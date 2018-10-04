Auston Matthews kicks off campaign with laser strike

Auston Matthews will score many goals this season. (Canadian Press)

Bear with me as I arrive at two rash conclusions from 20 minutes of hockey in Toronto:

a) The Maple Leafs could stand to maybe clean things up a bit at even strength

b) It might not really matter

After a lifeless first 10 minutes saw the Toronto Maple Leafs surrender a one-goal lead to the visiting Montreal Canadiens, the home side was awarded its first power play of the season Wednesday night at Scotiabank Arena.

Then this happened:

Uh, that’s Auston Matthews, and that’s as good as a human being can possibly shoot a puck.

Unbelievably, that’s just Matthews’ 14th power-play goal in 145 games to begin his career. This is largely due to the fact that the Maple Leafs star has received second-unit minutes up to this point.

So with a rush of power-play time on the way on a stacked top unit, what’s the realistic goals expectation for Matthews, the player with the fifth-most snipes league-wide since his debut?

Is it 50 goals? 60?

Whatever the case, the Rocket Richard Trophy could very well run through him.

More NHL coverage on Yahoo Sports: