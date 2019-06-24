Australia inspired by World Cup record - not recent record against England

Aaron Finch is hoping Australia can overturn England at Lord's - having lost ten of their last 11 ODIs against the Cricket World Cup hosts

Aaron Finch claims Australia will be looking to history for inspiration as they plan to hit their peak with the business end of the World Cup approaching.

Australia’s recent record at the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup is remarkable – having won four of the previous five editions – while the current crop are well-placed to reach the semi-finals with five wins from six games so far.

Next up is a clash at Lord’s against fellow semi-final seekers and hosts England, who have won ten of the last 11 ODIs between the sides.

And with just three group-stage matches remaining, captain Finch wants his men to start hitting their straps, so will be taking advice from those who have been there and done it.

“Over the history of the World Cup, Australia have a great record of peaking at the right time,” he explained.

“In the 1999 World Cup in England, we probably played their best cricket under real pressure and the senior players stood up when it counted. That’s a great learning for everyone.

“The fact we’ve got six guys in the squad who were part of the 2015 World Cup winners is great and then we’ve also got Ricky Ponting and Brad Haddin as part of the coaching staff.

“They are guys who have won multiple World Cups as well, so it’s about sharing that experience of what you might feel in a knockout game or a high-pressure match.

“England against Australia at Lord’s, it doesn’t get much bigger than that – it’s always a great day, a great spectacle and great to be a part of.

“Having that experience of guys who can almost share what you might be feeling walking out into the middle before you’re in that situation can be invaluable.”

In addition to the many contests between the sides over the past few years, Australia and England’s players are also familiar with each other thanks to various franchise T20 competitions.

Jonny Bairstow and David Warner struck up an unlikely friendship while opening together for Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL this year and Finch claims that new dynamic adds another element to the rivalry between countries.

“The great thing with the domestic leagues around the world is you’re playing with guys that you might have a different perception of when you’re playing against them,” added the skipper.

“It opens everyone eyes that 99 per cent of the people you play with are good blokes.

“Like anyone who plays with Davey [Warner] – they see a side of him when they play against him and they see a different one when they play with him. He’s a great man.

“Jonny [Bairstow] and him have had some run-ins over the years, so it’s good to see that when you get to know somebody, you get to see a nice side.

“It’s pretty easy to flip back into international mode though. This is a game representing your country with a couple of points on the line in a World Cup that is so, so tightly-contested.”

