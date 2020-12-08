Australia’s allies need to help it stand up to China or risk being ‘picked off’ too, former Hong Kong governor warns

Daniel Hurst in Canberra and Helen Davidson in Taipei
·6 min read
<span>Photograph: Mike Bowers/The Guardian</span>
Photograph: Mike Bowers/The Guardian

Australia needs help from governments around the world to resist “the most extreme example of coercive, commercial” pressure from China, otherwise those countries will be “picked off” in the same way, the last British governor of Hong Kong has said.

Chris Patten, the governor from 1992 to until the handover to China in 1997, also told the Guardian he was “extremely sad” about the crackdown in Hong Kong this year and believed it reflected a change in character of the Chinese Communist party (CCP) under Xi Jinping’s leadership.

Patten, who is the Lord Patten of Barnes in the House of Lords in the UK, argued the CCP was trying to “make an example of Australia” by taking a range of trade actions against Australian export sectors during the course of the year – including Australian wine, which is being hit with “anti-dumping” tariffs of up to 200%. Chinese authorities suspended imports from a sixth Australian beef processing company on Monday night.

“I think what has happened to Australia is a powerful argument for all of us for a change [in] working together to actually call China out and stand up to China,” Patten said in an interview.

“Now, people say, ‘Oh, we don’t want a cold war with China’. Of course we don’t want a cold war with China. But China is fighting us. China hates our value system. And the question is whether we actually stand up for the sort of societies we are or whether we let China undermine it.”

Patten’s call for a coalition of like-minded governments was echoed by Taiwan’s foreign minister, Joseph Wu, who advised Australia to gather international support to resist the “tremendous pressure” China was putting it under.

“Fighting alone is not the way to deal with it,” Wu told the Guardian in an interview.

The already strained relationship between Australia and China hit a new low last week with Scott Morrison demanding an apology after a Chinese foreign ministry official tweeted a digitally created image that appeared to show an Australian soldier cutting the throat of a child in Afghanistan.

China rebuffed the Australian prime minister’s demand, but a number of countries including the United Kingdom, United States, France, Germany, New Zealand – along with the European Union – offered public statements condemning the tweet. Japan’s embassy also reaffirmed trade should not be used as a political tool.

The Canadian government said on Tuesday it was collaborating with Australia “very closely” on issues related to China and it was “shocked to see the fabricated image posted by a Chinese government official”.

Christelle Chartrand, a spokesperson for Global Affairs Canada, told the Guardian: “The dissemination of such inflammatory material and disinformation is beneath the standards of proper diplomatic conduct”.

While Beijing maintains it is up to the Morrison government to foster a better atmosphere for dialogue, and that Australian politicians and media need to abandon what it calls a “cold war mentality”, Patten said he believed the Chinese government was “trying to hammer Australia” in order to set an example for other countries.

Beijing’s aim, Patten said, was to demonstrate what would happen to countries if they insisted on having a proper investigation into how the Covid-19 pandemic began, or if they blocked Chinese telecommunications giant Huawei from their 5G networks, or if they stood up to United Front activists, or if they questioned the CCP’s narratives about its role in the world.

He said other countries should pursue partnerships with China on sensible terms, but be prepared to call the CCP out when it behaved as it was currently doing to Australia – taking action against billions of dollars in exports including barley, wine, red meat and coal, which Beijing has argued is being taken on technical grounds.

Patten said democracies and other concerned countries should work together – including through the World Trade Organization – to bring the Chinese government’s behaviour “to the attention of the global community and to make China pay for it”.

“Otherwise, other countries will be picked off in the way that Australia has been by this loutish behaviour by China,” Patten said.

“What is happening in Australia is important for us in Europe if we want to defend our own rule of law and our own values as open societies and democracies.”

Patten emphasised his argument was not with the Chinese people, but “with the Communist party and Xi Jinping’s regime”.

He said he did not believe the CCP could be trusted, as demonstrated by events in Hong Kong where “basically the Communist party has put the city in handcuffs” through the imposition of a new national security law and the disqualification of pro-democracy lawmakers.

Despite the value of trade with China – the world’s second-biggest economy – Patten said countries like Australia and the UK “may have to occasionally lose some economic gain here or there in order to stand up for ourselves, but unless we do, the Chinese will continue to drive a harder and harder and rougher bargain”.

“We can’t let the wolf warriors, as they’re called, to actually win because it will be a less secure world, it’ll be a less prosperous world, and will have sacrificed some of the things that really matter to us along the road,” he said.

Patten said Australia’s transparent investigation into alleged war crimes by its special forces in Afghanistan was the type of action that was unimaginable in China. “Are they are they going to have an investigation into the murders around Tiananmen Square in 1989? Of course they’re not,” Patten said.

Wu, Taiwan’s foreign minister, told the Guardian: “In order for the Australian government to be able to deal with the pressure from China in a more effective manner, my true recommendation, from my heart, is that like-minded partners need to come in and work together with Australia so that Australia will feel not alone in dealing with the situation,” Wu said.

Wu suggested other countries could step in to fill the gaps left by China’s bans and sanctions on Australian products, and said Taiwan would try to provide support also. Asked what that looked like, Wu said Taiwan’s government needed to discuss with Australia what Australia felt would be beneficial.

Wu also advised Australia to follow Taiwan’s lead in establishing anti-disinformation and media literacy campaigns to counter false information from Beijing.

He said Taiwan greatly appreciated Australia’s vocal support for the World Health Organization to allow Taiwan to regain observer status – something that Beijing had used its global influence to prevent happening for several years.

