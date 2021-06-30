Australia Covid: Seventh city locks down as cases spread

Seven cities in Australia are now under lockdown as fears rise over the Delta variant

Seven Australian cities are now in lockdown as authorities are scrambling to prevent the spread of the Delta coronavirus variant.

Officials reported a slight case rise on Wednesday, to under 200 cases.

Near half the population - over 12 million people - are under stay-at-home orders in Sydney, Brisbane, Perth, Darwin, Townsville and the Gold Coast.

On Wednesday, the outback town of Alice Springs also entered a snap lockdown after cases emerged in South Australia.

Local officials are concerned the virus could spread to remote and vulnerable Aboriginal communities in the desert region.

Across the country on Wednesday, state government leaders said they were facing a "pressure cooker situation" as new cases emerge.

Many have urged faster vaccinations as 5% of the population remains vaccinated.

But public clarity about the AstraZeneca vaccine has been confused after Queensland and Western Australia state premiers contradicted Prime Minister Scott Morrison's direction that those under 40 could get the jab.

After months where Australia had nearly eradicated the virus, the Delta outbreaks have shocked the country out of its previously relaxed lifestyle.

The variant has sprung up in five of its eight states and territories, just a fortnight after the first cluster took hold in Sydney.

Map

For the past year, Australia had enjoyed near-zero transmission rates, recording just one Covid-related death this year.

It had prevented wider community transmission of the virus through stringent measures including closed borders, hotel quarantine and a aggressive contact tracing policy.

But the outbreaks have been linked to leaks in quarantine and unvaccinated workers at the border - highlighting gaps in the defence system. That's led to a war of words from state governments blaming the federal government.

Vaccine chaos

Prime Minister Scott Morrison's rollout of the nation's vaccine programme has also been severely criticised.

Story continues

The low rate has been attributed to the federal government's failures to secure enough vaccines and public concern around the AstraZeneca jab and its rare blood clotting risk.

On Monday, Mr Morrison opened access to the vaccine to people aged under 40 - but the advice has not been endorsed by the Australian Medical Association or other state governments.

Critics say the government's flip-flopping advice, as a well as lack of public health messaging has exacerbated widespread hesitancy over the jab.

On Wednesday, the Queensland state government lashed the federal government for confusing messaging, and said it did not endorse AstraZeneca jabs for people under 40.

It also warned it was due to run out of its Pfizer supplies in eight days - and said its request for more stock from the government had been turned down.

Calls to tighten borders

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk also called for a crackdown on the number of international arrivals, after noting that the state's new Delta cases stemmed from a business traveller flying between Indonesia and Brisbane who had infected a hospital receptionist.

Queensland plunged three cities - Brisbane, Townsville and the Gold Coast- into a three-day lockdown on Tuesday following the case detection.

"The person who brought the virus into Queensland was a regular traveller, not a vulnerable Australian returning home...and I honestly think we need a serious discussion about ensuring that people are vaccinated coming into this country," said Ms Palaszczuk.

"We have got to minimise the risk. We are at a pressure cooker moment at the moment. Right across Australia, it's like a pressure cooker."

Western Australia and Victoria have also called for a reassessment of who is allowed into the country.

New South Wales recorded 22 new cases on Wednesday taking its cluster about 170 cases. Its capital, Sydney, and surrounding regions remain in lockdown until 9 July.