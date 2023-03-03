Australia floods: Teenager bitten by crocodile as army sent to help remote areas

Tom Housden - BBC News, Sydney
·1 min read
A crocodile swims in a river near Darwin in Australia's Northern Territory
Flooding brings added risk as crocodiles are displaced

A teenager has been bitten by a crocodile while being evacuated from floods in Australia's Northern Territory (NT).

The 17-year-old boy was bitten "on the back of the leg" while leaving a remote community, a resident told ABC radio.

He was taken to a local clinic for treatment, the BBC understands.

The Australian Defence Force has been called in to help remote areas hit by floods after heavy rainfall.

NT government minister Chansey Paech said some 700 people, including 35 with medical needs, had been flown out of Kalkarindji, about 770km (478 miles) south of Darwin, after the Victoria River burst its banks.

"Defence Australia has given us three big planes - two C130s and one C27 - and they're working to fly evacuees to Katherine," he tweeted, referring to a town in the NT.

A spokeswoman for Mr Paech said major floods brought added risk, with crocodiles as well as people being displaced.

"When the river bursts its banks, they're everywhere", she told the BBC.

Evacuated people will be housed at a former Covid quarantine facility, Howard Springs, and children will be able to attend local schools, officials said.

The territory declared an emergency for four remote areas this week as the upper Victoria River reached major flood levels.

Emergency Controller Daniel Bacon said roads to a number of remote communities remained cut off and urged people to stay away.

"We continue to remind everyone that if it's flooded; forget it."

The Bureau of Meteorology said the Victoria River had reached a height of 14m at Kalkarindji, but was now falling.

