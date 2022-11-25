Australia: How 'bin chickens' learnt to wash poisonous cane toads

Tiffanie Turnbull - BBC News, Sydney
·3 min read
An ibis carrying a toad
An ibis spotted eating a toad in Logan, near Brisbane

There are few Australian animals more reviled than the white ibis.

It has earned the moniker "bin chicken" for its propensity to scavenge food from anywhere it can - messily raiding garbage and often stealing food right out of people's hands.

But the native bird may have figured out how to overhaul its bad reputation.

It has developed an "ingenious" method of eating one of the only animals Australians hate more - the cane toad, a toxic and pervasive pest.

First introduced to Australia in the 1930s, cane toads have no natural predators in the country and have wrought havoc on native animal populations.

The toad's skin contains venom which it releases when threatened, causing most animals that come into contact with it to die quickly of a heart attack.

Hence Emily Vincent's surprise when members of the community started sending her pictures and videos of ibis "playing" with the amphibians.

Ms Vincent, who runs the invasive species programmes at environment charity Watergum, says the behaviour has been reported up and down Australia's east coast.

"Ibis were flipping the toads about, throwing them in the air, and people just wondered what on earth they were doing," she told the BBC.

"After this they would always either wipe the toads in the wet grass, or they would go down to a water source nearby, and they would rinse the toads out."

She believes it is evidence of a "stress, wash and repeat" method that the birds have developed to rid the toads of their toxins before swallowing them whole.

"It really is quite amusing."

'Clever' birds

It isn't the first time birds have been spotted eating cane toads, Macquarie University Professor Rick Shine told the BBC.

They seem to be less susceptible to the poison than other animals, like snakes, mammals or crocodiles.

An ibis carrying a toad
Toad expert Rick Shine says he hasn't heard of the behaviour before

But they can still die from too much of it and it tastes "awful", Prof Shine says.

So as the species spread across Australia, birds like hawks and crows rather quickly figured out how to eat around the poison glands on their shoulder.

They would flip the toads on their back and rip out their insides, leaving the glands untouched.

But this is the first time Prof Shine - who has studied toads for 20 years - has heard of birds using a method like this to eat them whole.

"Ibis do get an unfair reputation... [but] this demonstrates that these are clever birds," Ms Vincent says.

"They've actually forced the cane toad to get rid of the toxin itself, they haven't had to mutilate it in any way. The cane toad is doing all the work for them."

Population control

Professor Shine and Ms Vincent both say it is a promising sign that native animals are learning to adapt to the toads, which are now estimated to number over 2 billion.

Some species are slowly recognising the pests are "a very bad choice for lunch" and there are suggestions others are undergoing genetic changes that leave them less susceptible to the poison.

And then there are animals like the ibis that have worked out how to eat toads safely, which could help bring the population back under control.

"They've got an incredible breeding capacity... so with every female cane toad that's removed from the environment, it's the prevention of up to 70,000 new cane toads each year," Ms Vincent says.

Cane toad
As well as poisoning predators, cane toads also dine on small native animals

Most of the heavy lifting is being done by animals that Australia loves to hate - like the ibis, rodents or ants - Prof Shine says.

"All of those animals are actually doing a wonderful job as an unseen army that are reducing the numbers of cane toads every year," Professor Shine says.

"So we really should be grateful for some of these unloved Australians."

You may also be interested in:

Latest Stories

  • At AU$12.20, Is It Time To Put Eagers Automotive Limited (ASX:APE) On Your Watch List?

    Eagers Automotive Limited ( ASX:APE ), might not be a large cap stock, but it saw a decent share price growth in the...

  • Train strikes: Minister hopes Christmas walkouts can be stopped

    The new transport secretary is hopeful for a deal but says wage rises that match inflation are not possible.

  • It’s not your imagination—here’s why fall is the foggiest season

    Fall weather isn’t complete without fog, and we see plenty of it in this season of rambunctious transitions.

  • Mask mandate not coming back to Quebec: Legault

    Mask mandates will not be returning to the province anytime soon despite the rise in COVID-19 and other hospitalizations putting a massive strain on Quebec’s public health system, Quebec’s premier said last week in Quebec City. There is "no question" of reintroducing a mask mandate for public spaces, Premier Francois Legault said on the sidelines of a caucus meeting of his MNAs last week in Quebec City, as the Coalition Avenir Québec prepares for the next session of the National Assembly. At the

  • Malaysia’s King Becomes Political Arbiter in Choosing New PM

    (Bloomberg) -- Malaysia’s monarch has been thrust into the middle of a political crisis that will see him determine a new prime minister for the third time in three years, expanding his role as a political arbiter.Most Read from BloombergElizabeth Holmes Judge Proposes Texas Prison, Family VisitsMost Fed Officials Seek to Slow Pace of Interest-Rate Hikes SoonFrom Tom Brady to Shaq, FTX’s Celebrity Promoters May Be On the Hook for DamagesChina Covid Cases Jump to Record High, Topping Shanghai Out

  • Ukrainian family of 10 flee war to a ‘blessed country’ — and safer life in WA state

    Nearly 400 Ukrainians have migrated to Tri-Cities and Moses Lake since the start of the war.

  • Protesting workers beaten at Chinese iPhone factory

    BEIJING (AP) — Police beat workers protesting over a pay dispute at the biggest factory for Apple's iPhone, whose new model is delayed by controls imposed as China tries to contain a surge in COVID-19 cases. Foxconn, the biggest contract assembler of smartphones and other electronics, is struggling to fill orders for the iPhone 14 after thousands of employees walked away from the factory in the central city of Zhengzhou last month following complaints about unsafe working conditions. China’s sta

  • Justin Langer blasts Australia players as 'cowards' over media leaks

    Former coach Justin Langer has accused Australia’s players of being “cowards” for comments made about him in the media.

  • Nedd Brockmann's Record Run Across Australia Is Done!

    Nedd Brockmann has finally completed his mega run across Australia.

  • Anwar Ibrahim sworn in as Malaysian PM after post-election deadlock

    After a decades-long quest to become prime minister, Mr Anwar has finally risen to the top job.

  • How curbside trash gets converted into high-value fuels in Nova Scotia

    Sustane Technologies recently won the Innovator of Year Mobius Award for Environmental Excellence. Their new technology diverts waste that would otherwise be buried in a landfill and transforms it into both fuels and biomass pellets.

  • Next act for Palin unclear after Alaska House losses

    JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Republican Sarah Palin re-emerged in Alaska politics over a decade after resigning as governor with hopes of winning the state’s U.S. House seat. She had a lot going for her: unbeatable name recognition, the backing of former President Donald Trump in a state he carried twice, an unrivaled ability to attract national media attention. But she struggled to catch fire with voters, some of whom were put off by her 2009 resignation, and ran what critics saw as a lackluster campa

  • Public Service Broadcasting Seeks Unity: Australia’s ABC, CBC/Radio Canada & RNZ New Zealand Bosses Talk Teaming To Combat Global Streaming

    Every year, around 20 of the world’s most influential public broadcasters get together to discuss the issues of the day such as the challenge from global streaming platforms, rights and the very purpose of their existence. The Public Broadcasters International conference is part-debate, part-agenda setting and part-pep talk in truth. Last week, the Global Task […]

  • Flooded waste water plant filters wash up on beach

    The pollution had ended up on a beach after the treatment works were flooded.

  • Town of Whitchurch-Stouffville launches new website

    Whether you're a resident, business, or tourist in the Town of Whitchurch-Stouffville, a new and improved website is now at your service. Glenn Jackson, corporate communications manager, and Cassandra Papas, corporate communications coordinator, previewed the new website at the Nov.2 Council meeting and explained the goals and strategy behind its development. A large team of Town of Whitchurch-Stouffville staff joined forces with a team from external vendor GHD Digital (formerly eSolutionsGroup)

  • Writer who accused Trump of 1990s rape files new lawsuit

    NEW YORK (AP) — A writer who accused former President Donald Trump of rape filed an upgraded lawsuit against him Thursday in New York, minutes after a new state law took effect allowing victims of sexual violence to sue over attacks that occurred decades ago. E. Jean Carroll’s lawyer filed the legal papers electronically as the Adult Survivor’s Act temporarily lifted the state's usual deadlines for suing over sexual assault. She sought unspecified compensatory and punitive damages for pain and s

  • Something Hellish Might Lurk Under One of Jupiter’s Moons

    Mark Garlick/Science Photo Library/Getty ImagesThere are more than 200 moons in the solar system, but none quite like Io, the third largest of Jupiter’s 80 moons. Io is really, really volcanic. In fact, it’s peppered with so many hundreds of powerful active volcanoes that there must be something unusual beneath its crust.That something could be a thick moonwide layer of molten rock—or a “subsurface magma ocean,” according to a new study published in the Planetary Science Journal on Nov. 16 from

  • Rievaulx: Archaeologists uncover clues to abbey's medieval farm

    The site, near Rievaulx Abbey in North Yorkshire, is "truly remarkable", Historic England says.

  • Algeria fires: Dozens sentenced to death for lynching

    The victim had gone to help fight rampant forest fires but was falsely accused of arson.

  • Ancient Roman snacks found in Colosseum dig

    The study of the sewers under Rome's landmark found traces of olives, nuts and other foods.