Australia will ban vaping to end ‘epidemic’ of nicotine addiction

Vaping is to be banned in Australia in an effort to put an end to a nicotine addiction “epidemic”.

The move – one of the biggest campaigns to restrict the tobacco industry in more than a decade – is an attempt to stop an alarming rise in vaping among teenagers.

On Monday, Mark Butler, the country’s health minister, told an audience at the National Press Club: “Just like they did with smoking, Big Tobacco has taken another addictive product, wrapped it in shiny packaging and added flavours to create a new generation of nicotine addicts.”

A prescription is already required for nicotine vapes in Australia, but a black market is thriving within corner shops and other convenience stores.

Hundreds of suppliers also sell vapes imported from China on social media sites including TikTok, Facebook, Snapchat and Instagram – offering free delivery on all products.

Under the new rules, minimum quality requirements will be introduced and the sale of vapes restricted to pharmacies.

Vaping has widely been seen as a safer alternative to smoking cigarettes. It involves heating a liquid that contains nicotine and turning it into an inhalable vapour.

But studies have revealed the potential for long-term harm for the highly addictive vapes.

“Vapes contain more than 200 chemicals that do not belong in the lungs. Some of the same chemicals you will find in nail polish remover and weed killer,” Mr Butler said.

Vaping has become a recreational product in Australia and is popular among teenagers and young people, who are three times as likely to take up smoking.

Mr Butler added that vapes are a “product targeted at our kids, sold alongside lollies and chocolate bars”.

“Vaping has now become the number one behavioural issue in high schools. And it’s becoming widespread in primary schools as well,” he added.

Around one in six Australians aged 14 to 17 have vaped, rising to one in four among 18 to 24-year-olds, according to research.

Some schools have started to install vape detectors in bathrooms, Australian media has reported.

Australia has some of the strictest anti-smoking laws in the world.

It became the first country to force cigarette producers to abandon distinct, colourful branding and sell their products in uniformly drab packets in 2012.

Tobacco firms were quick to switch to e-cigarettes that offer different flavours and created designs targeting a new generation of users.

The federal budget, due next week, will include A$234 million (£125.6 million) for measures to protect against the harm caused by tobacco and vaping.

The reforms will see a crackdown on all non-prescription products and a ban on all disposable vapes.

Prescriptions will be required for the few vaping products that remain legal and they will be required to have pharmaceutical-style packaging.

There will also be restrictions on colours, flavours, nicotine concentrations and other ingredients.

“No more bubble-gum flavours, pink unicorns or vapes disguised as highlighter pens for kids to hide them in their pencil cases,” Mr Butler said.

Countries including Thailand and Singapore have banned vaping, while others see it as a good way to get smokers to kick the habit.

The UK said in April that up to one million smokers would be encouraged to swap cigarettes for vapes, in what was a world first, offering financial incentives for pregnant women and providing e-cigarette starter kits to help.

Single-use vapes have been criticised for their environmental impact, including littering and the risk of fire at waste facilities.

They create both plastic, electrical and hazardous chemical waste.