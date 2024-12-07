Australia close in on Test victory after Head hundred

Border-Gavaskar Trophy, second Test, day two, Adelaide

India 180: Reddy 42; Starc 6-48 & 129-5: Pant 28*; Cummins 2-33

Australia 337: Head 140; Bumrah 4-61

India trail by 29 runs

Scorecard

Australia's bowlers backed up a majestic century from Travis Head on his home ground to put the hosts in a strong position to win the second Test against India.

Head played in a typically carefree manner on day two at the Adelaide Oval as his 140 off 141 balls provided the bulk of Australia's first-innings 337 in reply to India's 180.

Mohammed Siraj eventually dismissed Head as he collected 4-98, but it came too late for India who struggled to wrestle any kind of momentum on a second successive day of dominance for Australia.

Marnus Labuschagne's dogged 64 had earlier laid the platform for the hosts while the ever-dependable Jasprit Bumrah finished the pick of India's bowlers with 4-61.

Faced with batting the best part of an entire session under floodlights against a pink ball, India's top order wilted in the face of some skilful bowling - spearheaded by Scott Boland.

Australia captain Pat Cummins removed KL Rahul with a short ball before a disciplined fourth-stump line saw Boland snare two of India's star performers from their emphatic first Test win in Perth.

Yashasvi Jaiswal and Virat Kohli were both drawn into defensive pokes at deliveries on an awkward length from Boland.

Mitchell Starc then found some of the swing which had brought him career-best Test figures of 6-48 on day one to remove Shubman Gill.

Cummins returned to bowl counterpart Rohit Sharma for six shortly before stumps with India still 29 runs adrift and Australia well placed to level the five-match series at 1-1 on day three.

More to follow.