Australia Day: Why young Aussies are shunning their national holiday

Tiffanie Turnbull - BBC News, Sydney
·6 min read
A group of young Australians celebrating Australia Day in 2018
A group of young Australians celebrating Australia Day in 2018

Only a few years ago, on Australia Day, you would have found Kaitlyn decked out in flag-adorned regalia and poolside with a beer and barbeque sausage, proudly celebrating the holiday like millions of others.

"I used to host parties… I used to be really into it," the 24-year-old tells the BBC.

But Kaitlyn is now part of a growing cohort of young Australians and others who are shunning the national day.

The date - 26 January - is the anniversary of the 1788 landing of Britain's First Fleet, which began the era of colonisation.

It was also when Indigenous people began being oppressed - massacred, dispossessed of their lands and cut off from their culture.

Some argue Australia Day is an opportunity to reflect on and rejoice in what Australia has become today, despite that history. But others say it is a day of mourning, and its celebration is offensive and hurtful.

Kaitlyn - who asked not to give her surname - says she was never taught that perspective at school in Queensland. But as the debate gained prominence in recent years, she began seeking out more information.

And as she learned, she became increasingly uncomfortable with the idea of honouring the day.

Kaitlyn
Kaitlyn says she's gained a better understanding of why many people find the day painful

Kaitlyn hasn't celebrated Australia Day for years - and on Thursday, she won't observe it at all. The IT worker has asked her manager to work and take another day off instead.

"I love day-drinking as much as the next guy. And I'm proud to be Aussie and I love this country - I can see why people want to celebrate Australia and get the tacky tattoos out. It's just that that specific date for a lot of people means hurt and pain."

A campaign to "change the date" has been growing momentum in Australia. Many public figures - from Tasmanian Premier Jeremy Rockliff to actor Chris Hemsworth and pioneering Indigenous cricketer Jason Gillespie - have advocated for a different date.

Several councils have moved their citizenship ceremonies, traditionally held on 26 January, to other days. The Victorian state government this year cancelled its annual Australia Day parade. More employers - like supermarket giant Woolworths and telecoms company Telstra - are giving staff the option to work and take another day off instead. Retailer Kmart has stopped selling Australia Day merchandise.

And annual "Invasion Day" or "Survival Day" protests are growing.

Recent polls indicate about a third of Australians support changing the date, and fewer people are holding celebrations on 26 January each year. For under-35s, support for moving Australia Day is even stronger - about 50%.

An &quot;Invasion Day&quot; rally in Sydney last year
An "Invasion Day" rally in Sydney last year

Australia's previous conservative government - in power from 2013 until last year - consistently rejected calls to change the date.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese says his Labor government has no plans to move it either, although he has relaxed rules which forced councils and public service staff to mark the day.

The response from Australian politicians has frustrated 24-year-old Jarrah Brailey. And so a few years ago, the small business founder decided to simply change the date herself.

Her team works on 26 January, in solidarity with Aboriginal people like her two half-brothers, who feel excluded from a day that is supposed to unite Australia.

"It cost absolutely zero dollars and it was as easy as sending out a message to my team letting them know," she says.

Not only are her 10 staff supportive of the decision, they're proud of it, she says.

Actually changing the date on a national level could be easy too, she believes, because people aren't particularly attached to the historical meaning of the day.

"We think we're celebrating our country… and that could be done on any day of the year," she says. "Why does it have to be on that day?"

Jarrah Brailey and her team
Ms Brailey (centre) and some of her team

But other young Australians like Dimitry Chugg-Palmer love Australia Day.

"I think there's many things that we can celebrate including the fact that we have a free country, we have lots of wealth and prosperity, we're incredibly welcoming, we're incredibly diverse," the 27-year-old tells the BBC.

"That doesn't mean denying our past… it's an opportunity to reflect and acknowledge that we've come a long way, but we've also got still got a long way to go."

Mr Chugg-Palmer - who is president of the youth arm of Australia's major conservative party, the Liberals - acknowledges the day does carry hurt for a lot of Indigenous Australians, but says he's yet to hear a convincing argument for changing it.

"January 26th is a is a natural starting point for modern Australia… I haven't seen a date put forward that is [a] more logical date for Australia Day."

Mr Chugg-Palmer believes many young Australians agree with him but feel "apprehensive" about celebrating because of the "noise" surrounding the occasion.

Support for changing the date is not universal among Indigenous people either. Some argue there are more meaningful things non-Indigenous Australians can do for First Nations people. Others say changing the date hides the wrongs of the past.

Aboriginal performer and activist Isaiah Firebrace won't be celebrating Australia Day, but he won't be boycotting it either.

The 23-year-old wants the date changed - he says it is akin to having a national holiday to mark the beginning of a genocide.

But he will perform in the Australia Day concert in Sydney, as he has done for several years.

"I'm black and proud and… on this day [which symbolises] basically getting rid of First Nations people, I want to show that we're still here, and still strong," says Mr Firebrace, who represented Australia at Eurovision in 2017.

But getting up on stage is a tough decision - and one he knows will cause backlash.

"People are probably going to say, 'why is he doing that?' or 'he's being ignorant about it'. But I know what I'm personally there to do… you can't really make everybody happy."

Mr Firebrace is heartened by growing momentum for change and believes it will happen - but he suspects it will take a generation.

So many Australians still don't understand the issue, he says. "A lot of Australians get very offended… I guess they feel like it's something that's being taken away from them.

"And a lot of people say: 'We didn't do that to you guys. And it happened so long ago. Why should we have to change… because of something that we weren't a part of.'"

Asked how he'd boil it down for them, Mr Firebrace said: "It comes down to what Australia is known for and that's mateship… [and] looking out for each other.

"It's kind of ironic that Australia stands by those values, but can't do it for its own black people."

Latest Stories

  • B.C. valley of ancient trees, rare animals preserved in deal with forest firm

    VICTORIA — A valley of intact forests, lakes and wetlands in southeastern British Columbia nearly 200 times the size of Vancouver’s Stanley Park is being preserved in an agreement with governments, Indigenous groups, a forest company and the Nature Conservancy of Canada. The partnership to protect the Incomappleux Valley east of Revelstoke, B.C., involves Interfor Corp. giving up 75,000 hectares of its forest tenure. The valley is a rare inland temperate rainforest with substantial areas of matu

  • Salmon farms not 'solely' to blame for growing B.C. sea lice infestations, claims DFO study

    A government study claims fish farms aren't solely to blame for the growing prevalence of sea lice among wild salmon along the B.C. coast. The Fisheries and Oceans Canada (DFO) report, based on data provided by fish farm operators, claims that there is no "statistically significant association" between sea lice infestations among wild juvenile Chum and Pink salmon and the fish farms they migrate past along the B.C. coast. However, the report still notes that there has been an upward trend of sea

  • County councillor feared for her life after physical threats

    Samantha Townsend said on one occasion she was told she should be "dragged onto the street and shot".

  • Despite concerns, US to send 31 Abrams tanks to Ukraine

    WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden announced Wednesday that the U.S. will send 31 M1 Abrams battle tanks to Ukraine, reversing months of persistent arguments that the tanks were too difficult for Ukrainian troops to operate and maintain. The U.S. decision came on the heels of Germany agreeing to send 14 Leopard 2 A6 tanks from its own stocks. Germany had said the Leopards would not be sent unless the U.S. put its Abrams on the table, not wanting to incur Russia's wrath without the U.S. simila

  • Nova Scotia cracks down on lobster operators to protect industry's 'integrity'

    Nova Scotia is cracking down on two large lobster pound operators following separate court convictions — efforts it says will protect the integrity of the province's billion-dollar lobster business. In August 2018, Fisher Direct in Shag Harbour, N.S., was caught with lobster harvested under an Indigenous licence, which bars selling the catch. The pound — which has annual sales upwards of $20 million — had received a shipment of 1,400 kilograms of lobsters the day before federal fisheries officer

  • Edwards scores 44; Wolves hand Rockets 13th straight loss

    MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Anthony Edwards scored a season-high 44 points, D'Angelo Russell added 23 and the Minnesota Timberwolves handed the Houston Rockets their 13th straight loss with a 113-104 victory Saturday night. Edwards eclipsed 40 points for the first time this season on 17-of-29 shooting from the field, including seven 3-pointers. Nathan Knight provided a spark of the bench, scoring a season-high 19 points. Houston's Alperen Sengun scored 19 points and grabbed 16 rebounds, taking advantage

  • Purdy, 49ers beat Cowboys 19-12, advance to NFC title game

    SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Christian McCaffrey scored on a go-ahead 2-yard run in the fourth quarter and San Francisco’s defense did the rest, sending the 49ers to their second straight NFC title game with a 19-12 victory over the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday. The 49ers (15-4) used back-to-back long scoring drives in the second half to wear down the Cowboys (13-6) and win their 12th straight game. San Francisco advanced to play the Eagles in the NFC title game next Sunday in Philadelphia after losin

  • 76ers, without Embiid and Harden, edge Kings for 5-0 trip

    SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Tyrese Maxey scored 15 of his 32 points in the third quarter and the Philadelphia 76ers, playing without Joel Embiid and James Harden, completed a perfect five-game road trip by beating the Sacramento Kings 129-127 on Saturday night. Maxey also had seven assists and six rebounds to help the 76ers overcome a 21-point deficit. Embiid and Harden rested foot injuries but the rest of the 76ers snapped Sacramento's six-game winning streak. Tobias Harris, Montrezl Harrell and

  • Waterloo's Caitlin Kraemer highlights team's efforts over her own to win hockey gold

    Caitlin Kraemer says once Team Canada got its fifth goal in the women's under-18 world hockey championship game, she thought to herself, "Dang, we're about to become world champions." The 16-year-old from Waterloo, Ont., certainly made a name for herself in the tournament, scoring four goals in that gold medal game as Canada beat Sweden 10-0. She scored a hat trick in a span of 6:44 in the first period — the fastest in tournament history. Her fourth goal in the third period was her tournament-le

  • Murray scores 29, Sabonis has triple-double, Kings beat OKC

    SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Rookie Keegan Murray had season highs of 29 points and 14 rebounds, Domantas Sabonis added his fifth triple-double of the season and the Sacramento Kings beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 118-113 on Friday night for their sixth consecutive win. Sabonis finished with 18 points, 14 assists and 13 rebounds. Murray, the No. 4 pick in the draft from Iowa, became the first Kings rookie to record consecutive double-doubles since the 2018-19 season. De'Aaron Fox scored 23 points a

  • Radek Faksa scores twice, 1st-place Stars beat Coyotes 4-0

    DALLAS (AP) — Radek Faksa had his first two-goal game in more than three years, captain Jamie Benn added a power-play goal and the Western Conference-leading Dallas Stars beat the hapless Arizona Coyotes 4-0 on Saturday night. Faksa scored both of his goals on rebounds in the first period, when the Stars went ahead 3-0, and rookie Wyatt Johnson scored his 12th goal in the second period. It was first multipoint game this season for Faksa, who had last scored two goals on Nov. 15, 2019. Jake Oetti

  • Antetokounmpo scores 29 in return, Bucks top Pistons 150-130

    DETROIT (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 20 of his 29 points in the first quarter, returning to the lineup after a five-game absence to lead the Milwaukee Bucks to a 150-130 win over the Detroit Pistons on Monday night. The two-time MVP was joined by three-time All-Star Khris Middleton, putting the Bucks' prolific duo in the same lineup for the first time in more than a month. Antetokounmpo had been out with a sore left knee. Middleton, who hadn't played since Dec. 15 due to a sore right knee

  • Joseph brothers get called for matching penalties in hilarious sequence

    Mathieu and Pierre-Olivier Joseph provided the blooper of the week with hilarious incidental penalties in their first NHL game against each other on Friday.

  • Brewers' Anderson hopeful improved shoulder sparks rebound

    MILWAUKEE (AP) — Now that his shoulder isn’t bothering him anymore, new Milwaukee Brewers acquisition Brian Anderson is hoping he can recapture the hitting success he enjoyed earlier in his career. The Brewers announced the signing of Anderson on Monday, though the deal was initially reported Wednesday. Terms weren’t revealed, but a person close to the situation said the former Miami Marlins third baseman/right fielder received a one-year, $3.5 million contract and could earn an additional $2 mi

  • Canadian aerials skiers Duchaine, Fontaine just miss World Cup podium in Quebec

    Canadians Alexandre Duchaine and Miha Fontaine finished fourth and fifth respectively at the World Cup aerials event in Le Relais, Que., on Sunday. The 18-year-old Duchaine had a clean jump of 111.37 in the second round of the final after securing his spot in the top six with a score of 109.74 on his first jump. The Quebec City native finished 7.18 points back of American Christopher Lillis for bronze, but secured his third top-five World Cup finish after finishing fourth in Finland earlier this

  • Bruce, there he goes: Struggling Canucks fire head coach Boudreau, hire Tocchet

    VANCOUVER — General manager Patrik Allvin feels strongly that his Vancouver Canucks needed a coaching change — whether the passionate fan base wanted one or not. The change came Sunday when the Canucks officially fired head coach Bruce Boudreau and replaced him with Rick Tocchet. The former coach of the Tampa Bay Lightning and Arizona Coyotes is the 21st head coach in the franchise's history. “Those decisions are never easy," Allvin said in a press conference. "But at this point I felt there was

  • Boudreau bids goodbye as struggling Canucks drop 4-2 decision to surging Oilers

    VANCOUVER — Canucks coach Bruce Boudreau stood on the bench Saturday night, clapping for the crowd and trying to soak in a bittersweet moment. Vancouver had just dropped a 4-2 decision to the visiting Edmonton Oilers — the team's third loss in four nights — but chants of Bruce, there it is!" to the tune of Tag Team's "Whoomp! (There it is)" still echoed around Rogers Arena. Expectations are that Boudreau will be fired in the coming days and the veteran NHL bench boss treated Saturday's game as i

  • Hachimura discusses trade speculation after 30-point night

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Rui Hachimura doesn't seem too disturbed by the idea he could be traded. “I just want to be somewhere that wants me as a basketball player, and I want to be somewhere that likes my game," the Washington Wizards forward said Saturday night. When asked if Washington is that place, he replied: “I don't know. We've got to find out.” Hachimura was certainly an asset for the Wizards on Saturday, when he equaled a career high with 30 points in a win over Orlando. That came shortly aft

  • Senators assistant coach Bob Jones diagnosed with ALS

    Ottawa Senators assistant coach Bob Jones has been diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

  • Canadian Paralympian Tyler McGregor completes fundraising skate in B.C. on world's longest ice trail

    Canadian Paralympic hockey captain Tyler McGregor has completed a 42-kilometre skate on the world's longest ice skating trail near Invermere, B.C., as part of his cross-country campaign to raise funds for cancer research. On Monday morning, the 28-year-old athlete made his third stop of his Sledge Skate of Hope campaign this year at the Lake Windermere Whiteway. The 30-kilometre outdoor ice track was named by the Guinness World Records in 2014 as the longest of its kind in the world. "The lake i