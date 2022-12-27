Australia batter David Warner hits 200 against South Africa in his 100th Test

Australia’s David Warner celebrates after scoring 200 (Asanka Brendon Ratnayake/AP) (AP)

David Warner marked his 100th Test by hitting a memorable 200 as Australia assumed complete control against South Africa in Melbourne.

Responding to the tourists’ first-innings 189, Australia closed day two of the second Test on 386 for three, with Warner accounting for more than half of that total.

It was the 36-year-old’s first three-figure return in Tests for almost three years and will go some way towards silencing the criticism his form has attracted recently.

His last Test century came against New Zealand in January 2020, and only cramp forced him off the field as the South Africa bowlers toiled in the heat. His first 100 came off 144 balls and his second off 110, before he was led from the field, unable to run any more.

Steve Smith’s 85 was the chief support for Warner, who could return to bat on day three if his body allows. In reaching a double hundred, he joined old adversary Joe Root in becoming just the second batter to make 200 on their 100th Test.

Australia lead the three-Test series 1-0.