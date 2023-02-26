Meg Lanning - Australia continue dominance with sixth T20 World Cup triumph - Getty Images/Jan Kruger

Few sports have ever been dominated to the same extent as Australia dominate women’s cricket. In beating the hosts South Africa by 19 runs in the final, Australia won the Women’s T20 World Cup for the sixth time - and there have been eight tournaments.

England won the inaugural T20 World Cup in 2009. Thereafter Australia have won every edition except 2016, when West Indies had one of their inspired days in Kolkata. This made Australia’s second hat-trick of T20 World Cups.

“You guys are very annoying!” said South Africa captain Sune Luus of the Australians afterwards. “But congratulations to Meg (Lanning) and the team. You are setting the benchmark for other teams to live up to.”

South Africa matched Australia in bowling and fielding but were far behind, as the rest of the world is, in batting. In wicketkeeping, too, Australia were far superior, with Alyssa Healy registering the statistic of conceding a bye for the first time in T20 World Cups since 2018, a statistic of which her uncle Ian would be proud.

Only at one stage did Australia stutter. Having won the toss and made first use of a slightly tired pitch, their opening partnership sped away in the shape of Healy and Beth Mooney, their left-handed batter of exceptional temperament who preserved her brilliant World Cup record by anchoring Australia’s innings, scoring an unbeaten 74 off 53 balls, and taking the Player of the Match award.

Beth Mooney was once again superb as she scored 74 not out off 53 balls - AFP/Marco Longari

Momentarily, South Africa’s pace bowlers delayed Australia’s progress. Marizanne Kapp banged in a short-of-a-length ball that Healy scooped to extra-cover, then the next over by Shabnim Ismail was that rarity in any T20 match, a maiden, to Mooney.

It was the ability to dent a hole with pace bowling, especially during the powerplay, which England lacked in this World Cup. England’s three spinners took 22 wickets in their five matches; England’s three medium-pacers took eight scalps.

Australia were soon back on top as Ashleigh Gardner, who was announced as Player of the Tournament, drove 29 off 21 balls. One off drive along the ground and one six over long-off were imperious shots, which South Africa could not rival except when their opener Laura Wolvaardt shed inhibition and released the hand-brake, becoming the leading run-scorer in the tournament with 230.

Having kept Australia just within range, South Africa could muster only six scoring shots in their first four overs. Bowling back of a length, the Australians prevented the hosts from taking singles and building any momentum until Wolvaardt felt compelled to hit out.

South Africa had a bit of a surge in mid-innings, taking 29 off two overs that included a couple of free hits, but were always lagging behind the rate after their slow start. But at least this multi-ethnic South African team overcame one major hurdle by winning a World Cup semi-final for the first time in their country’s cricket history, unlike their male or female predecessors.