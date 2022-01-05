Australia’s Covid surge: how have you been affected by shortages of PCR and RAT tests?

Photograph: Con Chronis/AAP

Across many parts of Australia the most familiar sight over this holiday period has been queues – long lines of people waiting in line or in their cars for Covid tests. There are also the queues outside chemists and other retail outlets for Rapid Antigen Test kits.

We are now registering around 50,000 positive Covid cases a day – a direct consequence of a more virulent strain of Covid-19 coinciding with the easing of restrictions in some state governments.

We want to hear about your experience of trying to get a Covid test, trying to find a RAT and what you think about the situation the country finds itself in.

We plan to collate some of your experiences in a story we will publish.

