Australia face week of purgatory praying for freak Fiji result

Angus Bell is congratulated by team-mate Robert Leota after scoring Australia's third try - Getty Images/Chris Hyde

At the end, it appeared that the Australia players did not know how to react to their victory.

The bonus-point win ensures that Eddie Jones’ squad must now enter a week of World Cup purgatory; forced to remain in France even though their pool campaign is over on the outside chance that Fiji fail to secure a match point in their final game against Portugal next Sunday. Perhaps it is what they deserve for a wretched campaign that included defeats by Fiji and Wales.

Yet such considerations overlook the fabulous impact Portugal have had on this competition. Having given Wales a fright, denied a first World Cup victory with a missed penalty in a draw with Georgia, they delivered a high-octane display laced with verve and vigour to win the hearts and minds here in St-Étienne.

Patrice Lagisquet’s side were simply magnificent, let down only by their lack of physicality in the collisions, too often losing possession in contact when try-scoring opportunities beckoned.

Still, among their highlights reel for a joyously colourful and raucous afternoon included one of the tries of the tournament so far by Pedro Bettencourt to give his side a 7-3 lead in the first half to the delight of their sizeable contingent of Portuguese fans.

But for a burst of scoring in the first half, when the Wallabies scored 21 points from tries after Bettencourt was sent to the sin bin for a shoulder tackle on the chin his opposite number Izaia Perese, the game could have been a much more nervy affair for an Australian side that needs a complete overhaul after this campaign. Whether Jones will still be around to oversee that remains in question.

Jones was once again booed during the game, as was his team for their decision to kick their first two penalties at goal, the first of which was converted by make-shift fly-half Ben Donaldson.

The former England head was again in a sombre mood in the aftermath, refusing to answer questions about his future commitment with Australia.

Story continues

“We only had one objective this week,” said Jones. “And that was to be alive. And we’re still alive.

“I’ll take away some bad memories, and they’ll take away some good memories and we don’t know if we will get the chance to have any more memories.

“A lot of these players have got really bright futures, this team does have a bright future,” he said. “And if we stick at it, keep working hard to focusing on the things that are important, we’ll have a good time and we won’t have this sombreness of what’s involved around Australian Rugby at the moment.

By the time Bettencourt had returned, the Wallabies had struck with a blitz of tries from Richie Arnold, Dave Porecki and Angus Bell to take the game away from Portugal. But despite trailing 24-7, it did nothing to spike their spirit or adventure. That Australia could only win the second half 10-7, and lost two players to the sin bin with Matt Faessler and Samu Kerevi receiving yellow cards, says everything about Portugal’s spirited resistance. Their try by No 8 Rafael Simoes as the Australian scrum was driven to the line was celebrated like a victory by the crowd.

By then Fraser McReight had secured the bonus point with a try after the break, which mathematically keeps Australia’s hopes of reaching the quarter-finals alive, and Marika Koroibete scored a fifth try at the death.

Australian supporters will now be praying that Portugal somehow find a way to stop Fiji collecting at least a losing bonus point. “Maybe I will take some Kava to Fiji, maybe that might work,” Jones added with a rare smile.

Australia's number eight Rob Valetini (R) is tackled by Tomas Portugal's inside centre Tomas Appleton - Getty Images/Stu Forster

Australia v Portugal: As it happened . . .

06:56 PM BST

That's all for this game

Time for a quick refresher before South Africa against Tonga, which you can find right here with yours truly. See you in a bit.

06:52 PM BST

Your player of the match

06:48 PM BST

Gavin Mairs in Saint Etienne

A bonus-point win for Australia but Portugal won the battle for hearts and minds here in St Etienne. What an impact they have had at this tournament. A fantastic occasion. — Gavin Mairs (@GavinMairs) October 1, 2023

06:46 PM BST

FULL-TIME: Australia 34-14 Portugal

Pinto has been lively off the bench, bursting through again, but the offload is poor. Donaldson tries a chip over the top for Kerevi, it’s knocked on, and that is that!

Decent contest, Portugal more than competitive and just lacking those clinical finishes.

Australia have the bonus-point win but are heading out in the group stages for the first time in their history unless Portugal somehow defeat Fiji with no bonus points next week.

06:45 PM BST

80+3 mins - Australia 34-14 Portugal

Wallabies looking for a final try, tackled by halfway. Turned over though by Madeira, Portugal wanting to end with a flourish...

06:43 PM BST

80 mins - Australia 34-14 Portugal

Into the final minute as Australia are penalised for not releasing, great touchfinder from Sousa Guedes.

Looking for a third try, Martins taking an inside ball and then offloads. Sousa Guedes flitting around but the ball is lost in the tackle. Pinto with a great break into space but then Marta’s grubber falls back into the Wallabies, a clearance is kicked into the back of the referee... and we’re having an Australia scrum.

06:38 PM BST

77 mins - Australia 34-14 Portugal

Bettencourt knocks on for Portugal, who seem to be tiring after that big effort to get a second try.

Good counter-rucking from Australia, putting Portugal under pressure in their own 22. Eventually, Belo clears with a box-kick.

06:35 PM BST

TRY KOROIBETE! Australia 34-14 Portugal

Great run from Kerevi through the middle, followed up by Bell, before Koroibete finishes in the corner. He’s had an up and down game the Wallabies wing but ends on a high note.

Cracking sunset in Saint Etienne as Donaldson fails to convert.

06:33 PM BST

71 mins - Australia 29-14 Portugal

Tadjer, the veteran hooker who has played for a ton of French clubs, leaves the field to warm applause from the crowd.

Good run from Nawaqanitawase before the Wallabies knock-on under pressure around the ruck.

06:31 PM BST

TRY SIMOES! Australia 29-14 Portugal

Reset, then Portugal get a free-kick. Only a couple of minutes left on both sin-bins, Australia’s defence holding up well with 13 during this spell.

But that scrum’s a brute and they’re finally over! Simoes with the finish! Deserved score for Portugal, converted by Marques.

06:26 PM BST

68 mins - Australia 29-7 Portugal

Scrum penalty Portugal! Tapped and they look threatening but Martins loses the ball in the tackle.

Cracking attack after Marta and Bettencourt combine - brilliant offload out the back from the captain - with a huge overlap down the left but Portugal can’t make it work. Good cover tackle from Foketi and another penalty coming for Portugal.

It’s five metres out and they’re calling for a scrum. Surely now...

06:22 PM BST

66 mins - Australia 29-7 Portugal

Valetini carries away from the scrum after a couple of set-up phases, McDermott clears with a box-kick. Portugal go quick from the lineout and Marta makes good ground, but Martins knocks on in Australia’s 22.

Kerevi’s yellow card has not been upgraded, so he’ll be coming back.

06:19 PM BST

64 mins - Australia 29-7 Portugal

Penalty kicked to the corner, surely now for Portugal. No! Australia turn it over by forcing a knock-on on their own line through Valetini! Good defensive work, Portugal’s wait goes on. Bell getting a bit of treatment before this scrum.

06:18 PM BST

62 mins - Australia 29-7 Portugal

Australia trying to launch an attack from their own line, big Kerevi run before they kick clear.

Another stoppage now as the TMO checks I think a forearm by Kerevi on that run? Is is yellow or red? Yellow! Australia down to 13 players.

06:12 PM BST

60 mins - Australia 29-7 Portugal

Maul started by Portugal but it’s stopped illegally, so we have another. Tadjer at the base, another penalty coming but Portugal score! And it’s a yellow card for Faessler too for illegally stopping the maul.

Wait, bit of debate here over whether it’s a try for Tadjer or a penalty try.

It’s not a try! The ruling is that it was a knock-on but they couldn’t give a penalty try due to the number of Australian defenders. So, Australia down to 14, penalty Portugal, back to the corner... and they knock on at the lineout! Oh that is desperate.

06:09 PM BST

56 mins - Australia 29-7 Portugal

Wallabies now ringing the changes a little with Kerevi onto the field. Portugal trying to come up with something, Sousa Guedes with a nice spin, but the chip over the top is covered by McDermott. They do have a penalty though.

TMO checking for a high tackle by Foketi on Marques, ruled as a penalty only. They go to the corner.

06:05 PM BST

56 mins - Australia 29-7 Portugal

Game has settled into a bit of a kicking contest with Sousa Guedes eventually finding touch, but Australia taking it quickly. Nearly a 50:22 for Portugal but Koroibete covers well. Spilled by Portugal’s captain Appleton, Wallabies scrum coming up.

06:02 PM BST

54 mins - Australia 29-7 Portugal

Clever short lineout from Portugal, Martins carrying well. Stolen though by the Wallabies as Kellaway clears long.

06:02 PM BST

51 mins - Australia 29-7 Portugal

Chance for Portugal now, winning a penalty and kicking to the corner. This would get a huge roar from the crowd.

Clever lineout move, faking the maul, with Portugal two metres out. They try wide but well stopped by Australia, back to the forwards. Wide ball to Marta but he’s tackled into touch. Back for the penalty and Portugal will... go for the lineout, but lose possession! That’s a killer as Australia clear.

05:56 PM BST

TRY MCREIGHT! Australia 29-7 Portugal

Off comes Slipper, the veteran prop making way. Wallabies fire up the maul, then Bell with a carry. The ruck breaks down but sharp hands from Nawaqanitawase puts McReight into the corner for the try, the bonus-point try too. Donaldson’s conversion hits the post.

That keeps Australia alive until next week, waiting to see how Fiji get on against Portugal.

05:53 PM BST

46 mins - Australia 24-7 Portugal

Wallabies’ lineout a bit patchy so far in this half but they just about win another back. Marques with a box-kick, won in the air by Donaldson. Good combo from McReight and Koroibete as Portugal go offside, and get marched back 10 metres. Donaldson goes to the corner.

05:51 PM BST

44 mins - Australia 24-7 Portugal

Funny scrum where Wallis, the flanker, has to boot it back in before Portugal can attack. Nice run from Storti, almost coming to a stop to beat one defender with a sidestep. Few phases before Martins has a foot in touch, Aussie lineout.

05:50 PM BST

42 mins - Australia 24-7 Portugal

Koroibete sent scrambling back after a lineout steal but does well, before kicking long. Sousa Guedes then thumped by Koroibete before clearing. Nice offload from Nawaqanitawase before Kellaway knocks on.

05:48 PM BST

We're back underway

Next 10 minutes should be interesting. Can Australia get the bonus point and put some air between themselves and Portugal? Or, will we get a bit of a contest like at the start of the first half.

05:35 PM BST

HALF-TIME: Australia 24-7 Portugal

Koroibete with one of those thundering runs where he builds up steam but Portugal do well to stop him and force a knock-on, ending the first half.

Good fun that, wasn’t it? Portugal with tons of promise and Australia should take heart from how they responded to that early try, with Bell and Foketi particularly good so far and McDermott controlling things well.

Second half in a bit.

05:32 PM BST

38 mins - Australia 24-7 Portugal

Good lineout pressure from Martins but Australia survive and clear through McDermott. Mistake at the lineout from Portugal as Tadjer’s throw goes straight to Frost, Donaldson clearing.

Sousa Guedes tries a chip but it’s snatched by the Wallabies, looking to grab the bonus point before half-time. Bell with a great run, before Portugal are penalised for not rolling away after a Nawaqanitiwase carry.

05:29 PM BST

Australia's first try

The Wallabies fight back! 🇦🇺



Richie Arnold goes over for Eddie Jones' side 👏#RWC2023 pic.twitter.com/Eg142MPTzr — ITV Rugby (@ITVRugby) October 1, 2023

05:28 PM BST

36 mins - Australia 24-7 Portugal

Storti with another lively burst before Portela puts in a kick which is marked by Kellaway, finding touch.

Chip from Portela bounces around before the Wallabies sort it out, clearing with a box-kick.

Marta cuts through with a step, a two-on-one with Martins clear down the touchline! He dives for the corner but was he tackled into touch? It’s being checked, look tight. Early dive but the knee scrapes the touchline before he grounds the ball, Australia lineout. So close. Good work by Kellaway covering across.

05:24 PM BST

34 mins - Australia 24-7 Portugal

But, Australia are pinged for obstruction! That’s a bit sloppy from the Wallabies, as was the option not to spread the ball to the wing in the previous attack when Foketi cut inside. Portugal clear.

05:23 PM BST

32 mins - Australia 24-7 Portugal

Another strong scrum from the Wallabies before Foketi sends Perese through a gap! All the way to four metres out before Portugal stop him and the Wallabies go through the forwards. Space out wide but Foketi cuts in, Nawaqanitwase filling in at scrum-half as Australia get a penalty for offside. They go to the corner.

05:19 PM BST

30 mins - Australia 24-7 Portugal

Touches for Martins and Sousa Guedes but Portugal’s attack right now going backwards a bit, before Marques knocks on under pressure from Slipper. Scrum coming up for Australia.

05:17 PM BST

28 mins - Australia 24-7 Portugal

That’s 21 points conceded while Bettencourt was off the field - far from ideal for Portugal, whose defence struggled.

Knocked on by the Wallabies after the restart, so an attacking scrum for Portugal on Australia’s 22.

05:15 PM BST

TRY BELL! Australia 24-7 Portugal

The Wallabies halfway there then to the try bonus point. Sousa Guedes threatening again before the Wallabies get the ball back, brilliant offload by Nawaqanitawase to free Foketi up the touchline. Recycled well with Kellaway getting a touch before Bell powers over for number three. Donaldson converts.

05:12 PM BST

TRY PORECKI! Australia 17-7 Portugal

Good setup from Australia’s maul, penalty coming, but Porecki finishes it off anyway. A score for the Wallabies skipper. Donaldson converts.

05:11 PM BST

21 mins - Australia 10-7 Portugal

Confirmation that Bettencourt’s card will remain a yellow, he’ll be back from the bin shortly.

Few phases for Portugal before Bell pounces for a turnover penalty. Touch found by Donaldson... wow, right in the corner. Pinpoint kick that.

05:08 PM BST

TRY ARNOLD! Australia 10-7 Portugal

Good lineout and then the forwards take over, an offload sending Arnold over the by the posts. Conversion from Donaldson is good and that should settle Australia down a bit.

05:07 PM BST

17 mins - Australia 3-7 Portugal

From 45 metres out... fades to the left!

Portugal clear, Australia in possession by halfway. Donaldson with a bomb well taken by Marta but the ball was carried back into the 22 before Sousa Guedes kicks out on the full, meaning a dangerous Wallabies lineout.

The opening try:

Listen to that roar! 🔊



What a pass and what a finish for Portugal 🙌#RWC2023 pic.twitter.com/xTX7gzboF7 — ITV Rugby (@ITVRugby) October 1, 2023

05:04 PM BST

15 mins - Australia 3-7 Portugal

Tackle on Perese needs to be checked after Australia are turned over, but no review yet. Koroibete claims a mark and clears to touch... ah, there’s the call from the TMO.

The good news for Bettencourt, who just scored, is that it’s only a yellow for now, with the bunker taking a closer look. Wondered if it might have been on the shoulder and ridden up, so let’s see.

Penalty to Australia and Donaldson’s lining up a shot.

04:59 PM BST

TRY BETTENCOURT! Australia 3-7 Portugal

Frost was down but can continue. The crowd in Saint Etienne are red hot as Portugal prepare for this short-range scrum.

Monster drive from Portugal, penalty coming, so they try to go wide... and score! A perfect miss pass and Bettencourt runs in unopposed in the corner! Portugal lead against the Wallabies! Converted brilliantly as well from the touchline by Marques. Oh boy.

04:56 PM BST

8 mins - Australia 3-0 Portugal

Slow ruck ball for Portugal but Australia are pinged for hands in the ruck. Sousa Guedes with a nice offload out the back as they attack in Australia’s half, Storti trying to burst through on an inside ball. Building phases as they reached Australia’s 22.

Marques with a brilliant inside flick to Tadjer as Martins carries up, this is good. Up to a dozen phases, Marques tries a box-kick chip which Koroibete gathers, before slipping over the dead-ball line. Five-metre scrum coming...

04:51 PM BST

6 mins - Australia 3-0 Portugal

Restart cleared to touch by Donaldson and Portugal launch a move, Storti looping off his wing and combining with Guedes before the full-back is tackled into touch. They’re the big threats. Australia win the lineout in their 22 and clear.

04:49 PM BST

PENALTY DONALDSON! Australia 3-0 Portugal

No mistake. More scrum success like that and Portugal will be in trouble.

04:48 PM BST

3 mins - Australia 0-0 Portugal

Instant scrum penalty. Bell, the Aussie loosehead, has been one of their best players in France and he strikes immediately. Donaldson lining up a shot at goal.

04:47 PM BST

Kick-off!

Nika Amashukeli on the whistle as Portugal kick deep, taken by Frost and after a maul (a good one too) McDermott sends it wide. Kellaway grubbers ahead, Australia win it back and there are no stoppages yet as the Wallabies reach Portugal’s 22... before McDermott knocks on. Portugal with the scrum and they’re getting a great backing from the neutral French supporters.

04:43 PM BST

And those are your anthems

Like Portugal’s. Great turnout from their supporters as well. Eddie Jones, as has often been the case, was met with a wave of resounding boos when his face popped up on the big screen.

04:37 PM BST

Kick-off fast approaching

I know this sounds mad, but does feel as though Australia need a fast start after what happened in Lyon just to settle any nerves. Expecting big things from Nawaqanitawase too, he’s an well-rounded try-scoring threat for the Wallabies.

04:23 PM BST

Eddie is going nowhere, by the way

As revealed by the Telegraph’s Gavin Mairs on Friday.

McLennan, who moved quickly to hire Jones after it was revealed he did not have a non-compete clause following his sacking by the Rugby Football Union last December, however insisted that the Wallabies’ poor performance at the World Cup was a result of structural issues in Australian rugby – not the head coach. Jones replaced Dave Rennie in January after the New Zealand was dismissed following a poor run of results.

04:19 PM BST

A first!

1 - Australia and Portugal are meeting for the 1st time in Test rugby; the Wallabies come into this fixture having lost their last two matches at the @rugbyworldcup, the first time they’ve lost back-to-back pool games in the tournament. Wounded.#AUSvPOR #RWC2023 — OptaJonny (@OptaJonny) October 1, 2023

04:05 PM BST

A reminder of your teams

Australia: Kellaway; Nawaqanitawase, Perese, Foketi, Koroibete; Donaldson, McDermott; Bell, Porecki (c), Slipper; Frost, Arnold; T Hooper, McReight, Valetini

Replacements: Faessler, Schoupp, Fa’amausili, Leota, Kemeny, Fines-Leleiwasa, Kerevi, Vunivalu

Portugal: Guedes; Storti, Bettencourt, Appleton (c), Marta; Marques, Portela; Costa, Tadjer, Ferreira; Madeira, M Belo; Wallis, Martins, De Freitas

Replacements: Fernandes, Diniz, Bruno, Cerqueira, Simoes, J Belo, Moura, Pinto

03:31 PM BST

Afternoon everyone

So, this is it then for Australia.

There was a faint glimmer of hope on Saturday when Georgia led Fiji 9-0 at half-time - and you can argue they should have been further ahead than that as well after a try was chalked off - that the Wallabies might have been presented with an opportunity today to put the pressure on Fiji going into next week.

It didn’t happen, and now Fiji only need a point in their final match against Portugal to be sure of a place in the quarter-finals, and therefore that Australia are effectively out.

Their performance against Wales was unacceptable, regardless of how sympathetic you towards this callow squad after the off-field distraction that morning regarding Eddie Jones’ future.

Which makes this game against Portugal a bit of a strange affair for Australia. There are talented players in this group: Mark Nawaqanitwase, Rob Valetini, Tate McDermott and Angus Bell to name a few. Perhaps by the time 2027 rolls around (if Jones is still there) this young crop will have matured into a competitive outfit, unlikely as that may seem right now. Here’s what Jones said on Friday:

There is no lack of desire, no lack of work ethic, no lack of spirit in the team. They are a great bunch of boys. We are just not good enough at the moment, but if we keep working the way we are, we will be.

Portugal, meanwhile, have been great fun. Threatening against Wales, a missed kick away from a first-ever World Cup win against Georgia, we’re now all fans of Nicolas Martins, Raffaele Storti and Nuno Sousa Guedes.

They couldn’t, could they? Their coach Patrice Lagisquet almost sounded surprised that the question was being asked.

It’s incredible. I am sure you would never have asked this at the beginning of the competition, now everybody is asking. We are playing against Australia. They are the two-time world champions. They have always qualified for the quarter-finals. They are a very strong side with very good players, powerful. It’s fantastic to hear everyone say, ‘Do you think you can win?’ but don’t forget we are the 16th nation in the ranking and will play a team used to playing at a higher level with very good players and a very good coach.

Anyway, let’s hope in the spirit of Portugal’s other games so far that we get a bit of a thriller.

Some late injury news: Carter Gordon, who has had an eventful tournament, has been ruled out through injury. That means Samu Kerevi comes onto the bench, and that means the Wallabies have no fly-half cover behind Ben Donaldson. Which could make things fun.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.