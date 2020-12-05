Australia Await Finch Scan Results, Lyon Added to T20 Squad

The Australian cricket team have been forced into some personnel changes ahead of the final two T20Is against India, bringing in Nathan Lyon to bolster the spin department. Australia played Mitchell Swepson and Adam Zampa in the first T20I after Ashton Agar was ruled out of the series due to a calf injury.

Also Read: Ravindra Jadeja Ruled Out of T20I Series, Thakur Named Replacement

Australia are also awaiting the scan results for captain Aaron Finch, who picked up a hip injury on Friday in the defeat against India. If Finch is indeed ruled out then there are question marks about who will lead the side as the vice-captain Pat Cummins has been rested and Matthew Wade was listed as deputy in the first T20I.

The addition of Lyon to the white-ball squad continues the significant change the Australians have made to their squad in the week. Agar (calf), David Warner (groin) and Pat Cummins (rested) have all been ruled out of the T20 series while allrounder Marcus Stoinis is nursing a side injury and Mitchell Starc (soreness) missed the third ODI last week.

Lyon, Swepson and D’Arcy Short have all been added to the squad in the past week as cover.

Also Read: Explained: What’s Happening With India’s Domestic Cricket Season?

Australia have also released Cameron Green to play for Australia A in their match starting tomorrow (Sunday).

Australia T20 squad: Aaron Finch (c), Sean Abbott, Alex Carey, Josh Hazlewood, Moises Henriques, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Glenn Maxwell, Daniel Sams, D'Arcy Short, Steven Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Swepson, Andrew Tye, Matthew Wade, Adam Zampa

. Read more on Cricket by The Quint.Australia Await Finch Scan Results, Lyon Added to T20 SquadFarmers’ Protests: 5th Round of Centre-Farmers Talks at 2 pm Today . Read more on Cricket by The Quint.