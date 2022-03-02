Australia east coast floods: how to help those affected in NSW and Queensland

Photograph: Dan Peled/Getty Images

The deadly flooding in Queensland and New South Wales has sparked an outpouring of grief across the country, with Australians eager to offer assistance.

The Mud Army is being reformed in Brisbane, coordinated by the Brisbane City Council.

But with thousands displaced, more to be evacuated and authorities still wading through the wreckage, much more will need to be done in the coming days, months and years.

Guardian Australia has compiled a list of how to best provide help to residents in Queensland and New South Wales.

Donate to charities

Donating money is the most practical way to offer immediate flood assistance, particularly as the flood waters begin to recede.

Related: Flood of help: how the NSW and Queensland disaster has brought neighbours closer together

A number of major charities, including the Australian Red Cross and Vinnies, are accepting donations to provide urgent relief and humanitarian support to flood-affected communities.

The Red Cross is coordinating a disaster appeal across both states. Funds will be used to provide vital humanitarian support, including enabling volunteers and staff to help with evacuations, relief centres, outreach services and ongoing support.

The SES and State Fire Service are working with volunteers to help those in the worst hit areas. You can donate to the Queensland SES here, and the New South Wales SES here.

Clothes, groceries and unwanted goods are not, in general, appropriate items to donate unless they are specifically being requested by charities.

Instead, check with local recovery committees to see what needs to be done and what specific items are needed, or – if you know those directly affected – check in on friends and family. Offer to wash and dry items to see what can be salvaged, or help empty a cupboard.

Email: sign up for our daily morning briefing newsletter

App: download the free app and never miss the biggest stories, or get our weekend edition for a curated selection of the week's best stories

Story continues

Social: follow us on YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter or TikTok

Podcast: listen to our daily episodes on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or search "Full Story" in your favourite app

National not-for-profit GIVIT is also managing offers of donated goods, services, volunteering and funds, in partnership with the Queensland and NSW governments. Via the platform users can donate items, funds or time depending on what specific requests have been made from people and communities affected by storms and flooding.

Local charities and groups are also accepting assistance. Koori Mail has released a GoFundMe for the Bundjalung communities and missions that have been cut off due to Lismore floods, with donations going towards temporary accommodation and emergency supplies.

Educate yourself and listen

After the initial crisis, recovery from a severe weather event takes weeks, months and, often, years. It is in this time that people who have lived through the natural disaster are most in need of support. Trauma lingers long after the clean-up is over.

Those who have lived through floods say it is vital at this time to allow family and friends to talk about what they’ve experienced once the volunteers have retreated.

Those affected may need professional help.

Those feeling anxious, lonely and distressed can be directed to the following agencies for help: