Australia’s inflation rate eased to 4.9% in October, reducing likelihood of another rate rise

Photograph: Joel Carrett/AAP

Australia’s inflation rate has eased sharply in October as weak consumer spending made it less likely the Reserve Bank will inflict another interest rate rise on the economy.

The consumer price index rose at an annual clip of 4.9% last month compared with a 5.6% pace in September alone, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said on Wednesday. Economists had expected CPI to come in at 5.2%.

Among the big movers was a 6.1% increase in the cost of housing, while transport costs rose 5.9% and food and non-alcoholic beverages increased 5.3%.

The inflation figures are the last major numbers the RBA board will have to consider when it meets next Tuesday for its final meeting of the year on interest rates.

The CPI figures cover a period preceding this month’s interest rate rise, the central bank’s 13th in a year and a half.

The RBA governor, Michelle Bullock, has lately warned of “homegrown” inflation being more persistent than expected. At a gathering of central bankers in Hong Kong on Tuesday, she indicated the RBA may be prepared to hold off further rate hikes for now.

“We’re at a period where we have to be a little bit careful,” Bullock told the conference.

“We want to make sure we keep inflation under control and we bring it back down to our [2%-3%] band,” she said. “But we also need to make sure we do that in a context of not imposing on the economy too much, and raising the unemployment rate so much.”