Australia Commonwealth Games 2026: Victoria cancels event after costs blow out to $7bn

Photograph: Tom Jenkins/The Guardian

Daniel Andrews has cancelled Victoria’s 2026 Commonwealth Games, saying he is not prepared to spend as much as $7bn on “a 12-day sporting event”.

On Tuesday morning the premier announced the cancellation, saying the cost had blown out from the estimated $2.6bn and that he would instead redirect money to housing and sporting infrastructure in the state.

“The Games will not proceed in Victoria in 2026,” Andrews said.

“We have informed Commonwealth Games authorities of our decision to seek to terminate the contract, and to not … not host the games.”

He said the decision was made after cost estimates reached $7bn.

“What’s become clear is that the cost of hosting these games in 2026 is not the $2.6bn which was budgeted and allocated,” he said.

“It is in fact at least $6bn and could be as high as $7bn – and I cannot stand here and say to you that I have any confidence that even $7bn number would appropriately and adequately fund these Games.”

The prime minister, Anthony Albanese, told reporters that the decision was “made by the Victorian government” and he would leave details to them.

Asked if the decision was an embarrassment, Albanese noted Australia’s “fine record of hosting events”, citing the upcoming women’s football World Cup and the 2032 Olympics.

In 2022 the government announced that the Games would be hosted across regional Victorian centres, including Ballarat, Bendigo and Shepparton, after reports the Commonwealth Games Federation had been struggling to find a location.

On Tuesday, Andrews said the government looked at the cost of moving the Games to Melbourne, but added that it would have cost more than $4bn to do so.

He said the funds allocated for the Games would instead be used build permanent sporting facilities that it had promised communities, including the proposed upgrade to Ballarat’s stadium, along with “social and affordable” housing across regional Victoria.

Andrews said he would not take money from other parts of the budget, such as health, to deliver the Games.

“That is a much better way to go forward and we are simply not going to invest that sort of money and have to take it from key service delivery, from other parts of government, in order to deliver a 12-day sporting event,” he said.

Andrews said the government has had an “amicable’ and ‘productive” conversation with the Games authorities in London, and they have been informed of the cost issues.

He said any costs associated with cancelling the Games was the subject of negotiations with the governing body.

The lord mayor of Perth, Basil Zempilas, suggested the Western Australian city could consider hosting it, despite the state withdrawing a previous bid because of the cost.

“Here’s how it should work – we tell the [Commonwealth Games] how much we will pay. We tell them ‘here are our venues, you make your games fit around what we have’,” Zempilas said in a Twitter post.

“Perth is in the driver’s seat they need us.”

The Tasmanian premier, Jeremy Rockliff, said he will not revive the state’s bid to hold the games between Launceston and Hobart.

D​​urban, in South Africa, was stripped of the right to stage the 2022 Games due to financial issues and was replaced by Birmingham, which was originally scheduled to host them in 2026, leaving a vacancy.

The Victorian opposition leader, John Pesutto, called the cancellation a “massive humiliation”.

“This decision is a betrayal of regional Victoria and confirms that Victoria is broke and Labor simply cannot manage major projects without huge cost blowouts,” Pesutto said.

“The cancellation of the Commonwealth Games is hugely damaging to Victoria’s reputation as a global events leader.”

The Victorian Greens accused the Labor government wasting “too much time and money” on the Games that could have been invested in public and affordable housing.

In May the Albanese government’s budget included more than $1bn – from its $3.4bn commitment – for the 2032 Brisbane Olympic Games. But nothing was allocated for the 2026 Commonwealth Games.

On Tuesday Andrews said federal funding had “absolutely nothing” to do with the cancellation.

In June the federal sports minister, Anika Wells, told Guardian’s Australian Politics podcast that the Albanese government was “still working through with the Victorian government their proposal for federal support”.

Wells noted that Brisbane had won the Olympics 11 years out and the International Olympic Committee had required “hugely detailed” bid documents “whereas the Victorian bid for the Gommonwealth Games we only won in April last year, and there was less detail required of a successful bid”.