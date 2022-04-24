Australia defends handling of China-Solomons deal; makes tax pledge ahead of polls

·2 min read

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Australia's government on Sunday defended its response to China's courtship of nearby Solomon Islands which culminated in a security pact, ahead of a general election next month where it had hoped to highlight its national security credentials.

Defence Minister Peter Dutton in a television interview attributed China's success to an uneven playing field involving tactics with which no Australian government could compete.

The pact, announced earlier this month, is seen as a major inroad for China in the resource-rich Pacific, where the United States has long been the dominant influence along with allies Australia and New Zealand.

China has said the pact will help the Solomon Islands maintain social order and cope with natural disasters and humanitarian relief. It said it poses no risk to the U.S., while the Solomon Islands said it will not undermine regional peace.

Still, the U.S. has said it would respond accordingly to any Chinese military presence in the region, while critics of Prime Minister Scott Morrison have called the pact Australia's biggest diplomatic failure in the Pacific since World War Two.

Dutton, in an interview with Sky News, said the pact follows a pattern of China's engagement around the world.

"If you look at what's happened in Africa, there are corrupt payments being made - we could never compete with that sort of playbook," Dutton said, without providing evidence.

He said he could not comment on whether corrupt payments had been made in the Solomons case.

"China's incredibly aggressive - the acts of foreign interference, the preparedness to pay bribes to get outcomes, and to beat other countries to deals - that's the reality of the modern China."

The Chinese embassy in Canberra did not respond to requests for comment outside business hours.

Morrison on Sunday looked to deflect criticism by shifting the debate to his economic policy, as he promised to not introduce any taxes if re-elected, and to cap government tax revenue at 23.9% of gross domestic product.

The policy also involves giving workers A$100 billion ($72.4 billion) in tax relief over the next four years.

Australians head to the polls on May 21.

($1 = 1.3816 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Praveen Menon; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Germany must support Ukraine without endangering its own security - minister

    Germany must do everything in its power to help Ukraine win the war against Russia but without endangering its own security and NATO's defence capability, Finance Minister Christian Lindner said on Saturday. "We must do everything in our power to help Ukraine win, but the limit of the ethical responsibility is endangering our own security and endangering the defence capability of NATO territory," Lindner said in a party conference speech in Berlin.

  • Refugees in limbo: Ukrainians bound for Canada facing delays

    Olena Oliinyk decided to flee Ukraine five days after the Russian invasion began. She answered a call from her family and was given a choice: stay or run. As the fighting grew closer to her home city of Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi, Oliinyk's sister-in-law Natalia Krasovskaya had decided abruptly that it was time for them to leave. The women fled together, along with Oliinyk's mother and their four young children. Oliinyk and her family are hoping to wait out the war in Canada, but their future remains

  • Max Verstappen wins Emilia Romagna Sprint race after penultimate lap overtake

    Verstappen started from the front at Imola before losing the lead to Leclerc following a slow getaway.

  • Spring Snow Dampens Northwest Colorado

    Late-season snow fell over northwest Colorado on April 23, including in Glenwood Springs, close to where Twitter user @jaminwestby said he shot this video.“We were so close to having EVERYTHING melted. We got 5 inches more from last night’s storm. Our trees are budding, animals were coming up. Happy April 23rd at 9,000ft,” @jaminwestby wrote.A winter-weather advisory was in effect through midnight Saturday for mountainous areas of northern and central Colorado. Credit: @jaminwestby via Storyful

  • 'We are with them': Halifax fundraiser for Ukraine sees large turnout

    A group of children waved small blue and yellow Ukrainian flags as they sang, standing before a large banner bearing the words "Halifax stands with Ukraine." Hundreds of people came out for a fundraiser supporting Ukraine against Russian invasion at the John W. Lindsay YMCA in downtown Halifax on Saturday. People watched traditional Ukrainian dance and music performances in the gymnasium, and browsed various booths of artwork, crafts and food throughout the building. "Today is the feeling of a c

  • Ukraine now has more tanks on the ground than Russia does, US defense official says

    Western countries are supplying Ukrainian forces with heavier weaponry while Russia is still feeling its losses from earlier in the war.

  • Trump says he'd rather be 'a dictator' than 'a dumb person' after bragging about the cognitive test he took in 2018

    Trump had just gone on a tangent about how he "aced" a cognitive test, claiming a doctor told him it was "the first time I've seen anyone ace it."

  • I'm a chef with 15 years of experience. Everyone should know this trick for the crispiest fried eggs.

    Here's my tip for making super crispy eggs — it only requires three ingredients, a pan, and a spoon. No flipping is required for this easy breakfast.

  • Stars had a long, strange trip home after plane slams brakes

    That winless three-game trip to Canada for the Dallas Stars got even more miserable on the way home, when their charter plane had to slam on the brakes just before takeoff and they had to wait six hours for a different plane. Coach Rick Bowness, who has been traveling as an NHL coach or player for more than 47 years, said Saturday night that he had never been afraid on a plane until Friday, when the team was leaving Calgary to return to Texas. Bowness, the 67-year-old coach who made his debut as an NHL player in December 1975, said the captain initially reported that everything was under control.

  • Mick Jagger names the artists he thinks are bringing ‘life’ to new generation of rock music

    The Rolling Stones frontman also ruled out any rumours of his retirement

  • Noah Cyrus Wore a Sheer Gown on 'Jimmy Kimmel' Last Night, and It's an Incredible Look

    Singer Noah Cyrus wore a sheer, red Jean Paul Gaultier gown while performing her song "I Burned LA Down" on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live.' See Noah Cyrus pictures here.

  • Martin St. Louis pushes forward with rebuilding Canadiens: 'Elite hockey mind'

    Martin St. Louis had a pretty good sense of what he was getting into. The Hall of Fame forward played 16 NHL seasons, won a Stanley Cup, captured major awards, experienced international success, and fought for everything he got on the ice — especially early in his career — during an era where his five-foot-eight frame was viewed as a distinct disadvantage. The fire and self-belief that pushed St. Louis among hockey's greats is something he's now brought to the next chapter of his career as head

  • Fans remember, honour Guy Lafleur before Canadiens-Senators game

    OTTAWA — There was an abundance of Montreal Canadiens jerseys at Canadian Tire Centre Saturday night, and while most had the name of Price, Suzuki and Caufield on them many were thinking about Guy Lafleur. The Canadiens legend died Friday at the age of 70 and Canadiens fans were mourning the loss of what many called the final member of the greatest French trio. For many French-Canadian hockey fans, the names Jean Beliveau, Maurice Richard and Guy Lafleur symbolize hockey royalty. While all hold

  • Sharks snap 10-game skid with 3-2 win over Blue Jackets

    SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Scott Reedy had his first career two-goal game and the San Jose Sharks snapped a 10-game winless streak by beating the Columbus Blue Jackets 3-2 on Tuesday night. Rudolfs Balcers also scored and Kaapo Kahkonen made 22 saves to help the Sharks snap their longest skid since losing 10 straight in November 2005. Jack Roslovic scored twice for Columbus for his third multi-goal game in the past five contests. Elvis Merzlikins made 25 saves. The Blue Jackets have lost 11 of thei

  • Tkachuk scores 40th goal as the Calgary Flames top the Dallas Stars 4-2

    CALGARY — Matthew Tkachuk's milestone night on Thursday came in a division-clinching win. He scored his 40th goal and recorded his 100th point and Chris Tanev notched the game-winner as the Calgary Flames locked up first place in the Pacific Division with a 4-2 victory over the Dallas Stars. Calgary scored first for the NHL-leading 50th time, breaking a scoreless tie midway through the second period. With the Flames on the power play, Tkachuk took a pass from Johnny Gaudreau and stuffed the puck

  • Should OG Anunoby get an expanded offensive role in Game 3?

    The Toronto Raptors appear to be searching for solutions against the 76ers and one may have shown itself in the latter stages of their Game 2 loss.

  • Hockey Night in Canada: Live streams on desktop & app

    Want to watch a free live stream of Hockey Night in Canada games? CBC will live stream Hockey Night in Canada on all digital platforms, meaning more Canadians will be able to access the games. This Saturday, CBC Sports will provide a live stream of Hockey Night in Canada games, beginning with the Toronto Maple Leafs visiting the Florida Panthers (7 p.m. ET), followed by the Vancouver Canucks vs. the Calgary Flames (10 p.m. ET). Here's your guide on how to watch. The CBC Sports app will continue

  • Own The Podium chief says athletes' cries for change are heard

    Maybe the name "Own The Podium" was a problem. Canada has posted some of its biggest medal hauls in Olympic Games over the last dozen years, but how the country has gone about owning the podium is now under the microscope. Established in 2005 after Vancouver and Whistler, B.C., won the bid to host the 2010 Winter Games, Own The Podium's goal was to strategize athletes onto the podium and rank Canada number one among countries in total medals at a home Olympic Games. That label, and the ceaseless

  • Fred VanVleet's status for Raptors' Game 5 unknown due to left hip strain

    TORONTO — Fred VanVleet's status for Game 5 of the opening round of the playoffs is unknown after the Raptors guard strained his left hip on Saturday. The injury forced VanVleet to leave Game 4 of Toronto's series with the Philadelphia 76ers. The Raptors went on to win 110-102 and avoid elimination, sending the series back to Philadelphia for Game 5 on Monday. VanVleet tore off his jersey as he left the game late in the second quarter. The Raptors confirmed in the third that he would not return.

  • Pete DeBoer just can't ever get along

    With the Vegas Golden Knights' season hanging on the edge of a cliff, head coach Pete DeBoer has taken aim at Robin Lehner. Justin Cuthbert weighs in on the history repeating itself.