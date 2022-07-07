Australia floods: Unfounded cloud seeding claims spread online

Marco Silva - Climate disinformation specialist
·3 min read
An amusement ride is seen inundated by floodwaters in Camden in South Western Sydney.
An amusement ride is seen inundated by floodwaters in Sydney

For the third time this year, Sydney has been hit by major floods. Scientists blame intense rainfall on a combination of factors - but, on social media, unfounded allegations of "weather manipulation" have spread widely.

About as much as eight months' worth of rain has come down in just four days, bringing parts of Australia's largest city to a standstill.

Experts say no single factor can explain this extreme weather, pointing instead to warmer oceans and saturated soils as contributing factors.

But conspiracy theorists aren't buying it. On social media, they blame the extreme rainfall on "cloud seeding" and "weather manipulation".

There is no evidence to back up such theories, but this hasn't prevented falsehoods from reaching thousands of people online.

What is cloud seeding?

Cloud seeding is a real thing. It involves manipulating existing clouds so that they produce more rain or snow.

This is done by firing small particles (usually silver iodide) into clouds. Water vapour gathers around the particles and eventually falls as precipitation.

The technique has been around for decades. It's been used all around the world to - for example - help irrigate crops.

But there is no evidence to suggest cloud seeding has anything to do with the current rainfall in Sydney. That hasn't stopped some TikTok users from denouncing "weather engineering".

Screenshot from a TikTok video claiming that Sydney floods are linked to &quot;weather engineering&quot;
TikTok videos like this one have been watched thousands of times

They say it's all part of a government plan to "weaponise" the weather against its own people - a popular conspiracy trope that has been around for years.

"The idea that this is happening on a widespread scale, and that there is some motive to manipulate the weather is a complete myth," says Dr Ellie Gilbert, a climate scientist at the British Antarctic Survey.

And yet, this myth seems to have found an audience on various social media platforms. Many of the accounts seen by the BBC posting this type of content have also shared other conspiracy theories involving global warming, Covid vaccines, and the Moon landings.

The Tasmanian link

Some conspiracy theorists have been sharing a 2016 news report from the Australian TV network 7News - which has now been watched thousands of times.

In it, the newsreader reports on concerns by Tasmanian residents that the region's worst floods in 40 years could have been linked to cloud seeding.

But a probe by the Tasmanian government found that cloud seeding did not contribute to or worsen the heavy rains - a conclusion since backed by independent scientists and experts.

Screenshot from a 2016 news report wrongly suggesting that cloud seeding was linked to floods in Tasmania.
This 2016 news report has been widely shared on all major social media platforms

"We don't have a co-ordinated effort to change the weather, because it's just physically and financially unfeasible," says Dr Gilbert, who adds that even if cloud seeding played a role, it would have "an absolutely miniscule effect."

There is no single cause for the intense rainfall Sydney has experienced in the last few days. But experts say the flooding has been worsened by climate change and a La Niña weather phenomenon.

A La Niña develops when strong winds blow the warm surface waters of the Pacific away from South America and towards Indonesia. In their place, colder waters come up to the surface.

In Australia, a La Niña increases the likelihood of rain, cyclones, and cooler daytime temperatures.

Do you have a story for me? Get in touch.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Grief following family member’s death may increase heart failure mortality risk, study finds

    Risk was found to be highest in first week following loss of a family member

  • Dolphin poo may be vital to coral reefs, researchers say

    Marine mammals may be acting as a ‘pump’ to bring nutrients into reefs

  • Heat and cold ‘increase risk of death, but rates vary across England and Wales’

    Researchers say the findings indicate that impacts of both heat and cold were stronger in poorer areas.

  • Electra Fire update: Here’s air quality conditions as wildfire burns southeast of Sacramento

    Wildfire smoke can stretch for miles. Here’s the current state of air quality in the region surrounding the fire.

  • Ex-alderman who's part of Daley family sentenced to 4 months

    CHICAGO (AP) — A grandson and nephew of Chicago's two longest-serving mayors was sentenced to four months in prison Wednesday after being convicted of tax crimes and making false statements. Patrick Daley Thompson, 52, was accused of falsely claiming mortgage interest deductions and lying about lines of credit from the now-closed Washington Federal Bank for Savings. U.S. District Judge Franklin Valderrama imposed the sentence after a hearing in federal court in Chicago. Thompson was convicted in

  • Sydney residents assess flood damage as wild weather eases

    Heavy rain that pummelled Sydney over the last five days eased on Thursday as flood-weary residents looked to return to homes to take stock of the damage, some for the third time this year. An intense low-pressure system formed off Australia's east coast over the weekend has weakened, satellite images showed, but major flooding could continue for several days with rivers and dams already at full capacity even before the latest storm. Water levels in Hawkesbury River in Sydney's west began to recede bringing relief to residents in Windsor, one of the worst-hit suburbs.

  • Tamara Lich remains in jail as decision on alleged bail breach expected Friday

    Tamara Lich will remain in jail until at least Friday, when a justice of the peace is set to share his decision on whether she breached her bail conditions by appearing alongside a fellow Freedom Convoy leader at an awards gala in June. Lich appeared virtually in an Ottawa court Tuesday for her fourth bail hearing since she was first arrested in February. Crown prosecutor Moiz Karimjee said a photo and video showing Lich at the Toronto gala, posing with, and briefly speaking to, Tom Marazzo were

  • Testimony of Giuliani, Graham sought in Georgia prosecutor's Trump election inquiry

    Fulton County Dist. Atty. Fani Willis wants Sen. Lindsey Graham and Rudolph Giuliani to testify before the grand jury investigating the 2020 election.

  • Fort Worth mom ordered to stay away from child in suspected Munchausen by proxy case

    Munchausen syndrome by proxy is a mental health disorder in which a caretaker — usually a mother — fakes another person’s illness.

  • Putin is threatening poor countries with starvation as the 'next stage' in his ruthless Ukraine war, experts warn

    "The Russian invasion into Ukraine exacerbated an already bad situation" and it's "affecting the entire global community," one expert told Insider.

  • Otto Porter Jr. will make a huge impact on Raptors

    Amit Mann and Oren Weisfeld discuss how the versatile forward will make things easier for Pascal Siakam, OG Anunoby and Nick Nurse (among others). Full episode available on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • Trout's slump worsens, Astros strike out 20 to sweep Angels

    HOUSTON (AP) — Mike Trout watched as a low sinker grazed the outside corner of the strike zone in the third inning Sunday, rung up once again in a weekend filled with strikeouts. Before trudging back to the dugout he made a face that seemed to scream: Yikes! The Angels star went 0 for 11 with nine strikeouts in a three-game series and Los Angeles hitters fanned 20 times overall Sunday as the Houston Astros won 4-2 for a sweep. “Mike Trout is an he is a future Hall of Famer. He’s going to come ar

  • Camrose swimmers to compete at International Lifesaving Sport World Championships in Italy

    The small central Alberta city of Camrose is producing some of the best young competitive lifesavers in the country. Five young swimmers from Camrose will be heading to Riccione, Italy for the International Lifesaving World Championships this fall. The sport involves "a variety of competitions to further develop and demonstrate lifesaving skills, fitness and motivation," according to the Lifesaving Society. Canada's youth team will consist of 12 athletes from across the country, including three

  • Sheets drives in two, White Sox hold off Giants 5-3

    SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Gavin Sheets doubled twice and drove in two runs, and the Chicago White Sox held on for a 5-3 victory against the San Francisco Giants on Saturday. Dylan Cease allowed one run in five innings for his third consecutive win. The major league leader in strikeouts per nine innings, Cease (7-3) had only four against San Francisco – his fewest since May 24 – and overcame LaMonte Wade Jr.’s home run leading off the first to improve to 4-1 in seven road starts. Tanner Banks followed

  • Winnipeg Jets announce Rick Bowness as new head coach

    The Winnipeg Jets have announced that Rick Bowness will be the team's new head coach. The NHL franchise made the announcement in a tweet Sunday afternoon. Bowness and Jets general manager Kevin Cheveldayoff will speak to reporters Monday at Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg. Bowness, 67, spent most of the past three NHL seasons with the Dallas Stars. He becomes the third permanent head coach named by the Jets since the club relocated to Winnipeg from Atlanta in 2011. "We're very excited to hire Ric

  • 'We know what the stakes are': Savoie, Geekie navigated NHL draft year together

    Matthew Savoie and Conor Geekie knew they were in the midst of something special. The star centres for the Winnipeg Ice — one an elusive offensive threat, the other a hulking force — spent the Western Hockey League season battling for their team. The pair was also competing against one another. Savoie sits as NHL Central Scouting's fourth-ranked North American skater heading into Thursday's first round of the 2022 draft, while Geekie is slotted in at No. 5. It was a unique situation both players

  • De Grasse hopeful he'll be back in top form at the world championships post-COVID

    TORONTO — A month before the world track and field championships, Canada's fastest man was winded just walking up the stairs in his home in Jacksonville, Fla. Andre De Grasse recently returned to full practices after his second bout of COVID-19 interrupted a season that was finally looking up. He said he suffered symptoms such as shortness of breath. The timing was frustrating, coming just as he was finding his form after an early-season foot injury. "I was sleeping on the second floor, so I had

  • Canadian Jessica Campbell first female assistant coach in American Hockey League

    Jessica Campbell broke a professional hockey barrier for women as the first female assistant coach in the American Hockey League. The 30-year-old from Rocanville, Sask., was named to the Coachella Valley Firebirds coaching staff Tuesday. She joins head coach Dan Bylsma behind the bench of the Seattle Kraken's AHL affiliate in its inaugural season. Campbell's appointment comes weeks after she was the first woman on a coaching staff at the men's world championship in Finland, where she was an assi

  • Sainz wins 1st career F1 race with British GP victory

    SILVERSTONE, England (AP) — Carlos Sainz Jr. won his first career Formula One race on Sunday with a victory at the British Grand Prix — the most dramatic race so far this season. It began with a frightening first-lap crash and ended with intense wheel-to-wheel battles for the podium positions. Sainz was in the lead with Charles Leclerc close behind and, while Ferrari at first said they were “free to fight,” the Italian team then asked Sainz to let Leclerc past to avoid losing time to Lewis Hamil

  • Canada's Vallee wins silver in three-metre springboard to earn second medal at worlds

    BUDAPEST, Hungary — Canada's Mia Vallee added to her medal haul at the world aquatics championships Saturday. The 21-year-old from Beaconsfield, Que., grabbed her second podium — and the country's third at the event in diving — with a silver in the women's three-metre springboard. Vallee finished with 329.00 points to pick up her second-career medal at the worlds after capturing bronze in Wednesday's one-metre springboard. She sat fifth after three dives Saturday, but moved up to third on her fo