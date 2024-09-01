Australia end losing run with last-gasp win in Argentina

Australia have won four of their six matches under Joe Schmidt [Getty Images]

2024 Rugby Championship

Argentina 19 (13)

Try: Gonzalez Con: Carreras Pens: Carreras (3), Albornoz

Australia 20 (7)

Tries: Gordon, Valetini Cons: Lolesio (2) Pens: Lolesio, Donaldson

Australia ended their eight-match Rugby Championship losing streak as Ben Donaldson's late penalty earned the Wallabies a dramatic win against Argentina in La Plata.

Donaldson, 25, slotted over from close range with the last play of the game to give the Wallabies their first Rugby Championship win since 2022.

The Pumas were penalised with the time on 78:48 but play was not stopped until 79:12 and the clock had passed 80 minutes when Donaldson kicked the penalty.

Argentina's players surrounded the referee, who appeared to suggest before the kick that there would be a restart but blew for full-time when it was converted.

The Wallabies trailed by 10-0 and 16-7 at Estadio Jorge Luis Hirschi but rallied in pouring rain in the coastal city of La Plata to earn their first Rugby Championship win since beating South Africa two years ago.

"I'm really proud," said Australia head coach Joe Schmidt.

"We made a few things hard for ourselves, giving them a big start at home, a big crowd and difficult conditions.

"We put ourselves straight back under pressure by dropping restarts, but we fought, scored tries and created some other chances that would have been great."

Juan Martinez Gonzalez scored Argentina's only try early in the first half and penalties from Gloucester's Santiago Carreras gave the Pumas a healthy lead going into the latter stages.

Jake Gordon and Rob Valetini both crossed for Australia, with Noah Lolesio adding a penalty and two conversions.

It left the game on a knife-edge heading into the final minutes and replacement fly-half Donaldson was presented with a simple penalty kick to give the Wallabies a welcome victory.

Despite the win, Australia - who host the British and Irish Lions next year - remain rooted to the bottom of the standings behind Argentina, New Zealand and runaway leaders South Africa.

Australia, who were thumped twice at home by the Springboks in August, face Argentina in Sante Fe in a rematch on 7 September.