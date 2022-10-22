Australia edges Wales to reach Women's Rugby World Cup QFs

Lori Cramer’s penalties on the tick of halftime and just before fulltime were enough to secure Australia a 13-7 win over Wales on Saturday and advance the team to the quarterfinals of the Women's Rugby World Cup.

The teams scored a try apiece in the first half and Cramer made the difference by converting a breakdown penalty secured by Shannon Parry. The second half was scoreless until the 78th minute when Cramer clinched the game with a kick from close range.

New Zealand will play Scotland and France will play Fiji later Saturday in the final round of group matches.

Australia, playing with boldness, had earlier passed up several chances to kick penalties in an effort to secure tries. Though they spent almost 10 minutes inside Wales’ 22 during the match they were unable to add to their early try.

Scrumhalf Iliseva Batibasaga scored in the fifth minute after a serious defensive misread by Wales. Australia had an attacking scrum, conveyed the ball into midfield and had a series of pick and go's under the posts which were repelled by Wales.

Batibasaga decided to look for a chance wider out but when she picked up the ball and turned away from the ruck she found the Wales defense had already drifted out, leaving a huge gap inside. With only tight forwards to beat, she dashed in under the posts.

Sioned Harries scored for Wales in the 23rd minute to level the match. The Wales pack has been impressive in all three of its group matches — its scrum strong and its lineout reliable.

It went to the lineout leading up to Harries try, taking clean ball of the top. Harries darted in and took the ball almost to the goal line. When it was stopped by the defense, Wales went to the pick and go and Harries timed her carry well and took the ball over the line.

The second half was full of action though it didn’t produce more scoring. There was a litany of errors from both sides. Australia couldn’t hang onto the ball long enough to create another try and Wales went away from its reliance on its forward pack and also was drawn into an inconclusive contest in the open field.

Wales still has a faint chance of reaching the quarterfinals but must depend on the results of other matches.

