part in warm-ups before Game 7 against Kings

    EDMONTON — Leon Draisaitl was on the ice Saturday as the Edmonton Oilers warmed up for Game 7 of the first-round NHL playoff series against the L.A. Kings. The 26-year-old star centre did nor participate in the morning skate earlier in the day and head coach Jay Woodcroft declined to comment on whether he would be available for the decisive game. Draisaitl appeared to suffer an ankle injury when he was pulled over backwards during a scrum in the first period of the Oilers' 4-2 win in Game 6 on T

  • Gaudreau's heroic OT winner lifts Flames past Stars in thrilling Game 7, move on to 2nd round

    The Calgary Flames won a playoff series for just the second time in the last 17 years with Sunday's 3-2 overtime win over the visiting Dallas Stars in the seventh and deciding game of their series. Johnny Gaudreau scored the overtime winner at 15:09. He collected a rebound and put a sharp-angled shot over Stars goalie Jake Oettinger, who made 61 saves in the game. "You dream about stuff like that, scoring in a Game 7 in overtime," Gaudreau said. The Flames will face the Edmonton Oilers in the We