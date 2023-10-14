Australia could use military flights to evacuate people from Israel, deputy PM says

Photograph: Dean Lewins/AAP

The Australian government is investigating using military aircraft to evacuate hundreds of its citizens wanting to leave Israel.

The deputy prime minister, Richard Marles, said on Sunday there were around 10,000 Australians in Israel with the number of those who had registered for evacuation numbering in the “high hundreds”.

Recent planned evacuation flights had to be abandoned over safety concerns with the fluid situation making it difficult for the government to commit to one option.

Related: Australia cancels flights out of Israel amid fears of violence escalating in region

“We are working very intently on that [evacuation],” Marles said. “It’s hard to commit to this because this can literally change at any moment. This is determined on the basis of status with Israel’s airspace remaining open.”

The deputy prime minister said if civilian airlines were unable to fly then military flights could be arranged as they had “greater flexibility”. But Marles cautioned “there are other circumstances beyond our control”.

Australia’s foreign minister, Penny Wong, told Sky News on Saturday night more than 800 Australians had managed to depart Israel since the onset of the war, including on Qantas flights to London, “but I know that there are many more people who are seeking to leave and I can assure you that the government and officials are working as hard as they can … to arrange flights and to get flights in”.