Schwarber's 3-run homer sends U.S. past Britain in WBC

·9 min read

PHOENIX (AP) — Kyle Schwarber launched a three-run homer, Nolan Arenado had three hits and two RBIs, and the United States overcame a slow start to beat Britain 6-2 on Saturday night in the World Baseball Classic opener for both teams.

Trayce Thompson put Britain up 1-0 in the first inning with a homer off Adam Wainwright that just cleared the left-center wall. Thompson — who plays for the Los Angeles Dodgers — is one of the few players on Britain’s roster with big league experience.

Thompson’s drive briefly put a damper on the mood for the crowd of 39,650 at Chase Field, but the Americans weren’t down long.

The U.S. grabbed a 2-1 lead in the third and then broke the game open in the fourth on Schwarber’s shot that landed in the stands near the swimming pool that sits behind the right-center fence at Chase Field.

In Tokyo, Shohei Ohtani had another RBI double, 21-year-old right-hander Roki Sasaki reached 100 mph 21 times in 66 pitches and Japan beat the Czech Republic 10-2 on Saturday night to clinch a quarterfinal berth.

Shugo Maki hit his second home run of the tournament and new Boston Red Sox outfielder Masataka Yoshida had three RBIs, including a go-ahead, two-run double in the third inning off loser Ondrej Satoria as the Samurai Warriors overcame a 1-0 deficit.

Ohtani went 1 for 3 with a walk before a crowd of 41,637 in the Tokyo Dome, leaving for a pinch hitter in the eighth inning. He is 5 for 10 with three doubles, four RBIs and five walks for Japan (3-0), which has one more group game and will host a quarterfinal on Wednesday or Thursday. He also has pitched four scoreless innings.

Sasaki struck out eight in 3 2/3 innings and got the win. He allowed an unearned run, two hits and two walks.

Sasaki threw the 16th perfect game in Japanese major league history in April, then pitched eight perfect innings in his next start before being pulled after 102 pitches. He went 9-2 with a 2.02 ERA for the Pacific League’s Chiba Lotte Marines last year, striking out 173 in 129 1/3 innings.

In the opener, Rixon Wingrove had four RBIs as Australia (2-0) won in a 12-2 rout of China (0-3) in a game shortened to seven innings by the 10-run mercy rule.

In Group B at Taichung, Boston’s Yu Chang hit a tiebreaking, second-inning grand slam that lifted host Taiwan (2-1) to a 9-5 win over the Netherlands (2-1), and Panama (2-2) won 2-0 over Italy (1-2).

In the first game of Group C in Phoenix, Colombia beat Mexico 5-4 in 10 innings when Jorge Alfaro scored on an error by shortstop Luis Urias.

Also, Puerto Rico beat Nicaragua 9-1 and Venezuela topped the Dominican Republic 5-1 in Miami.

UNITED STATES 6, BRITAIN 2

PHOENIX (AP) — Wainwright gave up one run and five hits over four innings for the win. Kyle Freeland allowed one run in three innings of relief, and David Bednar struck out the side in the ninth.

Former big league pitcher Vance Worley gave up two unearned runs over 2 2/3 innings for Britain. Thompson, who tied his career high with 13 homers last season for the Dodgers, finished with two hits.

VENEZUELA 5, DOMINICAN REPUBLIC 1

MIAMI (AP) — Luis Garcia struck out seven in three hitless innings and Venezuela tagged NL Cy Young Award winner Sandy Alcantara to beat the Dominican Republic.

The game drew an electric crowd of 35,890.

Anthony Santander homered off Alcantara in the second. The Miami Marlins ace allowed three runs on five hits and three walks in 3 2-3 innings for a team many consider the WBC favorite.

David Peralta hit a two-run single in the fourth and added an RBI double in the sixth to make it 4-1. Santander tripled and scored on a single by Eugenio Suarez in the eighth.

The Dominican Republic threatened in the eighth when Wander Franco singled and World Series MVP Jeremy Peña walked. But Santander made a diving catch on Jeimer Candelario’s flyball to right field and Francisco Mejia struck out.

Juan Soto hit an RBI double in the first to give the Dominican Republic a 1-0 lead.

Jose Altuve, Luis Arraez, Salvador Perez and Andres Gimenez all had hits for Venezuela.

José Ruiz got two outs for the win. Garcia followed with a dominant performance.

COLOMBIA 5, MEXICO 4, 10 INNINGS

PHOENIX (AP) — The back-and-forth game saw Mexico take a 1-0 lead in the fourth on an RBI single by Isaac Paredes.

Colombia tied the game in the top of the fifth and then took a 3-1 lead on a two-run homer by Reynaldo Rodriguez. Mexico’s Randy Arozarena responded with his own two-run homer in the bottom of the fifth to tie the game at 3-all.

The game was tied at 4 going into extra innings. In the 10th, Gustavo Campero hit a grounder that Urias couldn’t handle, which allowed Alfaro to score. Guillermo Zuñiga retired Mexico in order in the bottom of the 10th to seal the win. Jesus Cruz took the loss.

JAPAN 10, CZECH REPUBLIC 2

TOKYO (AP) — Japan’s pitchers struck out 16 in all.

The Czechs went ahead in the first when Marek Chlup doubled and scored on shortstop Takumu Nakano’s throwing error.

Ohtani struck out with two on in the third, but Japan went ahead as Yoshida doubled and scored on a single by 2015 Central League MVP Tetsuto Yamada.

Lars Nootbaar had an RBI single in the fourth as Japan opened a 7-1 lead. Kenduke Kondoh and Ohtani hit consecutive run-scoring doubles, and Ohtani stole third and scored on Yoshida’s sacrifice fly.

Yuki Udagawa and Hiroya Miyagi finished a four-hitter. Miyagi threw 68 pitches over five innings and struck out the final five Czech batters,

AUSTRALIA 12, CHINA 2

TOKYO (AP) — Wingrove hit a three-run double off loser Xin Qi in the first inning and added an RBI single in a five-run fourth as the Southern Thunder opened a 10-2 lead.

Robbie Glendinning hit his second homer of the tournament, a two-run drive in the fourth against Weiyi Wang.

Winner Kyle Glogoski allowed one hit in 2 2/3 scoreless innings with five strikeouts and three walks. Coen Wynne pitched 2 2/3 hitless innings and Todd Van Steensel threw a perfect seventh as four pitchers combined on a five-hitter.

China scored twice in the fourth when Jie Cao hit his second double on the game, Luke Wilkins threw a run-scoring wild pitch and Jinjun Luo had an RBI single.

PANAMA 2, ITALY 0

TAICHUNG, Taiwan (AP) — Jose Ramos homered off loser Michele Vassalotti leading off the second inning and scored on Allen Cordoba’s seventh-inning single against Sam Gaviglio. Ramos is hitting .313 (5 for 16).

Italy put runners at the corners in the ninth when Javy Guerra walked Dominic Fletcher leading off and Brett Sullivan singled, but John Valente struck out and Nicky Lopez hit a comebacker that Panama turned into a game-ending double play.

Winner Harold Araúz allowed two hits in four scoreless innings, and Humberto Mejía, Alberto Baldonado and Guerra finished a five-hitter.

TAIWAN 9, NETHERLANDS 5

TAICHUNG, Taiwan (AP) — Chang homered off Derek West after Li Lin’s tying RBI single against loser Lars Huijer. Chang hit a two-run homer in the 11-7 victory over Italy and is 6 for 12 with seven RBIs in the tournament.

Winner Tzu-Peng Huang gave up two runs — one earned — and two hits in 2 2/3 innings.

Didi Gregorius had two RBIs for the Netherlands, including a first-inning RBI single, and Xander Bogaerts went 0 for 3 with three strikeouts and two walks.

Tsung-Che Cheng’s run-scoring single and Kun-Yu Chiang’s sacrifice fly boosted the lead in the third, and Chieh-Hsien Chen made it 8-2 with an RBI triple in the fourth.

Ray-Patrick Didder homered for the Dutch, who got RBI singles from Juremi Profar — Jurickson’s brother — and Wladimir Balentien. The Netherlands closed to 8-5 in the eighth before Chia-Hao Sung retired Chadwick Tromp on an inning-ending flyout with a man on.

PUERTO RICO 9, NICARAGUA 1

MIAMI (AP) — Francisco Lindor scored twice and hit an RBI single as Puerto Rico won its 2023 WBC debut.

Lindor singled and scored in the first inning.

Elian Miranda hit a homer off starter Marcus Stroman in the fifth to tie it at 1. Puerto Rico retook the lead in the bottom half with a five-run inning against JC Ramirez.

Lindor and Javier Baez both drove in runs in the fifth, Kike Hernandez scored and MJ Melendez hit a two-run single to give Puerto Rico a 6-1 lead.

Puerto Rico added to its lead with a three-run seventh when Emmanuel Rivera scored on a fielding error and Christian Vázquez added a two-run single.

Vázquez had two hits, a pair of RBIs and scored once. Nicholas Padilla got the win for Puerto Rico.

SOUTH KOREA 7, CZECH REPUBLIC 3

TOKYO (AP) — Ha-Seong Kim of the San Diego Padres hit two solo homers for South Korea on Sunday.

Winning pitcher Se Woong Park struck out eight in 4 2/3 innings. South Korea improved to 1-2 in Group B and will play winless China in its final group game. The Czechs are also 1-2.

St. Louis Cardinals infielder Tommy Edman had a two-run single for South Korea. Kim’s homer in the sixth made it 6-0.

Matej Mensik put the Czech Republic on the board with a two-run double in the seventh. Kim hit his second homer of the game in the bottom half.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

The Associated Press

Latest Stories

  • Canada's Auger-Aliassime, Fernandez advance to Round of 16 at Indian Wells Masters

    INDIAN WELLS, Calif. — Canada's Félix Auger-Aliassime and Leylah Annie Fernandez are on to the next round of the Indian Wells Masters tournament. Auger-Aliassime beat Spain's Pedro Martinez 7-6 (5), 6-4 in the Round of 64 of the men's single's tournament on Saturday. Fernandez then dispatched Emma Navarro of the United States 6-2, 6-4 in the women's bracket. Bianca Andreescu of Mississauga, Ont., played American Peyton Stearns later Saturday in the women's singles tournament. Auger-Aliassime ral

  • Kentucky's season gets worse, as Wildcats get ousted by Vanderbilt in SEC tournament

    Kentucky has been one of the biggest disappointments in college basketball.

  • Hong Kong activists behind Tiananmen vigil jailed for months

    Three former organizers of Hong Kong's annual vigil in remembrance of the 1989 Tiananmen Square crackdown on pro-democracy protests were jailed Saturday for 4 1/2 months for failing to provide authorities with information on the group under a national security law. Chow Hang-tung, Tang Ngok-kwan and Tsui Hon-kwong were arrested in 2021 during a crackdown on the city’s pro-democracy movement following massive protests more than three years ago. The now-defunct alliance was best known for organizing candlelight vigils in Hong Kong on the anniversary of the 1989 China military’s crushing of Tiananmen Square pro-democracy protests, but it voted to disband in 2021 under the shadow of the Beijing-imposed national security law.

  • Three takeaways from Kentucky basketball’s loss to Vanderbilt in the SEC Tournament

    Three observations from the SEC Tournament as John Calipari and Kentucky lost to Jerry Stackhouse and Vanderbilt in a quarterfinal game.

  • Bournemouth stuns Liverpool 1-0 to avenge 9-0 loss in EPL

    BOURNEMOUTH, England (AP) — After losing 9-0 at Liverpool earlier this season, Bournemouth got some payback in the Premier League on Saturday. Bournemouth halted Liverpool's recent momentum with a 1-0 home win to boost its hopes of staving off relegation and deal a blow to the visitors' hopes of earning a top-four spot. Philip Billing scored the only goal in the 28th minute after being teed up in the box by Dango Ouattara and Bournemouth managed to contain a Liverpool attack that had looked ramp

  • Blue Jays introduce $20 general admission tickets for outfield areas at Rogers Centre

    TORONTO — The Toronto Blue Jays are introducing new $20 general admission tickets for outfield areas of Rogers Centre. Toronto's downtown ballpark has undergone major renovations this off-season, including the creation of five new "neighbourhoods" within the stadium. Blue Jays single game tickets provide fans with a reserved bowl seat but the new $20 outfield district tickets will give them access to the new outfield areas. Those new sections include Park Social, a space on the 500 level overloo

  • Devils add to Canadiens' misery with 3-1 win

    MONTREAL — The New Jersey Devils were swift to score on Saturday and played their cards right to record back-to-back wins on a two-game road trip. After defeating the Washington Capitals 3-2 in a shootout on Thursday, Nathan Bastian and Nico Hischier bagged first-period goals and held on to a 3-1 win over the Montreal Canadiens. The Devils conceded once to Denis Gurianov, who scored Montreal’s lone goal in the second period, but the visitors kept their cool and collected two points. "You’ve got

  • Ducks play spoiler in beating frustrated Flames 3-1

    CALGARY — Max Comtois had a goal and assist and John Gibson made 34 stops as the Anaheim Ducks defeated the Calgary Flames 3-1 on Friday night. Brett Leason and Derek Grant, into an empty net, also scored for Anaheim (22-35-9), which improves to 5-1-2 in their last eight. Mikael Backlund scored the lone goal for Calgary (29-24-13), which is winless in its last five at home (0-4-1). The Flames remain four points back of Winnipeg for the second wild-card playoff berth in the Western Conference. Th

  • Bears double down on their Justin Fields investment in reported deal with Panthers for No. 1 NFL Draft pick

    Even better, Chicago made this trade before free agency officially starts Wednesday. Now, it can be even more strategic about the players it adds.

  • Trae Young and Marcus Smart both hit the floor in scuffle at end of Celtics-Hawks

    The Celtics guard was ejected for slamming Young to the ground.

  • Panthers have big hole to fill after trading WR D.J. Moore

    CAROLINA PANTHERS (7-10) UNRESTRICTED FREE AGENTS: QB Sam Darnold, RB D’Onta Foreman, OT Cameron Erving, G Michael Jordan, C Bradley Bozeman, WR Rashard Higgins, WR Andre Roberts, DE Henry Anderson, DT Matt Ioannidis, LB Cory Littleton, LB Joel Iyiegbuniwe, CB TJ Carrie, S Sean Chandler, S Juston Burris, K Eddy Pineiro. RESTRICTED FREE AGENTS: QB P.J. Walker, S Myles Hartsfield, S Sam Franklin. NEEDS: The Panthers agreed to a trade with the Chicago Bears for the No. 1 overall pick in the draft,

  • AP Interview: Stenmark says Shiffrin 'better than I was'

    To Ingemar Stenmark, all this fuss over Mikaela Shiffrin as she approached his record of 86 World Cup skiing victories was beside the point. While all 86 of Stenmark’s wins in the 1970s and 80s came in the technical disciplines of slalom (40) and giant slalom (46), Shiffrin’s wins have been spread out amid both her specialties of slalom and giant slalom and also in the higher-speed and more dangerous events of super-G and downhill. Stenmark knows the numbers well, because he enjoys following Shiffrin’s races.

  • Toronto facing injuries up front, chilly conditions for home opener against Columbus

    Toronto FC will have to deal with a makeshift offence and chilly conditions for its home opener Saturday against the Columbus Crew. Toronto (0-1-1) is short on strikers with Adama Diomande and Ayo Akinola both injured. Diomande had to leave last weekend's 1-1 tie in Atlanta in the 45th minute and Akinola, who replaced him, exited in the 73rd minute. Coach Bob Bradley said both players had their hamstrings tighten up. "We have some decisions to make," Bradley said Friday. Star winger Lorenzo Insi

  • NFL draft: Biggest pros and cons of Panthers-Bears blockbuster trade

    It appears that in addressing the team's QB question, general manager Scott Fitterer gave up a lot, but at least a solution is in sight after four years of ambiguity and stop-gap choices.

  • Sasaki's emotional Classic start

    Roki Sasaki records eight strikeouts over 3 2/3 innings of work in an emotional World Baseball Classic debut

  • Alek Manoah, Alejandro Kirk re-sign with Toronto Blue Jays, 13 others

    TORONTO — Ace pitcher Alek Manoah has had his contract renewed by the Toronto Blue Jays on Saturday and 14 other players, including all-star catcher Alejandro Kirk, agreed to new contracts. The 25-year-old Manoah had a 16-7 record last season with a 2.24 earned-run average and 180 strikeouts over 196 2/3 innings pitched. Kirk emerged as Toronto's top catcher last year, hitting .285 with 14 home runs and 63 runs batted in and walks. He was named to his first-ever all-star team and earned a Silver

  • Blue Jays' new aggressive style should allow Merrifield, Varsho to thrive

    The Blue Jays' new brand of baseball will work just fine for guys like Whit Merrifield and Daulton Varsho.

  • Curling Canada calls for end to double standards, misogynistic comments levelled at women curlers

    Team Canada skip Kerri Einarson's volume increased with each of three times she belted out "clean" after throwing her final rock in the Scotties Tournament of Hearts last month in B.C., clinching a record-tying fourth straight Canadian women's championship title. The shouting comes with the territory in curling, regardless of the gender of the person tossing the rock, but a small segment of spectators seems particularly bothered by the sounds when they come from women curlers. That's according t

  • Young Sheldon EP Says 'Conversations' Have Begun About Whether Big Bang Prequel Will End With Season 7

    It doesn’t take a genius to see that Young Sheldon is closer to the end than it is the beginning. The Big Bang Theory spinoff, currently in Season 6, is two years into a three-season renewal, which culminates in Season 7. And according to executive producer Steve Holland, preliminary talks have begun, at least internally, about whether […]

  • Magic Mike: Ontario's McEwen sends host team to final four, Bottcher also wins

    LONDON, Ont. — Mike McEwen's first lead of the game came at the perfect time. The Ontario skip made a big-weight hit to score a pair in the 10th end for a thrilling 9-8 victory over Alberta's Kevin Koe in a crossover elimination game Friday afternoon at the Tim Hortons Brier. "That was one for the ages," McEwen said. "I haven't been in a game quite like that in some time." The victory moved the home side into the four-team Page playoffs on the weekend at Budweiser Gardens. Wild Card 1's Brendan