Australia central bank holds rates at 4.1% for third month

SYDNEY, Sept 5 (Reuters) - Australia's central bank held interest rates steady on Tuesday for a third month, but warned again that further tightening might be needed to bring it to heel in a reasonable timeframe.

Wrapping up its September policy meeting, the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) held rates at 4.10% and said recent data were consistent with inflation returning to the 2% to 3% target range in late 2025.

Markets had wagered heavily on a steady outcome, given inflation had eased a little more than expected and the full pain of the RBA's past tightening was only now being felt in the economy. (Reporting by Wayne Cole; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)