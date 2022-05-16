How Australia became the anxious country

·5 min read
A person walks alone on a beach
A person walks alone on a beach

Millions of Australians will vote in a federal election on Saturday. But, asks Nick Bryant, is the country's luck running out?

Australia feels right now more like an Anxious Country. Gone is the economic swagger that came from its almost 30-year run without plunging into recession. Absent is the kind of hope and expectation that election campaigns are supposed to engender.

Instead, it is possible to detect a widespread sense of nervousness that the second quarter of the 21st Century could be more joyless for Australians than the first.

Australians face a cost of living crisis, exacerbated by the first hike in interest rates since November 2010. Almost 40% of homeowners are thought to be experiencing mortgage stress. Property prices, which serve almost as a gauge of national wellbeing, are levelling off, and in some places falling.

But even though the property boom has subsided, homes remain unaffordable for younger Australians especially. Home improvements - carrying out a "reno" is something of a national pastime - are becoming prohibitively expensive because of the spiralling cost of raw materials.

Add to that the climate emergency, evident in the once-in-a-century natural disasters that now come along every few years - or in some communities, like Lismore, New South Wales, every few months. During my first stint in Australia eight years ago, I came to look upon this country as the lifestyle superpower of the world. But global warming alone puts that status in peril.

Aerial view of circles drawn on grass to mark out social distancing in Melbourne, at the height of the pandemic
Climate change and Covid have challenged Australia's lifestyle

There is the ongoing threat from the pandemic, which has had a splintering effect on Australia, a commonwealth of states and territories that have come to feel more like silos. People are tired and exhausted. The sluggish vaccine roll-out and unavailability of rapid antigen tests during the Omicron outbreak undermined the faith in government.

Then there is the troublesome relationship with China, the country's largest trading partner, which not only poses an economic threat but a national security dilemma as well.

Little more than eight months after the Australian foreign policy establishment went into orgasmic paroxysms of joy over the Aukus nuclear deal signed with the US and UK, it had a freak-out moment over Beijing's security agreement with the Solomon Islands. The deal, fiercely resisted both by Canberra and Washington, raises the spectre of a Chinese military presence in Australia's backyard.

The war in Ukraine, and even an unusually grey and wet southern summer and early autumn have contributed to a flat national mood. Things aren't right. Things aren't settled. There is a nagging sense of unease.

No longer does Australia feel quite such a Lucky Country - although it is always worth remembering that the term coined by the public intellectual Donald Horne in the mid-1960s was intended to be self-flagellatory rather than self-congratulatory. In his excoriating polemic, Horne noted: "Australia is a Lucky Country run mainly by second-rate people."

I am loath to trot out such a dog-eared quote yet again. However, if he were alive today, watching what has widely been regarded as a dismal campaign, maybe Donald Horne would draw the same conclusion. One of the reasons why his book has remained so relevant is because his words have remained so reverberant.

Scott Morrison and Anthony Albanese speak at the same time during the second leaders&#39; debate earlier in May
The second leaders' debate was an ugly shouting match

Arguably, Australia is paying the price for the brutality of its politics over the course of the past 15 years. Canberra's coup culture killed off two of the country's most substantive recent prime ministers, Labor's Kevin Rudd and the Liberal Party's Malcolm Turnbull. Nor did Julia Gillard, its first female prime minister, last long.

A frequent grumble that you hear from voters is that a country of 26 million people should produce a better choice than Prime Minister Scott Morrison or the Labour leader Anthony Albanese. There is a none-of-the-above feel to this contest.

That partly explains the rise of the so-called "teal independents", a group of female candidates challenging Liberal MPs in what are ordinarily fairly safe conservative seats. The term "teal" comes from the colour of the pamphlets and posters that many of these candidates use, and my suburb of Sydney is awash with them. Maybe we will witness a teal tide. With many voters actively seeking alternative options, this election might also produce the lowest level of support for the two major parties since the war.

More on Australia's election:

It has been a scrappy six-week campaign, marked more by lowlights than the high. The second leaders debate, which was hosted by Channel Nine, was an ugly shout-fest. The media has faced criticism for often pursuing a gotcha line of questioning. Anthony Albanese's failure to be able to quote the unemployment rate on the first day of the campaign dominated the entire first week, and set the tone for press conferences throughout the campaign. Some voters will regard this as legitimate media scrutiny. Others might look upon it as a mind-numbing game of trivial pursuit.

Big ideas and overarching narratives have been in short supply. With the Labor Party so determined to fight what party insiders call a small target campaign, there's been surprisingly little talk of a post-pandemic build back better agenda. After the fracturing of Australia during Covid, when some states like Western Australia acted more like independent countries, there has been no appeal for national reunification.

Instead, negative partisanship has been a recurring theme: with leaders often spending more time attacking their opponents rather than advancing their own ideas. Partly because of the savagery of Canberra politics, the Australian system has become better at producing effective opposition leaders than effective prime ministers.

In short, the political leaders of a nation of natural storytellers have seemingly lost the ability to come up with a galvanising national narrative, a vision of Australia's future. This election campaign has been marked more by anxiety than ambition.

Nick Bryant is a Senior Fellow at Sydney University's Policy Lab.

Read more from Nick:

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Former Australian envoy says Australia's lost Pacific trust

    CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — A former Australian envoy to the Solomons Islands has accused Australia’s government of losing the trust of South Pacific island countries and of ushering in greater Chinese influence. Retired career diplomat Trevor Sofield told a security summit on Monday he found it ”inconceivable” that the Solomons government did not trust Australia enough to consult when a bilateral security pact with Beijing was first considered. “That would not have happened a few years ago,” sai

  • Lawyers frustrated with mass shooting inquiry in Nova Scotia as deadlines loom

    HALIFAX — Eighteen months after a public inquiry was established in Nova Scotia to investigate the worst mass shooting in modern Canadian history, lawyers representing most of the 22 victims say they are troubled about its slow progress and lack of witness testimony. "We're frustrated with the pace," said Josh Bryson, a lawyer whose firm represents the family of Peter and Joy Bond, a retired couple in their 70s who were fatally shot in their home in Portapique, N.S., on the night of April 18, 20

  • Australia election 2022: Are Australia's refugee releases an election ploy?

    As refugees detained for years are abruptly released, some think the upcoming election is the reason.

  • Australian prime minister launches campaign days before poll

    CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australia’s embattled prime minister on Sunday officially launched his conservative party’s campaign less than a week before elections, highlighting the nation’s early success in containing the pandemic and its strong economic recovery. Prime Minister Scott Morrison’s coalition trails the center-left Labor Party opposition in most opinion polls as the administration seeks a rare fourth three-year term in elections on Saturday. Morrison focused the party launch on econo

  • Doctor Who: David Tennant and Catherine Tate to return

    The pair are currently filming for sci-fi show's 60th anniversary, which it will celebrate in 2023.

  • The votes are in. Calgary's official bird is...

    After collecting more than 36,000 votes, the City of Calgary has announced which bird will officially represent the city — the black-capped chickadee. The small bird came in first out of five birds, capturing a healthy 44 per cent of the vote. The black-billed magpie came in second with 24 per cent of the vote, the northern flicker came in third, the blue jay in fourth and the red-breasted nuthatch in fifth. At Saturday's announcement on a bluff overlooking the Weaselhead Natural Area in southwe

  • Project Moon Woman: Officer with Alberta's Blood Tribe fights human trafficking

    STANDOFF, ALBERTA — It took a few years on the jobfor Const. Jennaye Norris to realize the Blood Tribe in southern Alberta has a human trafficking problem. Norris, 29, has been with the Blood Tribe Police Servicefor almost nine years. The sprawling First Nation, also known as Kainai Nation, is the largest in size in Canada. Located about 200 kilometres south of Calgary, it's home to nearly 13,000 band members who identify as Blackfoot. Norris said a few years ago while working drug cases she lea

  • Maple Leafs rookie Michael Bunting among Calder Trophy finalists

    Toronto Maple Leafs left-winger Michael Bunting is one of the finalists of the Calder Trophy. Detroit Red Wings defenceman Moritz Seider and Anaheim Ducks centre Trevor Zegras are the other finalists for the award “to the player selected as the most proficient in his first year of competition." "It feels good," Bunting said Wednesday in Toronto before the team departed for Tampa, Fla., for Game 6 of their first-round playoff series with the Lightning. "It was a lot of fun this season and I had s

  • Salimah Mussani makes collaboration the heart of her coaching plan for Golf Canada

    Golf may be an individual sport, but Salimah Mussani believes that collaboration will take Canada's golfers to the next level. Mussani was named the head coach of Golf Canada's women's team last Friday and the Burlington, Ont. native has already set to work conferring with players and alumni alike. It's all part of Golf Canada's stated goal of having a total of 30 golfers on the LPGA Tour and PGA Tour within the next decade. "How we actually get them there is by making sure they have that suppor

  • Calgary Flames head to Dallas with sights on series-clincher

    CALGARY — Darryl Sutter isn't about to reveal his plans for a potential series-clinching game, but the Calgary Flames have won back-to-back playoff games with the coach taking from his forwards and giving to his defencemen. Running 11 forwards and seven defencemen instead of 12 and six in two straight wins not only eased pressure on Calgary's back end, but the mixing and matching of the forward lines threw a few wrinkles at a dense Dallas Stars defence. Up three games to two in the best-of-seven

  • Whitecaps coast to 2-0 victory over Valour FC in Canadian Championship action

    VANCOUVER — The Vancouver Whitecaps ended their jinx against Canadian Premier League sides in the Canadian Championship, cruising to a comfortable win on Wednesday. Russell Teibert scored his first-ever goal in the competition, and the match-winner, as the ‘Caps beat Valour FC to ensure their passage into the next round of the competition. Teibert tucked away a rebound from a shot by Deiber Caicedo in the 19th minute to guarantee the win. Fellow Canadian Ryan Raposo doubled the lead in the 22nd

  • Maple Leafs lose to Lightning in latest Game 7 heartbreaker

    The Maple Leafs once again came up empty in the first round.

  • Spanish striker Jesus Jimenez finding Toronto FC, MLS to his liking

    TORONTO — Spanish striker Jesus Jimenez worked his way up through the lower levels of Spanish soccer before earning his chance with a storied club in Poland. Now he is turning heads in Major League Soccer, tied for the scoring lead with seven goals in 11 games in his first season with Toronto FC. "I've tried to help the team. Maybe I'm lucky, I don't know," a smiling Jimenez said in his rapidly improving English. "But I'm happy." "Seven goals right now is very good. I try to get more," he added.

  • Johnny Gaudreau tees up 'Battle Of Alberta' with dramatic Game 7 OT winner

    It took everything they had, but the Flames eventually found a way to squeak by the pesky Stars and their breakout netminder in Game 7.

  • Oilers' Draisaitl take part in warm-ups before Game 7 against Kings

    EDMONTON — Leon Draisaitl was on the ice Saturday as the Edmonton Oilers warmed up for Game 7 of the first-round NHL playoff series against the L.A. Kings. The 26-year-old star centre did nor participate in the morning skate earlier in the day and head coach Jay Woodcroft declined to comment on whether he would be available for the decisive game. Draisaitl appeared to suffer an ankle injury when he was pulled over backwards during a scrum in the first period of the Oilers' 4-2 win in Game 6 on T

  • Edmonton Oilers sign forward Carter Savoie to entry-level contract

    EDMONTON — The Edmonton Oilers have announced that they have signed forward Carter Savoie to a three-year, entry-level contract beginning with this season. Savoie, 20, joined Oilers AHL affiliate Bakersfield on April 18 on an amateur tryout contract, appearing in two games and tallying two penalty minutes. Prior to his time with the Condors, he helped the University of Denver win the 2022 NCAA National Championship, scoring in three of the team's four games during the tournament. A sophomore wit

  • Jason Spezza is the leader the Leafs need to get over the line

    For all the playoff demons circling the Toronto Maple Leafs, 38-year-old NHL veteran Jason Spezza is the calmest guy on the ice and on the bench. His leadership has been essential in getting the Leafs to a series-deciding Game 7 against the Tampa Bay Lightning.&nbsp;

  • Olympic champion Kelsey Mitchell takes silver at Nations Cup track cycling

    MILTON, Ont. — Canadian cyclist Kelsey Mitchell had a specific gameplan for the women's sprint final against Germany's Emma Hinze on Friday night at the Tissot UCI Track Nations Cup. "I wanted to make it hurt," she said. "I wanted to make it hurt for her and me." Mission accomplished on that front. It just didn't pay off with a gold medal. The painful grind from a blistering final two laps was evident as the rivals pushed each other in the best-of-three final on the Mattamy National Cycling Cent

  • Should the Leafs replace Sheldon Keefe with Barry Trotz?

    Arguably the best coach in the NHL is a free agent. Justin Cuthbert and Julian McKenzie discuss if Barry Trotz could help the Maple Leafs get over the hump.

  • Swelling around Kuemper's eye subsides, prepares for Blues

    DENVER (AP) — The swelling around Colorado Avalanche goalie Darcy Kuemper's right eye has subsided a week after catching a stick blade through his mask. ' “I can see now,” he said with a laugh Sunday after practice. This remains clear to him, too: The incident could’ve been far more serious. “I got pretty lucky," Kuemper said, “that it wasn’t worse.” The stick of Nashville center Ryan Johansen slipped through the protective bars on Kuemper's mask and caught him around the eyelid during Game 3 on