Australia face most febrile Ashes Test in 90 years at scene of their Ben Stokes nightmare

Australia will walk into the most febrile atmosphere for an Ashes Test for more than 90 years when the series resumes today, but England will need cool heads to keep alive their hopes of a historic comeback.

The short turnaround after the Lord’s Test has not given time for the dust to settle on Sunday’s stumping incident, and playing at Headingley adds an extra layer, with Jonny Bairstow’s home crowd certain to make life very uncomfortable for the Australia team.

On top of that is Headingley’s Ashes history of staging miracle England comebacks. Pat Cummins admitted the first memory he had walking back into the ground this week was of the end to the 2019 Ben Stokes epic.

“I’ve seen it about 1,000 times in the last four years,” he said of his last ball in the game, which Stokes whacked for four to win the Test. Four years ago Headingley was a scene of celebration and astonishment at what had just transpired. This week it could be nasty.

If the egg-and-bacon ties can lose their cool in the Long Room, then you wonder what might emanate from the Western Terrace late in the afternoon sun once the beer snakes have formed.

Not since the height of the Bodyline series in Adelaide in January 1933, when the England players thought they might need to defend themselves from the crowd with stumps, have cricketers from either country faced such a potentially hostile mob. Cummins was even asked if he feared for the safety of the players’ families, after some were upset by the reaction of the Lord’s crowd (he did not).

Headingley is a small ground and therefore more intimate compared to the vast arenas of Australia, so it can feel more intimidating. Stokes was offered the chance to appeal for calm but was reluctant to preach to spectators about how they should behave.

“Everyone knows what the atmosphere is like here and we know what the atmosphere is like in Australia, so I think it’s going to be one of those things where we will have the home support fully behind us,” he said. Since Sunday, prime ministers of both countries have waded into the row and Stokes was mocked as a baby on the front page of one Australian newspaper with the headline “Crybabies”.

“It looked a bit strange, a baby with a beard,” he said. England are not babies but need a little maturity in their cricket. They are 2-0 down because they have not been able to handle their emotions at times or dial down the Bazball approach when in a commanding position.

Can they do so here when the crowd are urging them on at what is a fast-scoring ground? The pitch is the hardest of the series so far, with 8mm of green grass left on it, so it will be lively with the new ball. Edges should carry to the cordon, but batsmen will feel more confident to play their shots, too.

England, for their part, have picked an attacking team full of dashers, moulded for the situation they find themselves in at 2-0 down. Whether there is enough serious batting to counter the Australian attack is moot.

Bairstow keeping and batting at No 5 with Moeen Ali at No 7 could be destructive, but relies on the top order, which features Harry Brook at No 3 for the first time, laying the platform for those further down to play their shots. Australia are No 1 in the world, sitting pretty in this series and the likes of Steve Smith and David Warner have played the villain role for so many years now that it washes over them.

The ­question is whether Cummins and Alex Carey, two players liked by the England group, can handle being magnets for abuse. It is lucky neither will field on the rope.

Having a serious fast bowler such as Mark Wood in the ranks gives Stokes genuine pace for the first time in the series and an extra option covers the fact the captain is probably unfit to bowl. Wood has played only two Tests since Stokes assumed the captaincy but is the bowler who had to adapt the least to playing in this team.

Stuart Broad and James Anderson had to accept more attacking fields and bowling fuller lengths, but Wood has always been a wicket-taking bowler. Stokes has already warned Chris Woakes, playing his first Test for two years, that he might have to cope with some whacky fields and his captain constantly fiddling with his bowling tactics.

Brook moves to No 3, where he averages 22 for Yorkshire. A year ago he was a squad player who Stokes was desperate to squeeze into the team and there was talk of him potentially opening in place of Alex Lees or Zak Crawley. England decided then they did not want him to bat out of position, but ­circumstances have forced their hand. Brook will be tested with the bouncers that caused him problems at Lord’s.

He is uber positive and the bouncer was used as a stock delivery to stop him scoring. Can he rein it in? The square boundaries are longer at Headingley, making the hook a more dangerous option, particularly when the bowling is from the Football Stand End, forcing the right-hander to hit to a deeper part of the ground. Expect the reverse ramp to come out to open up the straight boundary.

Brook is part of the “Yorkshire wall” with Root and Bairstow, and England need a hundred from one of them. If it happens it will be the first by a Yorkshireman in an Ashes Test in Leeds since Sir Geoffrey Boycott’s 100th hundred in 1977, which sparked a pitch invasion and someone pinching his cap.

Given what is at stake, the scenes this week could be just as jubilant were one of the three sons of Yorkshire to emulate his feat.

