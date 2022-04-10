Australia election: PM Scott Morrison calls poll for 21 May

Prime Minister Scott Morrison

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison has called a federal election for 21 May.

Mr Morrison's ruling coalition holds 76 seats in the House of Representatives - the minimum needed to retain power.

Polls suggest there will be a change of government, with the opposition Labor party, led by Anthony Albanese, tipped to take office.

However, in the last election, Scott Morrison defied predictions by remaining as prime minister.

Mr Morrison announced the date after talks with the Governor General in the capital, Canberra.

He is the first prime minister to serve a full term in office since fellow Liberal John Howard, who won four elections before losing to Labor's Kevin Rudd in 2007.

Since then, what observers call the coup culture of Australian politics has led to a series of short-lived premierships.

Mr Morrison's Liberal-led coalition is defending a one-seat majority. Even though it has won seven of the past nine federal elections, it may be hard-pressed to do so again, say political analysts.

Analysis

By Phil Mercer in Sydney

A 'complete blank page' or 'a bully with no moral compass'. On 21 May, Australians will choose between an opposition leader derided as clueless and inexperienced, or an incumbent prime minister who's fending off allegations of racism and an intimidatory style of leadership.

Scott Morrison's centre-right government is under pressure, but it's led by a former marketing executive who's become a political survivor and defied the polls to win the so-called "miracle" election in 2019.

Remarkably, Mr Morrison is the first Australian prime minister to serve a full term since John Howard in 2007. His Labor challenger, Anthony Albanese, presents himself as a measured, gently progressive alternative.

The handling of the pandemic and natural disasters, as well as national security and the environment, will sway voters, but as the cost of living rises, the 21 May poll will ultimately be decided by one dominant issue - the economy.