Austral Resources Australia Ltd (ASX:AR1) up 21%, but insiders are still down 22% after purchasing AU$3.4m of stock last year

Some of the losses seen by insiders who purchased AU$3.4m worth of Austral Resources Australia Ltd (ASX:AR1) shares over the past year were recovered after the stock increased by 21% over the past week. The purchase, however, has proven to be a pricey bet, with losses currently totalling AU$748k.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

Austral Resources Australia Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The CEO, MD & Executive Director Daniel Jauncey made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for AU$1m worth of shares at a price of AU$0.37 each. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being AU$0.32). It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. It is generally more encouraging if they paid above the current price, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels.

Austral Resources Australia insiders may have bought shares in the last year, but they didn't sell any. Their average price was about AU$0.41. These transactions suggest that insiders have considered the current price attractive. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insider Ownership Of Austral Resources Australia

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. It's great to see that Austral Resources Australia insiders own 55% of the company, worth about AU$93m. This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Austral Resources Australia Tell Us?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded Austral Resources Australia shares in the last quarter. However, our analysis of transactions over the last year is heartening. With high insider ownership and encouraging transactions, it seems like Austral Resources Australia insiders think the business has merit. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. To that end, you should learn about the 5 warning signs we've spotted with Austral Resources Australia (including 3 which shouldn't be ignored).

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

