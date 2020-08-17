Austin Wayne Self drives No. 22 Chevrolet Silverado to 11th-place finish at Daytona International Speedway Road Course

Austin Wayne Self finished 11th in the Sunoco 159 at Daytona International Speedway Road Course on Sunday after heading into the race with an average finish position of 22.9 this season.

Self’s result added 28 points to his season total.

Self started in 23rd position. The fifth-year driver has picked up two top-five and seven top-10 finishes in his career.

The Austin, Texas native began the race one spot behind his career mark of 21.7, but finished eight places ahead of his career average of 18.9.

Self’s 11th-place finish was against 38 other drivers. The race endured five cautions and seven caution laps. Prior to the checkered flag there were 10 lead changes.

Sheldon Creed took the checkered flag in the race, and Brett Moffitt finished second. Raphael Lessard placed third, Matt Crafton brought home fourth, and Austin Hill finished off the top five.

After Moffitt won Stage 1, Creed seized control and won Stage 2 before earning the checkered flag.

Austin Wayne Self Driver Page | Get Self Gear | Race Center