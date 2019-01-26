Auston Matthews delights fans, current Sharks with Marleau tribute

SAN JOSE, Calif. — Beginning to grind to bit of a halt at SAP Center now long after U.S. Olympic champion Kendall Coyne-Schofield wowed the crowd as Nathan MacKinnon’s replacement in the Fastest Skater event, the NHL All-Star Skills competition needed another memorable moment to push it over the top.

And Auston Matthews was there to supply it.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Taking off his own Toronto Maple Leafs sweater before stepping into the slot for the shooting accuracy event, Matthews brought the fans to their feet in San Jose by revealing the jersey of current Leafs teammate, occasional dad and Sharks legend Patrick Marleau.

It was awesome.

Pretty neat move by Auston Matthews to rep Marleau in San Jose pic.twitter.com/jzpzUmG7oF — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) January 26, 2019





It was mission accomplished for Matthews, who explained that he kept the idea under wraps before flying out to San Jose. He said a text from Marleau was waiting for him when he stepped off the ice:

“Thanks — that was awesome.”

There was also this Tweet from Marleau’s wife.

Just a tad, that’s why I couldn’t hit any of the targets 😂 — Auston Matthews (@AM34) January 26, 2019





But as much as the gesture was enjoyed by the fans that celebrated Marleau for 19 seasons and his family back in Toronto, it wasn’t at all lost on those still wearing Sharks colours today.

Story continues

“I absolutely loved it…. incredible,” said Sharks captain Joe Pavelski. “Patty means a lot to just about everyone that has come through this organization. He’s left his mark. Incredible person. It was pretty cool of (Matthews) to do that.”

Pavelski said that he made a point to round up the remaining Sharks (and the little ones) to grab a picture with Matthews.

They got it, but Pavelski did leave with one regret.

“We probably should have turned him around,” he said, laughing.

Patrick Marleau’s son poses with members of the San Jose Sharks. (Getty)

More NHL coverage on Yahoo Sports: